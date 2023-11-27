Manipur vs Services Match Prediction
MANP
4%
Chance of Winning
SER
96%
Test
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground
Facts:
- Services captain Rajat Paliwal is averaging 45.43 after 72 List A matches.
- Manipur left-arm spinner L Kishan Singha has picked 10 wickets in 19 matches at an average of 72.80.
- Manipur finished eighth in Elite Group A in 2022, Services finished fifth in Elite Group E.
Manipur vs Services Chance of Winning
Manipur have lost their first two matches and are reeling at the bottom of the Group B table. Vidarbha hammered them by eight wickets in their last match. Hyderabad defeated them by five wickets in their last match.
Services opened their campaign with a 40-run win over Chhattisgarh. The second match saw them lose to Maharashtra by six wickets. However, they are very likely to bounce back with a solid win over Manipur.
There is dearth of quality, class and temperament for the 50-over format in the Manipur unit. They were bundled out for 113 in 45.4 overs. Vidarbha chased down the target in just 16.5 overs. Services are a far superior side in all the departments of the game and they should win the match comfortably on Monday.
Manipur Chances of Winning - 4%
Services Chances of Winning - 96%
Manipur vs Services Betting Tips
Wriddhiman Saha would be a key player for Tripura against a side like Saurashtra. The veteran cricketer and his experience could help Tripura pile up some runs against a strong Saurashtra bowling unit. Saha has scored 3016 List A runs at an average of 42.46.
Vishvaraj Jadeja missed out on his hundred by two runs only in his first outing. However, the 25-year-old was dismissed for a 3-ball duck in his last match. He would be aiming for a strong comeback. Overall, he has scored 597 runs in 22 matches at an average of 27.13.
Manipur vs Services Toss Prediction
In the last match at the venue, Vidarbha elected to field and won by eight wickets. The first match saw Services win by 40 runs after batting first. Team winning the toss could opt to bat first again.
Weather Report
Only 20 percent of precipitation level in Jaipur on Monday. With a humidity level of 65 percent, the temperature will hover around 22 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 14 km/h.
Manipur Player List
Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Chingakham Bidash, Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, L Kishan Singha, Kishan Thokchom, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Rex Rajkumar, Ahmed Shah (Wk), Prafullomani Singh (Wk), Ajay Lamabam, Bikash Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Sultan Karim
Manipur Playing XI
|
Prafulomani Singh (WK)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Basir Rahman
|
Batter
|
K Priyojit Singh
|
batter
|
Johnson Singh
|
Batter
|
L Keishangbam (CAP)
|
Batter
|
Bikash Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Rex Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Kishan Singha
|
All-rounder
|
Sultan Karim
|
Bowler
|
Ajay Lamabam Singh
|
Bowler
|
Bishworjit Konthoujam
|
Bowler
Manipur Recent Form
Manipur have lost each of their last five matches. They suffered an eight wicket defeat against Vidarbha in their last match.
Services Player List
Anshul Gupta, Rajat Paliwal, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Vikas Hathwala, Arjun Sharma, Mohit Kumar, Pulkit Narang, Mohit Ahlawat (Wk), Nakul Sharma (Wk), Nitin Tanwar, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Vikas Yadav, Vineet Dhankhar
Services Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubham Rohilla
|
Batter
|
Ravi Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Anshul Gupta
|
Batter
|
Rajat Paliwal (Cap)
|
Batter
|
Vineet Dhankar
|
Batter
|
Nakul Sharma (wk)
|
Wicket-keeper batter
|
Arjun Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Nitin Tanwar
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Tiwari
|
All-rounder
|
Varun Chaudhary
|
Bowler
|
Nitin Yadav
|
Bowler
Services Recent Form
Services lost their last match against Maharashtra by six wickets. In their first match, they defeated Chhattisgarh by 40 runs. Services have won two of their last three matches. They have lost three of their last five matches.
Manipur vs Services Head-to-Head Record
The two sides have never played a List A match against each other.
Manipur vs Services Betting Odds
Services opening partnership to be over 19.5
Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan scored 12 and 15 runs respectively in their last outing against Maharashtra. Their partnership between them accounted for 27 runs in 7.1 overs. In the first match, the pair partnered for 104 runs in 22.1 overs. The two batters are very likely to forge another 20-plus run partnership. The Manipur bowling unit is not the strongest and that would further help Rohilla and Chauhan.
Manipur vs Services
Test
Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, null
Manipur vs Tripura Top Batters
Johnson Singh to be the top batter for Manipur
Johnson Singh scored 51 runs off 105 balls in his last outing against Vidarbha. His gutsy innings consisted of three fours and two sixes. No other batter from the team scored more than 13 runs. The 24-year-old scored 35 in his first match against Hyderabad. Overall, he has featured in 22 List A matches and scored 498 runs at an average of 26.21. He has hit two fifties in the format.
Vineet Dhankhar to be the top batter for Services
Vineet Dhankhar scored a hundred in his last match against Maharashtra. His 78-ball innings consisted of eight fours and four sixes. His outing was remarkable as he bounced back after scoring a duck in his first match against Chhattisgarh. The 19-year-old has scored a total of 104 runs in two List A matches.
Manipur vs Tripura Top Bowlers
Rex Rajkumar to be the top batter for Manipur
The left-arm pacer picked one wicket for 26 runs in four overs against Vidarbha. He picked one wicket against Hyderabad as well. The 23-year-old can emerge as the leading wicket-taker for Manipur. Overall, he has played 28 List A games and picked 30 wickets at an average of 32.63.
Varun Choudhary to be the top bowler for Services
Varun Choudhary, the 30-year-old pacer, picked four wickets for 37 runs in nine overs in his first outing against Services. In his last outing, he picked one wicket for 48 runs in eight overs. The 30-year-old pacer has played a total of 24 List A matches and picked 40 wickets at an average of 29.15.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Services
Manipur to win @ 9.00 (Parimatch)
Services to win @ 1.03 (Parimatch)
Parimatch