Facts: Ruturaj Gaikwad has 4131 runs at an average of 57.37, with 15 centuries and 17 half-centuries to go with it

Paliwal has 2869 runs in List A cricket at an average of 47.03 and a strike rate of 82.79

Arjun Sharma was Services’ main bowler for the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 19.30

Maharashtra vs Services Chance of Winning

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra have a very strong squad at their disposal and can break free to be in the top two of Group B very soon. What makes the prospect enticing is the fact that Maharashtra have a strong bowling depth to challenge any side in the competition. With SMAT star Mukesh Choudhary leading from the front, we can rest assured that Services will deliver big-time on the promise.

On the other hand, Services can’t be taken lightly either. In the form of Ravi Chauhan and Rajat Paliwal, they have two batters who could score against any opposition. Amit Shukla’s impact with the ball was properly documented in the previous clash against Sikkim. If the wicket assists the batters, it’s going to be an interesting game at the BKC.

MAH’s chance of winning is 59%

SER’s chance of winning is 41%

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Maharashtra vs Services Betting Tips

I am betting big on Gaikwad. Sure he hasn’t performed well in the ongoing season, but there’s a reason why he is hyped so much. He will come good for sure. Ignoring Rajat Paliwal will be a mistake as the batter from Services knows how to bat long and how to score big on all occasions. Mukesh Choudhary has been in magnificent form since the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and he is all set to continue the same dominance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well.

Maharashtra vs Services Match Toss Prediction

The Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex, has had a history of providing mixed-bag returns in the List A format. The venue has hosted 24 List A matches, out of which 13 matches have been won by the team batting first, whereas the chasing side have won 11 games. The average first innings score at the venue is 229/8, whereas the average first innings winning score is 279/7.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain in Mumbai during the clash, and the weather will be pleasant for the game. However, there will be some moisture in the morning, which may aid the pacers, but the batters will enjoy it more.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Om Bhosale Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 after winning five out of six league games, but they lost to Kerala in the knockout format to bow out of the league. They have started well this year and will aim to maintain the momentum to do well in the upcoming clash.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Pal Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Team Form

Services were in very good form last time around, having won five out of the seven league matches, but they ended up in third place on the points table.

Maharashtra vs Services Head-To-Head

Maharashtra and Services have faced each other only twice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy - with the former winning both the games. The last time both sides faced each other was in November 2023, when Maharashtra won by six wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Maharashtra vs Services Betting Odds

Maharashtra opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

Ruturaj Gaikwad bats for Maharashtra in the opening position. And he’s accompanied by Om Bhosale, as the duo have set a new standard for opening batting in domestic cricket. Gaikwad’s impregnable consistency has been a hallmark of things to come. With Gaikwad opening, Maharashtra have raced to over 45 runs without losing a wicket seven out of the last 10 times. So we have a winning bet in our hands.

Maharashtra vs Services India Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, null Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.27 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.335 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Services Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

He’s sometimes too rigid for T20s and sometimes too quick for red-ball cricket but in List A cricket, Ruturaj Gaikwad hits the perfect spot like a few have in India. In List A cricket, the Maharashtra skipper has 4131 runs at an average of 57.37, with 15 centuries and 17 half-centuries to go with it. That’s an insanely good record, isn’t it? Then what are you waiting for?

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Batery)

Rajat Paliwal may not be as celebrated as many other batters in Indian cricket, but the fact that he is one of the most consistent batters in India is not lost on many. Paliwal has 2869 runs in List A cricket at an average of 47.03 and a strike rate of 82.79. The fact that he has such a good average despite notching up only three centuries tells you how consistent he has been over the years. Betting on him is a good idea for this.

Maharashtra vs Services Best Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)

Satyajeet Bachhav has a knack of taking wickets and for the longest time, he has been Maharashtra’s most impactful performer with the ball. 70 wickets at an average of 23.94 tells you everything you need to know about his impact as a player. Bachhav, in the previous game, picked two wickets against Rajasthan and holds the key to his team’s success this season.

Arjun Sharma to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)

Arjun Sharma was Services’ main bowler for the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having taken 13 wickets at an average of 19.30. Sharma, in his career, has 38 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 32.71, which adds to his stature. That makes him such an impactful performer.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Maharashtra MAH to Win @ 1.60 (Batery)

SER to Win @ 2.35 (Batery) This is easy. Even though Services pose a considerable amount of risk to the overall game, one can’t ignore the fact that Maharashtra are a very able and competent unit - whose understanding of their risks and strengths are very impactful. With Gaikwad at the helm and the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Satyajeet Bachhav steering the side, Maharashtra can aim to secure the honours. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





