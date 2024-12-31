Facts: Ankur Malik has scored 120 runs at an average of 60 in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy

There is simply no comparison to what Ruturaj Gaikwad offers in List A cricket, having scored 4287 runs at an average of 58.14 with 16 centuries and 17 fifties

Satyajeet Bachhav has scalped nine wickets in four matches in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Maharashtra has dominated the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with an iron fist. From batters delivering with terrific consistency to bowlers smashing the opposition to smithereens, everything has come together for the sake of the side. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad knows how to steer the ship in the perfect direction, hence, making it easier for the side.

On the other hand, Sikkim are yet to bask out of their minnow tag. While that would take some years to come, Sikkim have surrendered erratically in almost every game. There is no better hope from them in the upcoming encounter either, for it’s clear that they’re at the cusp of getting out of the tournament in an emphatic fashion.

Maharashtra’s chance of winning is 99%

Sikkim’s chance of winning is 1%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Even though Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to score much against Rajassthan, trust him to return to scoring ways heavily against Sikkim. You can also put your money on Om Bhosale for he is very much capable of scoring runs in plenty. From the bowling department, Rajneesh Gurbani and Azim Kazi provide a great deal of insurance to play around with our bets. They will definitely succeed in delivering for Maharashtra. I’m refraining myself from betting big on any Sikkim players.

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2015, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has hosted 20 List A matches with the batting first team winning nine games as compared to 11 games by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 267/8 as compared to the average first innings winning score of 330/7.

Weather Report

There are no threats of rain during the clash between Maharashtra and Sikkim, with the maximum temperature hovering around 29 degree centigrade. There will be some impact of overnight moisture but that’d be it.

Maharashtra Player List

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Siddhesh Veer, Rahul Tripathi, Nikhil Naik (wk), Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajneesh Gurbani, Pradeep Dadhe, Prashant Solanki, Divyang Hinganekar, RS Hangargekar, Hitesh Walunj, Dhanraj Shinde

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Om Bhosale Batter Siddhesh Veer Batter Ankit Bawne Batter Rahul Tripathi Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Mukesh Choudhary Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra have started the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy on a great note, winning all four games so far. In all four games, it has been a massive team effort, with most of the batters and bowlers contributing to the cause.

Sikkim Player List

Lee Yong Lepcha (c), Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa (wk), Parth Palawat, Alauddin Ansari, Nilesh Lamichaney, Ankur Malik, Md Saptulla, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Ronit More, Rahul Tamang, Bhim Luitel, Saurav Prasad

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Chettri Batter Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Parth Palawat Batter Pranesh Chettri Batter Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Yong Lepcha All-rounder Ankur Malik Bowler Ronit More Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Alauddin Ansari Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

After losing all seven games in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sikkim lost the first four games of the ongoing season so far and have all but bowed out of the tournament already.

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Maharashtra and Sikkim have never faced each other in List A cricket and this is going to be their very first game. The result a foregone conclusion? I’d like to believe so.

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Maharashtra powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

The troika of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Om Bhosale and Siddhesh Veer have scored a plenty of runs in the last three years - and in particular in the last two seasons. That has translated to Maharashtra succeeding well over a period of time. In the last 12 games, Maharashtra batters have scored an average of 55.92 runs in the first 10 overs. That tells you why it is important to bet on this market.

Maharashtra vs Sikkim India Wankhede Stadium, null Maharashtra Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.00 Bet Now! Sikkim Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 13.00 Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

There is simply no comparison to what Ruturaj Gaikwad offers in List A cricket, having scored 4287 runs at an average of 58.14 with 16 centuries and 17 fifties. He has always been the biggest rock for the side, having been the highest run-scorer in the last five years. There shouldn’t be any doubt while betting on him.

Ankur Malik to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ankur Malik has taken the Indian cricket by storm in first-class format, having averaged 45.69 in red-ball cricket. He is not too far behind in List A cricket as well, having scored 120 runs at an average of 60 in the ongoing season of Vijay Hazare Trophy. That should be enough for you to bet big on him.

Maharashtra vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Maharashtra’s best bowler (Batery)

Satyajeet Bachhav has been delivering the goods for Maharashtra in an incredible fashion, having scalped nine wickets in four matches in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In his List A career, Bachhav has taken 77 wickets at an average of 23.19 and an economy rate of 4.32.

Md Saptulla to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)



Md Saptulla has been an incredible force for a team depriving of quality bowlers. High on pace and always consistent, Saptulla has taken four wickets in the ongoing edition at an average of 23.75 and an economy rate of 4.75. Alongside Lee Yong Lepcha and Ankur Malik, he will be an important asset for Sikkim in the next match.