Manipur vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction

MNP

5%

Chance of Winning

UTK

95%

Batery

1.04
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Parimatch

1.01
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.00
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

India

KL Saini Ground in Jaipur

Uttarakhand and Manipur will begin their 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign in Jaipur. The Group A tie is scheduled to be played at 9:00 AM IST on 21st December at the KL Saini Ground in Jaipur.

Facts:

  • Uttarakhand have restricted Manipur to sub-150 scores both times the two sides faced each other
  • All 5 of Manipur’s wins in List A cricket have come against fellow Northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Sikkim.

Join Batery and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Uttarakhand’s improvement in the domestic circuit has been quite impressive to watch. The team has gone from strength to strength and narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy last season. They are heavy favourites going into the match.

Manipur look like a misfit in the new format, facing tough opposition in every match. The side from Northeast India are yet to register a win in the revised format of the tournament and with Uttarakhand waiting for them in the opener, it seems like that wait will continue longer.

Manipur Chance of Winning - 5%

Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 95%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

It is going to be one-way traffic in the match with the Uttarakhand batsmen and bowlers both enjoying a relatively easy day in Jaipur. We’re backing Avneesh Sudha to score big alongside wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare. Sudha averaged over 42 last season, smashing four fifties in the tournament.

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction

Teams chasing have won the matches between Manipur and Uttarakhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We expect the team that wins the toss to put the opposition to bat first in Jaipur.

Weather Report

Jaipur plays host to the match between Manipur and Uttarakhand. The timing of the match being held in the city could not have been better with temperature expected to be in the low to mid 20s and no chance of rain.

Manipur vs Uttarakhand News & Player List

Manipur Player List

Rex Rajkumar (c), Ahmed Shah, Basir Rahman, Johnson Singh, Ulenyai Khwairakpam, Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Pheiroijam Jotin, Kangabam Priyojit, Somorjit Salam, Sultan Karim, Thokchom Anand, Karnajit Yumnam

Predicted Playing XI

Karnajit Yumnam

Batter

Kangabam Priyojit

Batter

Ulenyai Khwairakpam

Batter

Johnson Singh

Batter

Pheiroijam Jotin

Allrounder

Rex Rajkumar

Allrounder

Ahmed Shah

Wicketkeeper

Lamabam Singh

Allrounder

Kishan Singha

Allrounder

Sultan Karim

Bowler

Somorjit Salam

Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur have lost their last fourteen Vijay Hazare Trophy matches with their last win coming in the erstwhile Plate group back in 2021/22 season when they beat Sikkim. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they managed to win just one out of the seven matches they played.

Uttarakhand Player List

Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Tare, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Aditya Sethi, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Kunal Chandela, Shashwat Dangwal, Saurabh Rawat, Piyush Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Avneesh Sudha

Allrounder

Yuvraj Chaudhary

Allrounder

Dikshanshu Negi

Allrounder

Aditya Tare

Wicketkeeper

Ravikumar Samarth

Batter

Kunal Chandela

Batter

Swapnil Singh

Allrounder

Abhay Negi

Allrounder

Himanshu Bisht

Allrounder

Piyush Singh

Batter

Agrim Tiwari

Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand have won all five of their last five games in one-day cricket. Unfortunately for them, the two losses they suffered before that winning run cost them a spot in the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Head to Head

Uttarakhand have got the better of Manipur on both occasions the two teams have faced each other while the third match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. On both occasions Uttarakhand chased down Manipur’s modest target with plenty of wickets to spare.

Head to Head

Manipur: 0

Uttarakhand: 2

Draw: 0

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

With the ball, Agrim Tiwari could cause panic among the Manipur batsmen. The 28-year-old played just four one-day matches for Uttarakhand in the previous edition but still emerged as the most prolific bowler for the team. He has a knack of taking wickets in bulk as proved by his 3-wicket haul against Karnataka and 4-wicket haul vs Chandigarh in the previous season.

Manipur vs Uttarakhand

India

KL Saini Ground in Jaipur, null

Icon

Manipur

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.04
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.01
Bet Now!
Icon

Uttarakhand

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

13.00
Bet Now!

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Johnson Singh to be Manipur’s top batsman

We believe that Johnson Singh has the best chance of being able to stave off the challenge put forth by the Uttarakhand bowlers. The middle order batter has scored 209 runs in his last eight matches and comes into the tournament as the team’s most consistent batsman in 2024.

Aditya Tare to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman

In 7 matches that Aditya Tare played last season, he smashed 4 half-centuries and one hundred to emerge as the team’s best performer. The 37-year-old veteran is showing no signs of slowing down and will be looking to continue his batting form with the team once again.

Manipur vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s top bowler

The only entrant in the top bowling performers in the 2023/24 season, Bishworjit Konthoujam, will don the responsibility of restricting the Uttarakhand batsmen. He is in good form having taken 13 wickets in just 7 matches in the SMAT. This result should help his confidence ahead of a difficult match.

Agrim Tiwari to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler

Despite playing just four games, medium pacer Agrim Tiwari was Uttarakhand’s leading wicket-taker last season with 9 scalps. The 28-year-old excels in List A cricket and will be looking to emerge as the best bowler at the tournament for his team once again.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Uttarakhand

Manipur are one of the easiest sides to play in the tournament. Uttarakhand are expected to hand the North East side a thrashing and we have no reason to believe that won’t happen.
  • Manipur to Win - 12.00 (Batery)
  • Uttarakhand to Win - 1.04 (Batery)
Bet Now!