Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Match Prediction
MAH
40%
Chance of Winning
RAJ
60%
India
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC
Facts:
- Both the teams have 1 final appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and interestingly ended up on the losing side despite one of their batters scoring a century in the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a hundred in the final of the 2021/22 season while Abhijeet Tomar’s 106 the following season went in vain as well.
- Kedar Jadhav is the only player to have scored a century in matches involving Maharashtra and Rajasthan.
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning
Last year’s losing finalists, Rajasthan, take on the losing finalist of the 2022/23 season, Maharashtra. Rajasthan come into the tournament having won eight of their last nine 50-over matches. They topped their group last season with a perfect record, an achievement they will be looking to emulate this season as well. Maharashtra, on the other hand, failed to make the knockout stages despite reaching the final the season before. They did register five wins in seven matches but narrowly missed out on making the quarter-finals.
Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 40%
Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 60%
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Both teams generally rely more on their batting and we’re expecting the same to happen in Mumbai.
We’re expecting a high-scoring match with both Rajasthan and Maharashtra to do well.
We believe team Maharashtra’s captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to go big in the match. The opener scored 97 in his last match and will be looking at carrying on his form in the 50-over format.
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction
With it being the first match of the tournament at the venue, there’s not a lot of information about how the pitch will behave. However, teams will want to avoid fielding in the humid sun in the afternoon and hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to chase first.
Weather Report
It is expected to be a sunny day with temperature hovering around 28 degrees. While the humidity is around the 60% mark, a gentle breeze will be blowing throughout the match to keep the players cool.
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan News & Player List
Maharashtra Player List
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Azim Kazi, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad
|
Batter
|
OM Bhosale
|
Batter
|
Rahul Tripathi
|
Batter
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batter
|
Azim Kazi
|
Allrounder
|
Dhanraj Shinde
|
Batter
|
Nikhil Naik
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Prashant Solanki
|
Bowler
|
Divyang Hinganekar
|
Allrounder
|
Rajyavardhan Hangragekar
|
Allrounder
|
Mukesh Choudhary
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Team Form
Maharashtra have won four of their last five matches in the tournament with the last loss coming in the knockout stage against Kerala. The season before that saw them win 8 matches on the bounce before losing in the final.
Rajasthan Player List
Mahipal Lomror (c), Shubham Garhwal, Sumit Godara, Kartik Sharma, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Deepak Hooda, K Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rajat Choudhary, RM Chouhan, Mohit Jain, Rajveer Rathore, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Aman Shekhawat, Zubair Ali
Predicted Playing XI
|
Abhijeet Tomar
|
Batter
|
Ram Chouhan
|
Batter
|
Deepak Hooda
|
Allrounder
|
Kartik Sharma
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Mahipal Lomror
|
Allrounder
|
Shubham Garhwal
|
Batter
|
Deepak Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|
Bowler
|
Rahul Chahar
|
Bowler
|
Manav Suthar
|
Allrounder
|
Aniket Choudhary
|
Bowler
Rajasthan Team Form
Team Rajasthan were on an 8-match winning run before losing to Haryana in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. In the 2024 SMAT, they won five out of their seven matches.
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Head to Head
The only match that the two teams have played saw a Kedar Jadhav-inspired Maharashtra beat Rajasthan by 44 runs in the group stage of the 2020/21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Head to Head
Maharashtra: 1
Rajasthan: 0
Draw: 0
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Betting Odds
Rajasthan have had a batter score a hundred in each of their last three one-day matches. Hence, we’re backing a hundred to be scored in the game by last season’s losing finalists.
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan
India
Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Top Batters
Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s top batsman
The second-highest run scorer from last season, Ankit Bawne will be looking to go one better this time around. The 32-year-old smashed a season-high three hundreds last edition while he also scored two fifties in his last four matches in the 2024 SMAT.
Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s top batsman
With 367 runs in nine matches in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Abhijeet Tomar was Rajasthan’s leading run scorer. His big match prowess came to the fore with a century in the final albeit in a losing cause. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 29-year-old opener two 50+ scores in seven matches.
Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers
Mukesh Choudhary to be Maharashtra’s top bowler
Pacer Mukesh Choudhary comes into the tournament in great form, bagging 15 wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He finished third in the tally despite playing just 6 matches whereas the bowlers that finished ahead of him played 7 and 10 matches, respectively.
Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler
The joint leading wicket-taker in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy will be leading the charge for Rajasthan this season. Aniket Choudhary took 19 wickets last season and he added 9 wickets to his tally in the 2024 SMAT. The medium pacer is expected to trouble the Maharashtra batsmen in Mumbai.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Rajasthan
- Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 2.25 (Batery)
- Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 1.65 (Batery)
Batery