Manipur vs Services Match Prediction MANP 4 % Chance of Winning SER 96 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur will take on services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group B match at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground on Monday, November 27. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Manipur vs Services Chance of Winning

Manipur have lost their first two matches and are reeling at the bottom of the Group B table. Vidarbha hammered them by eight wickets in their last match. Hyderabad defeated them by five wickets in their last match.

Services opened their campaign with a 40-run win over Chhattisgarh. The second match saw them lose to Maharashtra by six wickets. However, they are very likely to bounce back with a solid win over Manipur.

There is dearth of quality, class and temperament for the 50-over format in the Manipur unit. They were bundled out for 113 in 45.4 overs. Vidarbha chased down the target in just 16.5 overs. Services are a far superior side in all the departments of the game and they should win the match comfortably on Monday.

Manipur Chances of Winning - 4%

Services Chances of Winning - 96%

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Manipur vs Services Betting Tips

Wriddhiman Saha would be a key player for Tripura against a side like Saurashtra. The veteran cricketer and his experience could help Tripura pile up some runs against a strong Saurashtra bowling unit. Saha has scored 3016 List A runs at an average of 42.46.

Vishvaraj Jadeja missed out on his hundred by two runs only in his first outing. However, the 25-year-old was dismissed for a 3-ball duck in his last match. He would be aiming for a strong comeback. Overall, he has scored 597 runs in 22 matches at an average of 27.13.

Manipur vs Services Toss Prediction

In the last match at the venue, Vidarbha elected to field and won by eight wickets. The first match saw Services win by 40 runs after batting first. Team winning the toss could opt to bat first again.

Weather Report

Only 20 percent of precipitation level in Jaipur on Monday. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 14 km/h.

Manipur Player List

Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, L Kishan Singha, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah (Wk), Prafullomani Singh (Wk), Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim

Manipur Playing XI

Prafulomani Singh (WK) Wicket-keeper batter Basir Rahman Batter K Priyojit Singh batter Johnson Singh Batter L Keishangbam (CAP) Batter Bikash Singh All-rounder Rex Singh All-rounder Kishan Singha All-rounder Sultan Karim Bowler Ajay Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Recent Form

Manipur have lost each of their last five matches. They suffered an eight wicket defeat against Vidarbha in their last match.

Services Player List

Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat (Wk), Nakul Sharma (Wk), Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Yadav, Vineet Dhankhar

Services Predicted Playing XI

Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Rajat Paliwal (Cap) Batter Vineet Dhankar Batter Nakul Sharma (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Arjun Sharma Bowler Nitin Tanwar Batter Abhishek Tiwari All-rounder Varun Chaudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services lost their last match against Maharashtra by six wickets. In their first match, they defeated Chhattisgarh by 40 runs. Services have won two of their last three matches. They have lost three of their last five matches.

Manipur vs Services Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a List A match against each other.

Manipur vs Services Betting Odds

Services opening partnership to be over 19.5

Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan scored 12 and 15 runs respectively in their last outing against Maharashtra. Their partnership between them accounted for 27 runs in 7.1 overs. In the first match, the pair partnered for 104 runs in 22.1 overs. The two batters are very likely to forge another 20-plus run partnership. The Manipur bowling unit is not the strongest and that would further help Rohilla and Chauhan.

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Manipur vs Tripura Top Batters

Johnson Singh to be the top batter for Manipur

Johnson Singh scored 51 runs off 105 balls in his last outing against Vidarbha. His gutsy innings consisted of three fours and two sixes. No other batter from the team scored more than 13 runs. The 24-year-old scored 35 in his first match against Hyderabad. Overall, he has featured in 22 List A matches and scored 498 runs at an average of 26.21. He has hit two fifties in the format.

Vineet Dhankhar to be the top batter for Services

Vineet Dhankhar scored a hundred in his last match against Maharashtra. His 78-ball innings consisted of eight fours and four sixes. His outing was remarkable as he bounced back after scoring a duck in his first match against Chhattisgarh. The 19-year-old has scored a total of 104 runs in two List A matches.

Manipur vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Rex Rajkumar to be the top batter for Manipur

The left-arm pacer picked one wicket for 26 runs in four overs against Vidarbha. He picked one wicket against Hyderabad as well. The 23-year-old can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Manipur. Overall, he has played 28 List A games and picked 30 wickets at an average of 32.63.

Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services

Varun Choudhary, the 30-year-old pacer, picked four wickets for 37 runs in nine overs in his first outing against Services. In his last outing, he picked one wicket for 48 runs in eight overs. The 30-year-old pacer has played a total of 24 List A matches and picked 40 wickets at an average of 29.15.