Maharashtra vs Services Match Prediction MAH 74 % Chance of Winning SER 26 % Place a bet Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.282 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.282 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Maharashtra and Services lock horns in match 24 of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Saturday 25th November, 2023. The match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur o and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Maharashtra vs Services Chance of Winning

Maharashtra lost their last game against Jharkhand by six wickets in a high scoring game. Batting first Maharashtra scored 355/4 led by a magnificent century from Ankit Bawne (107*) and half centuries from Om Bhosale (73), Azim Kazi (61) and Kedar Jadhav (55). Maharashtra bowlers were ineffective in defending the total and as a result Jharkhand chased down the target in 48 overs with six wickets to spare with the help of a magnificent hundred from their captain Virat Singh (143) and quickfire knocks from Kumar Kushagra (67) and Saurabh Tiwary (70).

Services on the other end are coming off a dominating win over Chhattisgarh by 40 runs to kick start their tournament. After opting to bat first, Services finished at 301/7 on the back of some quality batting display by their top four batsmen. Shubham Rohilla (50), Ravi Chauhan (61), Anshul Gupta (91) and Rajat Paliwal (57) scored half centuries. The Services bowlers then bowled out Chhattisgarh to 261 runs in 48.5 overs. Varun Choudhary (4/37) and Arjun Sharma (2/44) were the top performers with the ball.

Maharashtra’s chance of winning: 74%

Services chance of winning: 26%

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Maharashtra vs Services Betting Tips

Ankit Bawne remained unbeaten on 107 in the last match against Jharkhand and he has been in phenomenal form in recent times. Bawne has scored close to 700 runs in the last 10 List A matches. Considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs in the upcoming match against Services.

Maharashtra vs Services Toss Prediction

The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. As the game progresses it becomes difficult for the batsman to score runs as the surface slows down and spinners are highly effective at this venue. In the last five List A matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won two. The average first innings score recorded was 239 runs.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, 25th November is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 49% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Maharashtra Players List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sachin Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddharth Mhatre

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Om Bhosale Batsman Naushad Sheikh Batsman Kedar Jadhav All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batsman Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-Keeper Rajvardhan Hangargekar All-rounder Prashanth Solanki Bowler Sachin Bhosale Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra won three and lost two of the last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Jharkhand by six wickets.

Services Players List

Arjun Sharma, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Nakul Sharma (wk), Nitin Tanwar, Rajat Paliwal (c), Abhishek Tiwari, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Poonam Poonia, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Hathwala.

Services Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Rohilla Batsman Ravi Chauhan Batsman Anshul Gupta Batsman Rajat Paliwal Batsman Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Nakul Sharma Wicket Keeper Arjun Sharma All-rounder Nitin Tanwar Bowler Abhishek Tiwari Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler Varun Chaudhary Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services won two and lost three of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Chhattisgarh by 40 runs.

Maharashtra vs Services Head to Head Record

Maharashtra and Services clashed off one time in List A matches and Maharashtra won the match by 66 runs.

Maharashtra vs Services Betting Odds

Maharashtra to win the opening Partnership

Maharashtra on average scored 48 runs and conceded 45 for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, on the flip side Services scored 97 runs and conceded 144 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Maharashtra to win an opening Partnership.

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Maharashtra vs Services Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Bawne scored 107 runs in 100 balls smashing 8 fours and 3 sixes on a losing cause against Jharkhand to kick start his season. He was the third highest run-scorer for Maharashtra smashing 587 runs in 9 matches at an average of 83.85 and a strike rate of 101.55. In the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, Bawne has to do bulk of the scoring. He has scored 694 runs in the last 10 domestic matches and we back him to be the top batter for Maharashtra against Services.

Shubham Rohilla to be the top batter for Services

Batting at the top of the order Shubham Rohilla has been one of the finest batsmen for Services in the last two seasons. He has scored 50 runs in 65 balls and smashed six fours. Rohilla’s knock helped Services win their first match of the season against Chhattisgarh by 40 runs. Rohilla was the leading run-scorer (454 runs in 6 matches) for Services in the last season. The 25-year old has scored 504 runs in the last seven domestic matches and considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Services against Maharashtra.

Maharashtra vs Services Top Bowlers

Prashanth Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

Prashanth Solanki was the most economical and effective bowler for Maharashtra in the last match against Jharkhand finishing with match figures of 2/69. Early in his List A career the young right arm leg spinner is off to a sensational start picking up 23 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.00 and an economy of 6.06. Services batsmen struggled to score runs against leg spinners and lost their wickets at regular intervals in the last match. Considering the struggles of Services batsmen against leg-spinners and the pitch conditions favouring spinners, we back Prashanth Solank to be the top bowler for Maharashtra.

Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services

Varun Choudhary was sensational with the ball in the last game against Chhattisgarh finishing with match figures of 4/37. Choudhary is very effective in the middle overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy and is one of the most experienced bowlers. In his short List A career he has picked up 39 wickets in 23 matches at an economy of 5.27. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services against Maharashtra.