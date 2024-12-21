Manipur vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction
MNP
5%
Chance of Winning
UTK
95%
India
KL Saini Ground in Jaipur
Facts:
- Uttarakhand have restricted Manipur to sub-150 scores both times the two sides faced each other
- All 5 of Manipur’s wins in List A cricket have come against fellow Northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Sikkim.
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning
Uttarakhand’s improvement in the domestic circuit has been quite impressive to watch. The team has gone from strength to strength and narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. They are heavy favourites going into the match.
Manipur look like a misfit in the new format, facing tough opposition in every match. The side from Northeast India are yet to register a win in the revised format of the tournament and with Uttarakhand waiting for them in the opener, it seems like that wait will continue longer.
Manipur Chance of Winning - 5%
Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 95%
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
It is going to be one-way traffic in the match with the Uttarakhand batsmen and bowlers both enjoying a relatively easy day in Jaipur. We’re backing Avneesh Sudha to score big alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare. Sudha averaged over 42 last season, smashing four fifties in the tournament.
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction
Teams chasing have won the matches between Manipur and Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We expect the team that wins the toss to put the opposition to bat first in Jaipur.
Weather Report
Jaipur plays host to the match between Manipur and Uttarakhand. The timing of the match being held in the city could not have been better with temperature expected to be in the low to mid 20s and no chance of rain.
Manipur vs Uttarakhand News & Player List
Manipur Player List
Rex Rajkumar (c), Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karnajit Yumnam
|
Batter
|
Kangabam Priyojit
|
Batter
|
Ulenyai Khwairakpam
|
Batter
|
Johnson Singh
|
Batter
|
Pheiroijam Jotin
|
Allrounder
|
Rex Rajkumar
|
Allrounder
|
Ahmed Shah
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Lamabam Singh
|
Allrounder
|
Kishan Singha
|
Allrounder
|
Sultan Karim
|
Bowler
|
Somorjit Salam
|
Bowler
Manipur Team Form
Manipur have lost their last fourteen Vijay Hazare Trophy matches with their last win coming in the erstwhile Plate group back in 2021/22 season when they beat Sikkim. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they managed to win just one out of the seven matches they played.
Uttarakhand Player List
Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Tare, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Aditya Sethi, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Kunal Chandela, Shashwat Dangwal, Saurabh Rawat, Piyush Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Avneesh Sudha
|
Allrounder
|
Yuvraj Chaudhary
|
Allrounder
|
Dikshanshu Negi
|
Allrounder
|
Aditya Tare
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ravikumar Samarth
|
Batter
|
Kunal Chandela
|
Batter
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Allrounder
|
Abhay Negi
|
Allrounder
|
Himanshu Bisht
|
Allrounder
|
Piyush Singh
|
Batter
|
Agrim Tiwari
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Team Form
Uttarakhand have won all five of their last five games in one-day cricket. Unfortunately for them, the two losses they suffered before that winning run cost them a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Head to Head
Uttarakhand have got the better of Manipur on both occasions the two teams have faced each other while the third match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. On both occasions Uttarakhand chased down Manipur’s modest target with plenty of wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Manipur: 0
Uttarakhand: 2
Draw: 0
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds
With the ball, Agrim Tiwari could cause panic among the Manipur batsmen. The 28-year-old played just four one-day matches for Uttarakhand in the previous edition but still emerged as the most prolific bowler for the team. He has a knack of taking wickets in bulk as proved by his 3-wicket haul against Karnataka and 4-wicket haul vs Chandigarh in the previous season.
Manipur vs Uttarakhand
India
KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, null
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Top Batters
Johnson Singh to be Manipur’s top batsman
We believe that Johnson Singh has the best chance of being able to stave off the challenge put forth by the Uttarakhand bowlers. The middle order batter has scored 209 runs in his last eight matches and comes into the tournament as the team’s most consistent batsman in 2024.
Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman
In 7 matches that Aditya Tare played last season, he smashed 4 half-centuries and one hundred to emerge as the team’s best performer. The 37-year-old veteran is showing no signs of slowing down and will be looking to continue his batting form with the team once again.
Manipur vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers
Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s top bowler
The only entrant in the top bowling performers in the 2023/24 season, Bishworjit Konthoujam, will don the responsibility of restricting the Uttarakhand batsmen. He is in good form having taken 13 wickets in just 7 matches in the SMAT. This result should help his confidence ahead of a difficult match.
Agrim Tiwari to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler
Despite playing just four games, medium pacer Agrim Tiwari was Uttarakhand’s leading wicket-taker last season with 9 scalps. The 28-year-old excels in List A cricket and will be looking to emerge as the best bowler at the tournament for his team once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttarakhand
- Manipur to Win - 12.00 (Batery)
- Uttarakhand to Win - 1.04 (Batery)
Batery