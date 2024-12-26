Facts: Ruturaj Gaikwad has amassed 4279 runs at an average of 59.43 in List A cricket

Even though he has only 472 runs in his List A career, Sangma scored 47 against Railways to showcase his talent

Swarajeet Das has been the standout bowler for Meghalaya, with six wickets in two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Chance of Winning

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra have one of the strongest batting line-ups in the entire country. While Gaikwad’s dominance in the 50-over format is well documented, the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne, and Om Bhosale offer support of pure pedigree. In the bowling department, the likes of Pradeep Dadhe and Satyajeet Bachhav know how to scalp wickets at regular intervals to endanger the effort of the opposition.

Meghalaya, on the other hand, are not in a good space. While the likes of Larry Sangma and Arpit Bhatewara did something with the bat in their previous encounter against Railways, it is not going to be easy against a side like Maharashtra, whose bowlers know how to do the containing job well. So, Meghalaya skipper Akash Choudhary and Swarajeet Das’ efforts are going to be crucial for the side on Thursday.

MAH’s chance of winning is 96%

MEG’s chance of winning is 4%

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Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

You can’t really aim to make good returns without putting in enough money on Ruturaj Gaikwad. While the skipper is definitely going to score a lot of runs, don’t be surprised if Ankit Bawne comes into the picture and delivers the goods. Among the bowlers, there is money to be made out of Akash Choudhary of Meghalaya and Mukesh Choudhary from Maharashtra. They will deliver to keep things in check.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Match Toss Prediction

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will be supporting batters in both innings. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, teams have scored an average of 278 runs in the first innings at the venue.

Weather Report

Stay assured that there’s no chance of rain in the Group B clash. Mumbai returns pleasant weather conditions throughout December, making this the best time to play cricket in Mumbai as the threat from the rain gods becomes less pronounced.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Om Bhosale Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 but lost to Kerala to concede the advantage. This year, too, they have started on a good note, winning the first two games comfortably.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya won one and lost six in last year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, finishing in the penultimate position on the points table. In the first two games this season, they suffered losses in both, which have placed them at the bottom of the table alongside Sikkim.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Head-To-Head

Maharashtra and Meghalaya have played each other only once previously, and in that match, the former won by four wickets, with 57 balls remaining, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Maharashtra opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Maharashtra have two fantastic openers in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Om Bhosale, who, in their own rights, can forge any good partnership they want. While Gaikwad was at the thick of the things in the previous clash, with a solid century to his name, Bhosale has been solid in both encounters so far. The duo know how to deliver on the big stage - hence, it is important for us to bet on them to have a cracker of a match in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya India Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, null Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.00 Bet Now! Meghalaya Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 18.00 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s highest run-scorer (Parimatch)

When Ruturaj Gaikwad bats, the world ought to take notice, especially in the 50-over format of the game. In the List A format, the Maharashtra skipper has amassed 4279 runs at an average of 59.43. Talk about that. He already has 16 centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name, making him one of the best, if not the best, List A batter in the country at the moment. Can you really stop yourself from betting big on him?

Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Batery)

Larry Sangma is a promising batter from Meghalaya whose returns in the Railways clash made many sit out and take notice of his talent. Even though he has only 472 runs in his List A career, Sangma scored 47 against Railways to showcase his talent. There’s no way anyone else is going to outplay him in the next clash and become the force to be reckoned with from the Meghalaya side.

Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Batery)

Satyajeet Bachhav has the knack of taking wickets in every chance possible and that’s the reason why he has managed to scalp five wickets in the last two clashes. His returns in the Services encounter were the reason behind Maharashtra dominating the clash without any worries. In his List A career, Bachhav has taken 73 wickets at an average of 23.45, which is really good in domestic cricket.

Swarajeet Das to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)

Swarajeet Das has been the standout bowler for Meghalaya, with six wickets in two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has shown enough promise both with the bat and ball to steer the conversation forward for Meghalaya and back him to do well in the upcoming clash as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Maharashtra Maharashtra to Win - 1.00 (Parimatch)

Meghalaya to Win - 20.16 (Parimatch) There is no doubt about the result. This is going to be a one-sided encounter, with Maharashtra reigning supreme in the clash. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi are too good batters for the Meghalaya side to handle. Similarly, Meghalaya’s unimpressive performances in the last year and the lack of depth in either of the departments caused enough harm for them lately. So you can be sure that this is not gonna be an interesting day for them as far as the result is concerned. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







