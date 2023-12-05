Maharashtra vs Manipur Match Prediction MAH 99 % Chance of Winning MANP 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra will take on Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group B match at the Dr Soni Stadium, Jaipur on Tuesday, December 5. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Chance of Winning

Maharashtra lost two of their first three matches before winning three matches on the trot. They defeated Chhattisgarh by seven wickets in their last match. In their second-last match, they handed Hyderabad a three wicket defeat.

Maharashtra came up with a strong batting show in both the matches. On Sunday, they chased down a 195-run target for the loss of three wickets in 36.5 overs. Against Hyderabad, they successfully chased down a 316-run target in 49.4 overs.

On the other hand, Manipur are reeling at the bottom of the 8-team Group B points table. They have lost each of their last six matches. Beating Maharashtra looks like an impossible target for Manipur. Maharashtra would look to for a crushing win to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) and pip Jharkhand for a second place finish in Group B. The same would enhance their chance to feature in the quarter-final.

Maharashtra Chances of Winning - 99%

Manipur Chances of Winning - 1%

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Maharashtra vs Manipur Betting Tips

Maharashtra opener Om Bhosale smashed a stunning hundred for his side in the last match against Chhattisgarh. He scored 100 runs off 93 balls. The innings consisted of 12 fours and a six. Bhosale would look for another cracking knock against a weak Manipur squad.

Johnson Singh scored 58 runs off 71 balls against Meghalaya. The innings from the 24-year-old Manipur batter consisted of five fours and a six. He would look to end his Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 campaign on a high.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Toss Prediction

In the last match at Dr Soni Stadium, Jharkhand elected to field first and won by eight wickets against Services. The second-last first match saw Chhattisgarh electing to field first. The team winning the toss would look to field once again.

Weather Report

Only 20 percent of precipitation level in Jaipur on Monday. With a humidity level of 68 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 11 km/h.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankeet Bawane, Azim Kazi, Naushad Shaikh, Om Bhosale, Nikhil Naik, Sidharth Mhatre, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Vicky Ostwal, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ramkrishna Ghosh, Sachin Bhosale, Manoj Ingale.

Maharashtra Predicted Playing XI

Om Bhosale Batter Kaushal Tambe Batter Siddharth Mhatre batter Satyajeet Bachhav Batter Sachin Bhosale Batter Ankit Bawne All-rounder Azim Kazi Bowler Kedar Jadhav (CAP) All-rounder Nikhil Naik (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra have won four of their six matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. In their last match, they defeated Chhattisgarh by seven wickets. The Kedar Jadhav-led side has won each of their last three matches.

Manipur Player List

Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, L Kishan Singha, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah (Wk), Prafullomani Singh (Wk), Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Manipur Playing XI

Prafulomani Singh (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Basir Rahman Batter K Priyojit Singh batter Johnson Singh Batter L Keishangbam (CAP) Batter Bikash Singh All-rounder Rex Singh All-rounder Kishan Singha All-rounder Sultan Karim Bowler Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur have lost each of their last six matches. They suffered a 33-run defeat (VJD method) against Meghalaya in their last match.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a List A match against each other.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Betting Odds

Maharashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Maharashtra openers Kaushal Tambe and Om Bhosale partnered for 168 runs in their last outing against Chhattisgarh. In the match prior to it against Hyderabad, the duo partnered for 28 runs together. There is a strong chance of the duo going all guns blazing against minnows Manipur on Tuesday. Expect them to score over 20 runs together.

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Maharashtra vs Manipur Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra

The 30-year-old batter is currently the second-highest scorer for Maharashtra. The right-hander has scored 324 runs in six matches at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 98.48. He has hit two hundreds and a fifty. In his 115-match List A career, Bawne has scored 4093 runs at an average of 45.98. He has 13 hundreds and 16 fifties to his name in the format.

Rex Rajkumar to be the top batter for Manipur

Rex Rajkumar scored 46 runs off 32 balls in his last outing against Meghalaya. His innings consisted of four fours and a six. The 23-year-old southpaw would have gotten confidence from the innings and is expected to show positive intent in his last outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Overall, he has featured in 447 runs in 32 List A matches at an average of 17.19 and a strike rate of 67.93.

Maharashtra vs Manipur Top Bowlers

Pradeep Dadhe to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Pradeep Dadhe is the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He has picked seven wickets in six matches at an average of 33.57 and an economy rate of 4.91. The 29-year-old right-arm pacer picked two wickets in his last outing against Chhattisgarh. Overall, he has featured in 25 List A matches and picked 36 wickets at an average of 32.72.

BS Konthoujam to be the top bowler for Manipur

BS Konthoujam is the leading wicket-taker for Manipur in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. He has picked seven wickets in six matches at an average of 31.57 and an economy rate of 5.39. The 27-year-old right-arm pacer picked three wickets for 25 runs in his second-last outing against Jharkhand. Overall, he has picked 41 wickets in 35 List A matches at an average of 30.78.