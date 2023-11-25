Manipur vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MANP 1 % Chance of Winning VID 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Manipur and Vidarbha are going to meet for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 25, 2023. The match is going to be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Manipur had an unfortunate start to the season. In their first match against Hyderabad, they lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target. They managed to set a total of 203 runs but it proved to be inadequate as Hyderabad chased it down with ease and won by five wickets. Manipur has been in poor shape for a while now as their position in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was also quite dismal, finishing in the penultimate place in the Group C standings.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, carried their wave of success from the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy into the current Vijay Hazare Trophy, having clinched the top spot of the Group D standings with four wins out of six matches. In their previous match against Meghalaya, they were relegated to setting a target after losing the toss, but managed to bend it to their will as they posted a total of 243/9. Meghalaya came quite close but fell short by 32 runs in the end.

Manipur chance of winning - 1%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 99%

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Manipur vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam, Manipur’s skipper, and Bikash Singh were tied as the top run scorers of the previous match with 41 runs to each of their credit. Kangabam Priyojit was next in line with 38 runs from 72 balls. On their bowling front, L Kishan Singha took the lead with three wickets under his belt during the first match.

Karun Nair stood out as Vidarbha’s top batsman against Meghalaya, having scored 67 runs from 80 balls. Akshay Wadkar, their wicket-keeper batsman, and Atharva Taide, their captain, were next in line with 36 and 35 runs each. Darshan Nalkande emerged as their top wicket-taker with three wickets, followed closely by Akshay Karnewar with two wickets.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. The last match held at this venue was between Services and Chhattisgarh, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to post a competitive total of 301/7 and eventually won the match by bowling out Chhattisgarh in 48.5 overs with a 40-run margin. Considering this recent outcome, it is likely that the toss winner could opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to be quite conducive on the day of the match as forecast predicts partly cloudy conditions with no chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Manipur Player List

Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Ahmed Shah, Al Bashid Muhammed, Basir Rahman, Bikash Singh, Bidash Chingakham, Johnson Singh, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Lamabam Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Kangabam Priyojit, Rex Rajkumar, Prafullomani Singh, Sultan Karim.

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Basir Rahman Batter Kangabam Priyojit Batter Johnson Singh All-rounder Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (C) Batter Bidash Chingakham Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Bikash Singh Bowler L Kishan Singha Bowler Lamabam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur is in dismal shape at the moment. They seem to have the fighting spirit in them as they were able to post a respectable total by their standards, but they still pale in comparison to Vidarbha.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Kale, Aman Mokhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) All-rounder Dhruv Shorey Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar Wicket-keeper Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Shubham Dubey Batter Harsh Dubey Bowler Darshan Nalkande Bowler Nachiket Bhute Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been in great form and seems to be riding a wave of success. They have no reason to break a sweat against Manipur in their next match.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Manipur and Vidarbha have never faced each other in the tournament before. No head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Atharva Taide to score a half-century against Manipur

Atharva Taide, Vidarbha’s skipper, scored 35 runs from 44 deliveries in the previous match against Meghalaya. He has been in great form, considering he emerged as their leading run scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, having accumulated 302 runs in seven innings. Given his trajectory, it is likely that he will be able to score a half-century against Manipur.

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Manipur vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Kangabam Priyojit to be Manipur’s Best Batter

In their last match against Hyderabad, Kangabam Priyojit was the second highest run scorer for the team with 38 runs from 72 deliveries. He has shown consistency in his performances considering he was the leading run scorer of his team during the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, having scored 201 runs in seven innings. He could emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Karun Nair was the highest run scorer of the match against Meghalaya, having scored 67 runs from 80 deliveries. He is quite consistent given that he was among the top batsmen for Vidarbha during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 218 runs in seven innings. He can be anticipated to be their top batsman once more.

Manipur vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

L Kishan Singha to be Manipur’s Best Bowler

L Kishan Singha bowled an incredible spell against Hyderabad in their previous match. In the eight overs that he delivered, he conceded 57 runs and claimed three wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 7.12. Given that he was economical and an efficient wicket-taker, there is a good chance he will replicate his performance and be their top bowler once again.

Darshan Nalkande to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Darshan Nalkande displayed brilliant wicket-taking prowess in their match against Meghalaya. In his 9.1 over spell, he gave away just 35 runs and claimed three wickets, earning him an economy rate of 3.81. He bowled a maiden over and did not concede any extras throughout the match. Given that he was also the second highest wicket-taker for the team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with seven wickets in seven innings, he can be expected to prolong his run of form and be their top bowler in the next game.