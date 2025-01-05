Facts: Rahul Sharma has scalped 11 wickets at an average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 5.51

With 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 4.09, Dadhe has become a mainstay for Maharashtra

Shivam Chaudhary has a List A total of 1798 runs at an average of 46.10 and a strike rate of 84.41

Maharashtra vs Railways Chance of Winning

Maharashtra are consistency personified in the ongoing VHT, and all of their players seem too good with bat and ball. The likes of Siddhesh Veer, Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Satyajeet Bachhav have ensured that Maharashtra have their tails up in almost all games, ensuring the top-of-the-table rank currently.

On the other hand, Railways have blown hot and cold. There have been fleeting moments of brilliance, but sometimes, things have moved quite faster for them. The sustained pressure they have been able to generate over the course of the tournament has resulted in four wins.

MAH’s chance of winning is 67%

RAIL’s chance of winning is 33%

Our Prediction

Bet on Maharashtra. It’s a straightforward bet. Whoever the opposition going to be in the ongoing tournament, it has to be the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, who have shown tremendous gaiety in subverting the hierarchies. The likes of Veer, Bawne, and Bachhav wouldn’t leave any stone unturned to give their best to the side and I’m sure Railways don’t have it in them to ride that out.

Maharashtra to Win - 1.50 (Batery)

Railways to Win - 2.60 (Batery)

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Maharashtra vs Railways Betting Tips

Bet on Siddhesh Veer. The top-order batter from Maharashtra has been in terrific form with the bat, and he knows how to maximize the situation. You can trust him to deliver. Similarly, it would be stupidity not to bet big on Ruturaj Gaikwad, for the batter knows how to bat long in List A cricket. Ashutosh Sharma is delivering with the bat as well - hence, keep a decent amount of cash to bet on him during the upcoming clash between Maharashtra and Railways.

Maharashtra vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted 22 matches since January 2015, with the batting first teams winning 10 games compared to 12 wins by the chasing sides. Captains have decided to bowl first 17 out of 22 times. The average first-innings score at the venue is 264/8, with the average first-innings winning score being 320/8.

Weather Report

It won’t be raining in Mumbai during the match day with Accuweather suggesting a clear sky. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 28 degrees, with the venue providing a better condition for a day match. There will be some overnight impact of moisture but that wouldn’t be a big calling card in the match.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Om Bhosale Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra are easily the best team in the entire group and the results talk for themselves. Having won all six games so far, they are sitting at the top of the table, with the top position confirmed for them.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Suraj Ahuja, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Purnank Tyagi , Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Nishant Kushwaha Batter Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Sahab Yuvraj Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Shubham Chaubey All-rounder Suraj Ahuja Batter Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways have won four out of six games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, securing third place on the points table. A win against Maharashtra will help them secure a position in the knockout phase of the tournament.

Maharashtra vs Railways Head-To-Head

Maharashtra and Railways have played each other twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the former winning both games comfortably.

Maharashtra vs Railways Betting Odds

Maharashtra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

One of Maharashtra’s biggest strength this season has been their ability to pull through in the first few overs. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Maharashtra top-order batters have scored an average of 56.01 in the ongoing tournament in the first 10 overs of the innings. With all that done, there shouldn’t be any worries about this bet.

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Maharashtra vs Railways Best Batters

Siddhesh Veer to be Maharashtra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Remember Siddhesh Veer form 2020 U19 World Cup? The World Cup star has been delivering crazy returns with the bat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, having scored 456 runs at an average of 152.00 and a strike rate of 104.59. Trust him to deliver big against Railways in the upcoming encounter and take home the honours of the best batter in the side.

Shivam Choudhrary to be Railways’ best batter (Batery)

Shivam Chaudhary is one of the most consistent batters in Indian domestic cricket, with a List A total of 1798 runs at an average of 46.10 and a strike rate of 84.41. He has four centuries and 17 half-centuries to his name, which makes him one of the most demanding batters in the format. Then what are you doubtful about? Just go ahead and bet on him for a successful run.

Maharashtra vs Railways Best Bowlers

Pradeep Dadhe to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Pradeep Dadhe has been amazing for Maharashtra when it comes to bowling. With 10 wickets from five matches at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 4.09, Dadhe has become a mainstay for the Maharashtra side and we can take the benefit of that by making more money from the same.

Rahul Sharma to be Railways’ best bowler (Batery)

Rahul Sharma has been doing well for Railways in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, scalping 11 wickets at an average of 24.00 and an economy rate of 5.51. The highest run-scorer for Railways in the ongoing tournament yields the hopes for yet another successful sojourn in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Maharashtra Maharashtra to Win - 1.50 (Batery)

Railways to Win - 2.60 (Batery) Bet on Maharashtra. It’s a straightforward bet. Whoever the opposition going to be in the ongoing tournament, it has to be the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side, who have shown tremendous gaiety in subverting the hierarchies. The likes of Veer, Bawne, and Bachhav wouldn’t leave any stone unturned to give their best to the side and I’m sure Railways don’t have it in them to ride that out. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





