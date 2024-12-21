Facts: Both the teams have 1 final appearance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and interestingly ended up on the losing side despite one of their batters scoring a century in the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a hundred in the final of the 2021/22 season while Abhijeet Tomar’s 106 the following season went in vain as well.

Kedar Jadhav is the only player to have scored a century in matches involving Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Last year’s losing finalists, Rajasthan, take on the losing finalist of the 2022/23 season, Maharashtra. Rajasthan come into the tournament having won eight of their last nine 50-over matches. They topped their group last season with a perfect record, an achievement they will be looking to emulate this season as well. Maharashtra, on the other hand, failed to make the knockout stages despite reaching the final the season before. They did register five wins in seven matches but narrowly missed out on making the quarter-finals.

Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 40%

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 60%

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Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Both teams generally rely more on their batting and we’re expecting the same to happen in Mumbai.

We’re expecting a high-scoring match with both Rajasthan and Maharashtra to do well.

We believe team Maharashtra’s captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to go big in the match. The opener scored 97 in his last match and will be looking at carrying on his form in the 50-over format.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

With it being the first match of the tournament at the venue, there’s not a lot of information about how the pitch will behave. However, teams will want to avoid fielding in the humid sun in the afternoon and hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to chase first.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a sunny day with temperature hovering around 28 degrees. While the humidity is around the 60% mark, a gentle breeze will be blowing throughout the match to keep the players cool.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan News & Player List

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ankit Bawne, Nikhil Naik, Rahul Tripathi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rajneesh Gurbani, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, OM Bhosale, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Azim Kazi, Dhanraj Shinde, Siddhesh Veer, Hitesh Walunj

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter OM Bhosale Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi Allrounder Dhanraj Shinde Batter Nikhil Naik Wicketkeeper Prashant Solanki Bowler Divyang Hinganekar Allrounder Rajyavardhan Hangragekar Allrounder Mukesh Choudhary Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have won four of their last five matches in the tournament with the last loss coming in the knockout stage against Kerala. The season before that saw them win 8 matches on the bounce before losing in the final.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Shubham Garhwal, Sumit Godara, Kartik Sharma, Abhijeet Tomar, Manav Suthar, Deepak Hooda, K Ajay Singh, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rajat Choudhary, RM Chouhan, Mohit Jain, Rajveer Rathore, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Aman Shekhawat, Zubair Ali

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Ram Chouhan Batter Deepak Hooda Allrounder Kartik Sharma Wicketkeeper Mahipal Lomror Allrounder Shubham Garhwal Batter Deepak Chahar Bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Manav Suthar Allrounder Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Team Rajasthan were on an 8-match winning run before losing to Haryana in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. In the 2024 SMAT, they won five out of their seven matches.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Head to Head

The only match that the two teams have played saw a Kedar Jadhav-inspired Maharashtra beat Rajasthan by 44 runs in the group stage of the 2020/21 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Head to Head

Maharashtra: 1

Rajasthan: 0

Draw: 0

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan have had a batter score a hundred in each of their last three one-day matches. Hence, we’re backing a hundred to be scored in the game by last season’s losing finalists.

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Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be Maharashtra’s top batsman

The second-highest run scorer from last season, Ankit Bawne will be looking to go one better this time around. The 32-year-old smashed a season-high three hundreds last edition while he also scored two fifties in his last four matches in the 2024 SMAT.

Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s top batsman

With 367 runs in nine matches in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Abhijeet Tomar was Rajasthan’s leading run scorer. His big match prowess came to the fore with a century in the final albeit in a losing cause. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the 29-year-old opener two 50+ scores in seven matches.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Mukesh Choudhary to be Maharashtra’s top bowler

Pacer Mukesh Choudhary comes into the tournament in great form, bagging 15 wickets in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He finished third in the tally despite playing just 6 matches whereas the bowlers that finished ahead of him played 7 and 10 matches, respectively.

Aniket Choudhary to be Rajasthan’s top bowler

The joint leading wicket-taker in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy will be leading the charge for Rajasthan this season. Aniket Choudhary took 19 wickets last season and he added 9 wickets to his tally in the 2024 SMAT. The medium pacer is expected to trouble the Maharashtra batsmen in Mumbai.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Rajasthan Maharashtra Chance of Winning - 2.25 (Batery)

Rajasthan Chance of Winning - 1.65 (Batery) Rajasthan are the bookies’ favourites for the match and we’re expecting the match to go that way. Despite the game being played in Mumbai, Maharashtra will face an uphill battle in trying to get something out of the game. We expect Rajasthan to eke out a victory in their opening match of the season. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







