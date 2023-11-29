Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Match Prediction MAH 98 % Chance of Winning MEG 2 % Place a bet Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.001 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Meghalaya lock horns in match 65 (Group B) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday 29th November, 2023. The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Maharashtra lost the round three clash against Vidarbha by five wickets. Om Bhosale scored 82 runs in 85 balls, Ankit Bawne contributed 82 runs in 76 balls, and Nikhil Naik added 47 runs in 32 balls, helping Maharashtra reach a competitive total of 255/8 in 40 overs. However, the total scored by Maharashtra wasn't enough, as Vidarbha chased down the target in 39.1 overs, handing Maharashtra their second loss of the season.

Meghalaya continued their losing streak as they succumbed to a 95-run loss against Jharkhand in the round three clash. Jharkhand scored 339/5 in 45 overs, and the target was revised to 220 runs in 30 overs for Meghalaya. Meghalaya managed to score 127/3 in 30 overs and lost the third match of the season.

Maharashtra’s chance of winning: 98%

Meghalaya’s chance of winning: 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Om Bhosale has been at his best at the top of the order for Maharashtra. Bhosale has scored 194 runs (82, 39, and 73) in the three matches played in the tournament. He has scored over 35 runs in all three matches, and considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on for scoring 50 or more runs against Meghalaya.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. As the game progresses it becomes difficult for the batsman to score runs as the surface slows down and spinners are highly effective at this venue. In the last five List A matches played at this venue the team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won three. The average first innings score in the last three matches played at this venue is 267 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Wednesday, 29th November is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 77% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 11 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Maharashtra Players List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sachin Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddharth Mhatre

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Om Bhosale Batsman Naushad Sheikh Batsman Kedar Jadhav All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batsman Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-Keeper Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-rounder Prashanth Solanki Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra won two and lost three of the last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They succumbed to a five-wicket defeat in their last match against Vidarbha

Meghalaya Players List

Raj Biswa, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Dippu Sangma, Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Swarajeet Das, Larry Sangma, Sanvert Kurkalang, Nafees Siddique, Lakhan Singh, Tanmay Mishra, Anish Charak, Bamanbha Shangpliang

Meghalaya Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Raj Biswa Batsman Nakul Harpal Varma Wicket Keeper Swarajeet Das Batsman Kishan Lyngdoh Batsman Jaskirat Singh All-rounder Dippu Sangma All-rounder Akash Choudhary All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Jr Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler Lakhan Singh Bowler Sanvert Kurkalang Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya emerged victorious in one and succumbed to defeat in four of the last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They suffered a 92-run loss in their last encounter against Jharkhand.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Head to Head Record

Maharashtra and Meghalaya have never crossed paths in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before and this match will be their first-ever meeting in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Maharashtra to win the opening Partnership

Maharashtra on average scored 57 runs and conceded 9 runs for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches. On the other hand, Meghalaya scored 22 runs and conceded 32 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new-ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Maharashtra to win the opening partnership.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Test Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null Maharashtra Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.001 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 20.00 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Bawne smashed 82 runs off 76 balls, including 12 fours, in a losing effort against Vidarbha in the third round. He has amassed 200 runs in three matches, averaging 100.00 and striking at 100.50, making him Maharashtra's leading run-scorer in the tournament. Bawne has top-scored in two of the three matches played so far. With 749 runs in his last 10 domestic matches, we believe he has a strong chance of being Maharashtra's top batter against Meghalaya.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Kishan Lyngdoh remained unbeaten on 31 runs in 45 balls against Jharkhand and was the second-best batsman for Meghalaya. Lyngdoh has scored 125 runs in three matches at an average of 62.50, making him the leading run-scorer for Meghalaya in the tournament. The 25-year-old has shown great temperament and has been consistent in scoring runs. Considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on as the top batter for Meghalaya against Maharashtra.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Top Bowlers

Prashanth Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Prashanth Solanki struggled to find his rhythm in the round three clash against Services and finished with match figures of 0/44. Solanki was the top bowler in the first and second rounds with two wickets each. He is the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra in the tournament with four wickets in three matches, and he has picked up 25 wickets in 12 List A matches. We back Prashanth Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra against Meghalaya.

Akash Choudhary to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

Akash Choudhary was sensational with the ball in the round three clash against Jharkhand, finishing with match figures of 2/49. Choudhary has picked up six wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket-taker for Meghalaya in the tournament so far. He has been the most consistent and effective strike bowler for Meghalaya, having bagged 27 wickets in 20 matches. We predict Akash Choudhary to be the top bowler for Meghalaya against Maharashtra.