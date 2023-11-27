Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MAH 45 % Chance of Winning VID 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.145 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Vidarbha will be up against each other in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday, November 27th. The two teams from Group B will meet at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, with the match scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Chance Winning

Maharashtra have played two games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning and losing one each. In the previous game, they opened their points account with a six-wicket win over Services.

Bowling first, Maharashtra bowlers picked three wickets early but then conceded a 172-run stand for the fourth wicket. They pulled things back in the last 11 overs to restrict the opponents to 288. Manoj Ingale was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 31 in seven overs while Kedar Jadhav bagged 2 for 36 in seven overs.

Chasing the target, OM Bhosale scored 39 off 31 at the top before Kedar struck 74 off 61. Azim Kazi and Nikhil Naik then added an unbroken 121-run stand for the fifth wicket to clinch the victory with 31 balls to spare. Kazi made 59 runs whereas Naik hammered 82 off just 60 deliveries.

Vidarbha occupy the top spot on the Group B table after winning both the games comprehensively, with the net run-rate reading 2.117. They are coming off an eight-wicket win over Manipur on Saturday.

Vidarbha opted to bowl first and their bowling attack justified the decision. They picked wickets at regular intervals, not letting Manipur build any partnerships. Akshay Karnewar was the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 18 in his 10 overs while Rajneesh Gurbani snared 3 for 36 in eight overs. Darshan Nalkande was also excellent, claiming 2 for 20 in his eight overs.

The target of 114 wasn't a challenge to Vidarbha, who mowed it down in 16.5 overs. Aman Mokhade smashed 49 off 30 balls while Sanjay Raghunath added an unbeaten 30.

Looking at the form and strengths of these teams, Vidarbha will head into this match as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Maharashtra's chance of winning: 45%

Vidarbha’s chance of winning: 55%

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Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Maharashtra’s Kedar Jadhav has scored 55 and 74 in two games of this tournament so far. He has a good record in List A cricket with over 5400 runs at an average of 46. Betting on him to score over 22.5 runs in the match is justified.

The Vidarbha captain Atharva Taide is one of the best talents and has decent numbers in the format. He has over 800 runs in List A cricket at an average of 34. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Vidarbha Opening Partnership Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Maharashtra Opening Partnership Over 28.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Maharashtra 1.63 Bet on Parimatch

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The pitches at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur are pretty balanced, offering help for both batters and bowlers. Vidarbha won the toss in the previous game and opted to field first. Out of 26 List A games played at the venue, 15 have been won by the team batting second. Expect the team winning the toss to field first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, Jaipur could witness occasional drizzles on Monday morning. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in the morning but it should be clear in the afternoon. The temperature should range between 18 to 23 degree Celsius during the day.

Maharashtra Player List

Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (c), Nikhil Naik (wk), Om Bhosale, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, RS Hangargekar, Sachin Bhosale, Satyajeet Bachhav, Siddharth Mhatre, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Pradeep Dadhe, Manoj Ingale, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role OM Bhosale Batter Naushad Shaikh Batter Kedar Jadhav (c) All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi All-rounder Nikhil Naik † Wicketkeeper Vicky Ostwal All-rounder Prashant Solanki Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Manoj Ingale Bowler Ramakrishna Ghosh Bowler

Maharashtra Recent Form

Maharashtra began the tournament with a six-wicket defeat against Jharkhand. The batting unit did an excellent job to post 355 on the board but the bowlers could not defend. In the second game, Maharashtra chased down 289 against Services with six wickets and 31 balls to spare.

Vidarbha Players List

Atharva Taide (c), Akshay Wadkar (wk), Aman Mokhade, Karun Nair, Rajneesh Gurbani, Dhruv Shorey, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mohit Kale, Shubham Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Harsh Dubey, Darshan Nalkande, Nachiket Bhute, Sanjay Raghunath

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Sanjay Raghunath Batter Atharva Taide (c) All-rounder Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair All-rounder Nachiket Bhute Batter Darshan Nalkande All-rounder Harsh Dubey All-rounder Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler Shubham Dubey Bowler Akshay Karnewar Bowler

Vidarbha Recent Form

Vidarbha defeated Meghalaya in the opening game by 32 runs, defending 243 on a slightly tricky pitch. They followed it up with an eight-wicket hammering of Manipur, where bowlers put in a great effort to skittle out the opponents for just 113.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head Record

Maharashtra and Vidarbha have faced each other only thrice in fifty-over cricket, with the last encounter taking place in 2021. Vidarbha won two of these games while Maharashtra claimed one.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Maharashtra to hit most sixes ( @ Parimatch)

Maharashtra have a very good batting line-up, comprising the likes of Kedar Jadhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, OM Bhosale and Nikhil Naik. It is an in-form batting unit, which hit eight sixes each in their first two games. Betting on Maharashtra to hit most sixes in this match seems a wise move.

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Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Ankit Bawne to be the top batter for Maharashtra

Ankit Bawne has been a key figure for Maharashtra in domestic cricket. He has a superb record in List A cricket, having amassed 3887 runs at an average of 45 with 12 hundreds and 15 fifties. He smashed 107 not-out in 100 balls in the first game.

Karun Nair to be the top batter for Vidarbha

Karun Nair played a crucial knock of 67 runs in the first game of the tournament. He has over 2200 runs in List A cricket at an average of 31 and strike rate of 80. Nair has two hundreds and 13 fifties in the format. Bet on him to be Vidarbha's top batter.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

Prashant Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra

The 23-year old leg-spinner has taken two wickets in each of the first two games this tournament. Prashant Solanki has played 11 List A games, taking 25 wickets at a strike rate of 23.7. Betting on Solanki to be the top bowler for Maharashtra would be a good punt.

Akshay Karnewar to be the top bowler for Vidarbha

Akshay Karnewar has been a terrific asset for Maharashtra. The ambidextrous bowler took 2 for 24 off 10 overs in the first game and followed it up with 4 for 18 in 10 overs in the second. With such form on his side, you can bet on him to be the top bowler for Vidarbha.