Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction

MAH

45%

Chance of Winning

VID

55%

Parimatch

1.96
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

2.17
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

2.145
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

Test

KL Saini Ground

Maharashtra and Vidarbha will be up against each other in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday, November 27th. The two teams from Group B will meet at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • Maharashtra posted 355 runs in their first match of the VHT 2023, and chased 289 with 5.1 overs to spare in the second game.
  • Akshay Karnewar has picked six wickets in two games in VHT 2023, conceding runs at just 2.10 rpo.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Chance Winning

Maharashtra have played two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning and losing one each. In the previous game, they opened their points account with a six-wicket win over Services.

Bowling first, Maharashtra bowlers picked three wickets early but then conceded a 172-run stand for the fourth wicket. They pulled things back in the last 11 overs to restrict the opponents to 288. Manoj Ingale was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 31 in seven overs while Kedar Jadhav bagged 2 for 36 in seven overs.

Chasing the target, OM Bhosale scored 39 off 31 at the top before Kedar struck 74 off 61. Azim Kazi and Nikhil Naik then added an unbroken 121-run stand for the fifth wicket to clinch the victory with 31 balls to spare. Kazi made 59 runs whereas Naik hammered 82 off just 60 deliveries.

Vidarbha occupy the top spot on the Group B table after winning both the games comprehensively, with the net run-rate reading 2.117. They are coming off an eight-wicket win over Manipur on Saturday.

Vidarbha opted to bowl first and their bowling attack justified the decision. They picked wickets at regular intervals, not letting Manipur build any partnerships. Akshay Karnewar was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 18 in his 10 overs while Rajneesh Gurbani snared 3 for 36 in eight overs. Darshan Nalkande was also excellent, claiming 2 for 20 in his eight overs.

The target of 114 wasn't a challenge to Vidarbha, who mowed it down in 16.5 overs. Aman Mokhade smashed 49 off 30 balls while Sanjay Raghunath added an unbeaten 30.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, Vidarbha will head into this match as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

  • Maharashtra's chance of winning: 45%
  • Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 55%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Maharashtra’s Kedar Jadhav has scored 55 and 74 in two games of this tournament so far. He has a good record in List A cricket with over 5400 runs at an average of 46. Betting on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match is justified.

The Vidarbha captain Atharva Taide is one of the best talents and has decent numbers in the format. He has over 800 runs in List A cricket at an average of 34. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Vidarbha Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Maharashtra Opening Partnership Over 28.5 runs

1.85
Bet on Parimatch

Higher Opening Partnership: Maharashtra

1.63
Bet on Parimatch

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The pitches at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur are pretty balanced, offering help for both batters and bowlers. Vidarbha won the toss in the previous game and opted to field first. Out of 26 List A games played at the venue, 15 have been won by the team batting second. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, Jaipur could witness occasional drizzles on Monday morning. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in the morning but it should be clear in the afternoon. The temperature should range between 18 to 23 degree Celsius during the day.

Maharashtra Player List

Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, RS Hangargekar, Sachin Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Siddharth Mhatre, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

OM Bhosale

Batter

Naushad Shaikh

Batter

Kedar Jadhav (c)

All-rounder

Ankit Bawne

Batter

Azim Kazi

All-rounder

Nikhil Naik †

Wicketkeeper

Vicky Ostwal

All-rounder

Prashant Solanki

Bowler

Pradeep Dadhe

Bowler

Manoj Ingale

Bowler

Ramakrishna Ghosh

Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra began the tournament with a six-wicket defeat against Jharkhand. The batting unit did an excellent job to post 355 on the board but the bowlers could not defend. In the second game, Maharashtra chased down 289 against Services with six wickets and 31 balls to spare.

Vidarbha Players List

Atharva Taide (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Rajneesh Gurbani, Dhruv Shorey, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mohit Kale, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Sanjay Raghunath

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Sanjay Raghunath

Batter

Atharva Taide (c)

All-rounder

Aman Mokhade

Batter

Karun Nair

All-rounder

Nachiket Bhute

Batter

Darshan Nalkande

All-rounder

Harsh Dubey

All-rounder

Akshay Wadkar

Wicket-keeper

Rajneesh Gurbani

Bowler

Shubham Dubey

Bowler

Akshay Karnewar

Bowler

Vidarbha Recent Form

Vidarbha defeated Meghalaya in the opening game by 32 runs, defending 243 on a slightly tricky pitch. They followed it up with an eight-wicket hammering of Manipur, where bowlers put in a great effort to skittle out the opponents for just 113.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record

Maharashtra and Vidarbha have faced each other only thrice in fifty-over cricket, with the last encounter taking place in 2021. Vidarbha won two of these games while Maharashtra claimed one.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Maharashtra to hit most sixes ( @ Parimatch)

Maharashtra have a very good batting line-up, comprising the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, OM Bhosale and Nikhil Naik. It is an in-form batting unit, which hit eight sixes each in their first two games. Betting on Maharashtra to hit most sixes in this match seems a wise move.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha

Test

KL Saini Ground, null

Icon

Maharashtra

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.75
Bet Now!
Icon

Vidarbha

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

2.17
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

2.145
Bet Now!

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Ankit Bawne has been a key figure for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. He has a superb record in List A cricket, having amassed 3887 runs at an average of 45 with 12 hundreds and 15 fifties. He smashed 107 not-out in 100 balls in the first game.

Karun Nair to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Karun Nair played a crucial knock of 67 runs in the first game of the tournament. He has over 2200 runs in List A cricket at an average of 31 and strike rate of 80. Nair has two hundreds and 13 fifties in the format. Bet on him to be Vidarbha's top batter.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Prashant Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

The 23-year old leg-spinner has taken two wickets in each of the first two games this tournament. Prashant Solanki has played 11 List A games, taking 25 wickets at a strike rate of 23.7. Betting on Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra would be a good punt.

Akshay Karnewar to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

Akshay Karnewar has been a terrific asset for Maharashtra. The ambidextrous bowler took 2 for 24 off 10 overs in the first game and followed it up with 4 for 18 in 10 overs in the second. With such form on his side, you can bet on him to be the top bowler for Vidarbha.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Vidarbha

Both these teams look pretty strong and there is not much to separate them. Vidarbha have a better balance with a stronger bowling attack whereas Maharashtra have a more destructive batting line-up. Vidarbha’s bowling attack comprises Akshay Karnewar, Rajneesh Gurbani and Darshan Nalkande, who have been in terrific form. Our prediction is that Vidarbha will win this match.
  • Maharashtra to win the match @ 1.75 PARIMATCH
  • Vidarbha to win the match @ 1.96 PARIMATCH
Bet Now!