Manipur vs Meghalaya Match Prediction MANP 30 % Chance of Winning MEG 70 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.335 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur and Meghalaya are slated to face each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 3, 2023. Their clash will be held at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Manipur vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Meghalaya’s season has been dismal so far with no wins in the bag yet. Their situation only worsened in their last match against Services despite having won the toss. They put Services to bat first, and they ended up scoring 236/9 while Meghalaya, in response, could only muster 207 runs in 48.3 overs and got bowled out. Services won by 29 runs.

Manipur’s predicament has been equally horrendous. In their previous match against Jharkhand, they lost the toss and had to field first. Their opponents ended up scoring 286/5 and Manipur could not chase it down, losing by 123 runs in the end. They have not managed to bag any wins either.

Manipur chance of winning - 30%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 70%

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Manipur vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Manipur’s captain, is their leading run scorer at the moment with 211 runs in five innings, having scored two half-centuries so far. He has been their sole contributor with the bat as Johnson Singh is next with 101 runs in five innings. Their bowling unit is led by Bishworjit Konthoujam who has captured seven wickets until now. Rex Rajkumar and L Kishan Singha are tied with four wickets to each of their credit.

Kishan Lyngdoh is Meghalaya’s top batsman at present with 240 runs in five innings. He has a considerable lead over the rest of the team as Nakul Verma, their wicket-keeper batsman, is next in line with 167 runs and Raj Biswa, their opener, has amassed 133 runs. Dippu Sangma is their leading wicket-taker with nine wickets in four innings. Nafees Siddique and Akash Choudhary are tied with six wickets each.

Manipur vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match between Manipur and Meghalaya will be hosted at KL Saini Ground, Jaipur. Meghalaya was the team that played the last match held at this venue during the tournament against Services, wherein they won the toss and opted to bowl first. Services ended up setting a target of 236/9 by the end of 50 overs. However, Manipur struggled in their attempt to chase it down and got bowled out in 48.3 overs after scoring 207 runs, losing by 29 runs. Considering this recent result, the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur seems quite conducive for a game of cricket as it is expected to be partly cloudy but with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim.

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Basir Rahman Batter Kangabam Priyojit All-rounder Johnson Singh All-rounder Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Sultan Karim All-rounder Rex Rajkumar Bowler Ahmed Shah Batter L Kishan Singha Bowler Kishan Thokchom Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur has been in atrocious shape and they have not been able to redeem themselves in the slightest.

Meghalaya Player List

Dippu Sangma (c), Akash Choudhary, Rajesh Bishnoi, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler Anish Charak Bowler Dippu Sangma (C) Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has been in equally dismal form but could have a slight edge over Manipur.

Manipur vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Manipur and Meghalaya have played against each other four times in the history of the tournament and Meghayala has been incredibly dominant in their encounters given that they have won all four of them.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Manipur - 0

Meghalaya - 4

Manipur vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Meghalaya to have a better opening partnership than Manipur

Manipur had a dismal outing against Jharkhand in their previous match and their opening partnership had a role to play in that considering their opening duo, Prafullomani Singh and Basir Rahman, only scored one run before the fall of the former’s wicket on the fourth ball of the innings. Needless to say, Meghalaya performed significantly better against Services in their last encounter as they achieved an opening partnership of 46 runs between Raj Biswa and Nakul Verma. The former’s wicket fell in 6.4 overs. Given this massive disparity in performance, Meghalaya could establish a better first wicket partnership than Manipur.

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Manipur vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam to be Manipur’s Best Batter

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Manipur’s skipper, has been their leading run scorer with 211 runs in five innings. He has been their sole contributor so far, and it is evidenced by their recent encounter against Jharkhand, wherein he was the top batter from the team and the second highest run scorer of the match, having gathered 86 runs from 118 deliveries. Given that he is the only batsman making a mark in the team, he can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Kishan Lyngdoh to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Kishan Lyngdoh has been absolutely incredible with the bat, scoring 240 runs in five innings and leading the teams run charts. He was the top batsman of the entire match against Services, wherein he scored 74 runs from 89 deliveries. It was his second half-century of the season and considering that he is their only major contributor with the bat, he can be expected to be their top batsman once again in the upcoming fixture.

Manipur vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

Bishworjit Konthoujam stands as Manipur’s top wicket-taker with seven wickets in five innings. He was also their top wicket-taker in their previous match against Jharkhand - in just eight overs, he gave away 25 runs and captured three wickets, resulting in an economy rate of 3.12. He was absolutely phenomenal and can be relied upon to put up a similar showing against Meghalaya.

Dippu Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Dippu Sangma has showcased brilliant wicket-taking prowess so far, having captured nine wickets in just four innings. He was tied as the top wicket-taker of the match in their last encounter against Services, wherein he delivered a full quota of ten overs and conceded just 38 runs, giving him an exceptional economy rate of 3.80. He also delivered a maiden over and captured a whopping four wickets during his spell. Considering his performance, he can be relied upon to be their standout bowler in the next match as well.