Manipur vs Odisha Match Prediction MNP 93 % Chance of Winning ODSA 7 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dafabet 1.04 https://reg.sportscafe.in?dafabet=swfy3gt Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Odisha and Manipur will meet in their next Group A clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024/25. The match will be hosted at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground. It will take place on December 28, 2024 and commence from 9:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the detailed match preview for this fixture.

Facts: The sides have never met before in the 50 over format.

Manipur is placed at the 8th place whereas Odisha are 6th in the Group A standings of the VHT 2024/25.

Manipur vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Manipur had a disappointing season in the previous edition of the competition. They suffered seven consecutive defeats in the competition and finished dead last in the group standings. They started this season in a similar fashion and lost the opening three games of the competition. The team is placed at the bottom of the Group A standings. They have no points in their bags and a net run rate of -3.391.

Odisha had a dismal last season. The team was placed amongst a very competitive pool with Mumbai, Saurashtra, Railways, etc. The team finished in 6th place with four wins and three losses. The team had a disappointing start with two defeats in the current season but the team bounced back with a win in their latest outing against Uttarakhand. Odisha is placed at the 6th place in the Group A standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.293.

Odisha's chance of winning: %

Manipur' chance of winning: %

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Our Prediction

Odisha enters this contest as clear favorites. The team did well last season. They have won three of their last five outings in the 50 over format. Whereas Manipur is an evidently weaker team. They finished at the bottom of the standings last year and have failed to win any game so far in the current season. With a better squad, Odisha should win this affair.

Odisha to win the match @ (Parimatch)

Manipur to win the match @ (Parimatch)

Manipur vs Odisha Betting Tips

Odisha to score high before 1st dismissal (@Patimatch)

Odisha finished 6th in their group in the previous season of the competition. The team was struggling earlier in the current competition but returned with a win in their latest game. They feature Swastik Samal and Gourav Choudhury in the opening order. Samal and Choudhury average at 50.00 & 42.00 respectively in the competition. They secured opening partnerships of 107, 23 & 76 runs in the three games. Samal scored 53 runs while Choudhury knocked 38 runs in the last game. The pair will be ready for yet another fruitful opening partnership in the next game against Manipur.

Manipur vs Odisha Toss Prediction

The Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur has recently hosted matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with teams often opting to field first upon winning the toss. This decision is influenced by the pitch's characteristics, which tend to favor bowlers initially, making chasing a preferable strategy. It's likely that the team winning the toss would opt to field first, considering the recent patterns and pitch behavior.

Weather Report

Jaipur's weather on December 28, 2024, will be cool and partly cloudy. Expect a high of 19°C (65°F) and a low of 10°C (50°F). Minimal chances of rain make it ideal for outdoor activities.

Manipur Player List

Bishworjit Konthoujam (c), Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Basir Rahman Batter Johnson Singh Batter Pheiroijam Jotin Allrounder Rex Rajkumar Allrounder Ahmed Shah Wicketkeeper Thokchom Anand Allrounder Kishan Singha Allrounder Sultan Karim Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur have lost their last five outings in the 50 over format. They have played three games in the current competition. Losses in all those games led them to sit at the bottom of the group standings. They will be hopeful to put on a better display of cricket against Odisha in the next game.

Odisha Player List

Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Gourav Choudhury Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Govinda Poddar Allrounder Abhishek Raut Allrounder Kartik Biswal Batter Aasirwad Swain Wicketkeeper Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Allrounder Jamala Mohapatra Bowler Tarani Sa Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha come into the match having lost 2 of their last 5 matches in the format. The team did well in the last game and managed to win against Uttarakhand by a margin of 75 runs.

Manipur vs Odisha Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never met before in the format. This will be their first clash in the format.

Odisha Won: 0

Manipur Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Manipur vs Odisha Betting Odds

Manipur faced Goa in their last VHT game. Batting first in the game, Goa scored 298 runs, losing all the wickets in the process. Pheiroijam Jotin picked 5 wickets whereas Bishworjit Konthoujam took 3 wickets in the game. It was a tough chase for Manipur. The batting side bundled out pretty quickly and scored 127 runs before losing their last wicket. Manipur lost the game by 171 runs. Kangabam Priyojit was the top batter from Manipur with 42 runs in the game while the others dismissed out much cheaply in the game.

Odisha faced Uttarakhand in their last VHT outing. Batting first, Odisha scored 265/7 in the game. Swastik Samal opened the innings and struck 53 runs while Gourav Choudhury chipped in 38 runs from the opening position. Kartik Biswal also knocked 69 runs from the middle order. The target was too high for Uttarakhand who bundled out for 190 runs, handing the win to Odisha by 75 runs. Rajesh Mohanty picked 5 wickets while Prayash Singh and Abhishek Raut picked 2 wickets each in the game. Odisha will have an upperhand in the next game against Manipur. The team will look to dominate in order to do well with the net run rate.

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Manipur vs Odisha Top Batters

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s top batsman

Pheiroijam Jotin is the best batsman from Manipur. He has scored 86 runs in 3 games and averages at 43.00. He scored 14 runs in the last game but will return with a better knock in the upcoming fixture.

Kartik Biswal to be Odisha’s top batsman

Kartik Biswal is a huge asset for Odisha in the competition. He has scored 194 runs in 3 games at an average of 97.00. He scored 69 runs in the last game and was the best batter from the side. Striking at a run rate of 100.00, Biswal is an ideal run making machine in the team. He will step in as the best batter from Odisha.

Manipur vs Odisha Top Bowlers

Pheiroijam Jotin to be Manipur’s top bowler

Pheiroijam Jotin is predominantly a bowler. He was fantastic in the last game and picked 5 wickets for the side. He has 5 wickets in 3 games and will enter as the best bowler from the side in the next game.

Rajesh Mohanty to be Odisha’s top bowler

Rajesh Mohanty is a massive talent. He was able to pick 5 wickets in the last game. With that, he has 7 wickets in 3 games. He is the top wicket taker from the squad and will enter as the best bowling pick from Odisga in the next game against Manipur.\

Our Prediction Favorites to win Odisha Odisha to win the match @ 1.08 (Parimatch)

Manipur to win the match @ 21.00 (Parimatch) Odisha enters this contest as clear favorites. The team did well last season. They have won three of their last five outings in the 50 over format. Whereas Manipur is an evidently weaker team. They finished at the bottom of the standings last year and have failed to win any game so far in the current season. With a better squad, Odisha should win this affair. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





