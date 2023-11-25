Maharashtra vs Services Match Prediction
MAH
74%
Chance of Winning
SER
26%
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Ankit Bawne has scored 694 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
- Ravi Chahuhan has scored 621 runs in the last 10 List A matches.
- Shubham Rohilla has scored 504 runs in the last 7 List A matches.
- Satyajeet Bachhav has picked up 15 wickets in the last 10 List A matches.
Maharashtra vs Services Chance of Winning
Maharashtra lost their last game against Jharkhand by six wickets in a high scoring game. Batting first Maharashtra scored 355/4 led by a magnificent century from Ankit Bawne (107*) and half centuries from Om Bhosale (73), Azim Kazi (61) and Kedar Jadhav (55). Maharashtra bowlers were ineffective in defending the total and as a result Jharkhand chased down the target in 48 overs with six wickets to spare with the help of a magnificent hundred from their captain Virat Singh (143) and quickfire knocks from Kumar Kushagra (67) and Saurabh Tiwary (70).
Services on the other end are coming off a dominating win over Chhattisgarh by 40 runs to kick start their tournament. After opting to bat first, Services finished at 301/7 on the back of some quality batting display by their top four batsmen. Shubham Rohilla (50), Ravi Chauhan (61), Anshul Gupta (91) and Rajat Paliwal (57) scored half centuries. The Services bowlers then bowled out Chhattisgarh to 261 runs in 48.5 overs. Varun Choudhary (4/37) and Arjun Sharma (2/44) were the top performers with the ball.
- Maharashtra’s chance of winning: 74%
- Services chance of winning: 26%
Maharashtra vs Services Betting Tips
Ankit Bawne remained unbeaten on 107 in the last match against Jharkhand and he has been in phenomenal form in recent times. Bawne has scored close to 700 runs in the last 10 List A matches. Considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs in the upcoming match against Services.
Maharashtra vs Services Toss Prediction
The surface at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. As the game progresses it becomes difficult for the batsman to score runs as the surface slows down and spinners are highly effective at this venue. In the last five List A matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won two. The average first innings score recorded was 239 runs.
Weather Conditions
The temperature at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, 25th November is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 49% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.
Maharashtra Players List
Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Sachin Bhosale, Naushad Shaikh, Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Siddharth Mhatre
Maharashtra Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Om Bhosale
|
Batsman
|
Naushad Sheikh
|
Batsman
|
Kedar Jadhav
|
All-rounder
|
Ankit Bawne
|
Batsman
|
Azim Kazi
|
All-rounder
|
Nikhil Naik
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Rajvardhan Hangargekar
|
All-rounder
|
Prashanth Solanki
|
Bowler
|
Sachin Bhosale
|
Bowler
|
Satyajeet Bachhav
|
Bowler
|
Pradeep Dadhe
|
Bowler
Maharashtra Recent Form
Maharashtra won three and lost two of the last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. They lost their last match against Jharkhand by six wickets.
Services Players List
Arjun Sharma, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Nakul Sharma (wk), Nitin Tanwar, Rajat Paliwal (c), Abhishek Tiwari, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat, Poonam Poonia, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Hathwala.
Services Probable Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batsman
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
Batsman
|
Anshul Gupta
|
Batsman
|
Rajat Paliwal
|
Batsman
|
Vineet Dhankhar
|
All-rounder
|
Nakul Sharma
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Arjun Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Nitin Tanwar
|
Bowler
|
Abhishek Tiwari
|
Bowler
|
Nitin Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Varun Chaudhary
|
Bowler
Services Recent Form
Services won two and lost three of the last five List A matches played. They won their last match against Chhattisgarh by 40 runs.
Maharashtra vs Services Head to Head Record
Maharashtra and Services clashed off one time in List A matches and Maharashtra won the match by 66 runs.
Maharashtra vs Services Betting Odds
Maharashtra to win the opening Partnership
Maharashtra on average scored 48 runs and conceded 45 for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, on the flip side Services scored 97 runs and conceded 144 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of both the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Maharashtra to win an opening Partnership.
Maharashtra vs Services
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Maharashtra vs Services Top Batters
Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra
Bawne scored 107 runs in 100 balls smashing 8 fours and 3 sixes on a losing cause against Jharkhand to kick start his season. He was the third highest run-scorer for Maharashtra smashing 587 runs in 9 matches at an average of 83.85 and a strike rate of 101.55. In the absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rahul Tripathi, Bawne has to do bulk of the scoring. He has scored 694 runs in the last 10 domestic matches and we back him to be the top batter for Maharashtra against Services.
Shubham Rohilla to be the top batter for Services
Batting at the top of the order Shubham Rohilla has been one of the finest batsmen for Services in the last two seasons. He has scored 50 runs in 65 balls and smashed six fours. Rohilla’s knock helped Services win their first match of the season against Chhattisgarh by 40 runs. Rohilla was the leading run-scorer (454 runs in 6 matches) for Services in the last season. The 25-year old has scored 504 runs in the last seven domestic matches and considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Services against Maharashtra.
Maharashtra vs Services Top Bowlers
Prashanth Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra
Prashanth Solanki was the most economical and effective bowler for Maharashtra in the last match against Jharkhand finishing with match figures of 2/69. Early in his List A career the young right arm leg spinner is off to a sensational start picking up 23 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 24.00 and an economy of 6.06. Services batsmen struggled to score runs against leg spinners and lost their wickets at regular intervals in the last match. Considering the struggles of Services batsmen against leg-spinners and the pitch conditions favouring spinners, we back Prashanth Solank to be the top bowler for Maharashtra.
Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services
Varun Choudhary was sensational with the ball in the last game against Chhattisgarh finishing with match figures of 4/37. Choudhary is very effective in the middle overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy and is one of the most experienced bowlers. In his short List A career he has picked up 39 wickets in 23 matches at an economy of 5.27. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services against Maharashtra.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Maharashtra
- Maharashtra to win the match @ 1.25 (Melbet)
- Services to win the match @ 3.50 (Melbet)
Melbet