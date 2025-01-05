Maharashtra vs Railways Match Prediction
MAH
67%
Chance of Winning
RLYS
33%
India
Wankhede Stadium
Facts:
- Rahul Sharma has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 5.51
- With 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 4.09, Dadhe has become a mainstay for Maharashtra
- Shivam Chaudhary has a List A total of 1798 runs at an average of 46.10 and a strike rate of 84.41
Maharashtra vs Railways Chance of Winning
Maharashtra are consistency personified in the ongoing VHT, and all of their players seem too good with bat and ball. The likes of Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Satyajeet Bachhav have ensured that Maharashtra have their tails up in almost all games, ensuring the top-of-the-table rank currently.
On the other hand, Railways have blown hot and cold. There have been fleeting moments of brilliance, but sometimes, things have moved quite faster for them. The sustained pressure they have been able to generate over the course of the tournament has resulted in four wins.
MAH’s chance of winning is 67%
RAIL’s chance of winning is 33%
Our Prediction
Bet on Maharashtra. It’s a straightforward bet. Whoever the opposition going to be in the ongoing tournament, it has to be the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, who have shown tremendous gaiety in subverting the hierarchies. The likes of Veer, Bawne, and Bachhav wouldn’t leave any stone unturned to give their best to the side and I’m sure Railways don’t have it in them to ride that out.
- Maharashtra to Win - 1.50 (Batery)
- Railways to Win - 2.60 (Batery)
Maharashtra vs Railways Betting Tips
Bet on Siddhesh Veer. The top-order batter from Maharashtra has been in terrific form with the bat, and he knows how to maximize the situation. You can trust him to deliver. Similarly, it would be stupidity not to bet big on Ruturaj Gaikwad, for the batter knows how to bat long in List A cricket. Ashutosh Sharma is delivering with the bat as well - hence, keep a decent amount of cash to bet on him during the upcoming clash between Maharashtra and Railways.
Maharashtra vs Railways Match Toss Prediction
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted 22 matches since January 2015, with the batting first teams winning 10 games compared to 12 wins by the chasing sides. Captains have decided to bowl first 17 out of 22 times. The average first-innings score at the venue is 264/8, with the average first-innings winning score being 320/8.
Weather Report
It won’t be raining in Mumbai during the match day with Accuweather suggesting a clear sky. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 28 degrees, with the venue providing a better condition for a day match. There will be some overnight impact of moisture but that wouldn’t be a big calling card in the match.
Maharashtra Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
Om Bhosale
|
Batter
|
Siddhesh Veer
|
Batter
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Azim Kazi
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Naik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Satyajeet Bachhav
|
Bowler
|
Rajneesh Gurbani
|
Bowler
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Dadhe
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Team Form
Maharashtra are easily the best team in the entire group and the results talk for themselves. Having won all six games so far, they are sitting at the top of the table, with the top position confirmed for them.
Railways Player List
Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Suraj Ahuja, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Purnank Tyagi , Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Nishant Kushwaha
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Sahab Yuvraj
|
Batter
|
Upendra Yadav
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Chaubey
|
All-rounder
|
Suraj Ahuja
|
Batter
|
Akshat Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
Bowler
|
Akash Pandey
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Sharma
|
Bowler
Railways Team Form
Railways have won four out of six games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, securing third place on the points table. A win against Maharashtra will help them secure a position in the knockout phase of the tournament.
Maharashtra vs Railways Head-To-Head
Maharashtra and Railways have played each other twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning both games comfortably.
Maharashtra vs Railways Betting Odds
Maharashtra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)
One of Maharashtra’s biggest strength this season has been their ability to pull through in the first few overs. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra top-order batters have scored an average of 56.01 in the ongoing tournament in the first 10 overs of the innings. With all that done, there shouldn’t be any worries about this bet.
Maharashtra vs Railways
India
Wankhede Stadium, null
Maharashtra vs Railways Best Batters
Siddhesh Veer to be Maharashtra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)
Remember Siddhesh Veer form 2020 U19 World Cup? The World Cup star has been delivering crazy returns with the bat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 456 runs at an average of 152.00 and a strike rate of 104.59. Trust him to deliver big against Railways in the upcoming encounter and take home the honours of the best batter in the side.
Shivam Choudhrary to be Railways’ best batter (Batery)
Shivam Chaudhary is one of the most consistent batters in Indian domestic cricket, with a List A total of 1798 runs at an average of 46.10 and a strike rate of 84.41. He has four centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name, which makes him one of the most demanding batters in the format. Then what are you doubtful about? Just go ahead and bet on him for a successful run.
Maharashtra vs Railways Best Bowlers
Pradeep Dadhe to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Pradeep Dadhe has been amazing for Maharashtra when it comes to bowling. With 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 4.09, Dadhe has become a mainstay for the Maharashtra side and we can take the benefit of that by making more money from the same.
Rahul Sharma to be Railways’ best bowler (Batery)
Rahul Sharma has been doing well for Railways in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, scalping 11 wickets at an average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 5.51. The highest run-scorer for Railways in the ongoing tournament yields the hopes for yet another successful sojourn in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Maharashtra
- Maharashtra to Win - 1.50 (Batery)
- Railways to Win - 2.60 (Batery)
Batery