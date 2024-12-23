Facts: Shivam Chaudhary has accumulated 1738 runs in his List A career, which came at an average of 46.97 and a strike rate of 85.27

Rahul Sharma has picked 11 wickets in his List A career at an average of 22.90 and an economy rate of 5.14

The average first innings score at DY Patil Sports Academy has been 267 whereas the average first innings winning score is 274

Meghalaya vs Railways Chance of Winning

Seven years into induction in Indian domestic cricket, Meghalaya would have wanted to progress faster in Indian cricket, but things haven’t been as smooth-sailing as they would have liked. But this year, things may look different. Led by Akash Choudhary, Meghalaya would want to be the side that break out of the downside cult and make their presence felt in Indian cricket.

Similarly, Railways have a very distinct record in domestic cricket. They’re a strong side who know how to navigate through challenges with elan and make sure things progress in a linear fashion. The likes of Upendra Yadav, Ashutosh Sharma, and Mohammad Saif can make things very difficult for any opposition side, let alone Meghalaya.

MEG’s chance of winning is %

RAIL’s chance of winning is %

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Meghalaya vs Railways Betting Tips

Trust on Upendra Yadav to deliver in the upcoming clash. Ashutosh Sharma is too good a player to ignore. Yuvraj Singh has been continuously performing well for Railways - hence, it is important that we don’t ignore his credentials. For the sake of practicality, it’s better to stay away from betting on anyone from the Meghalaya side.

Meghalaya vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai has hosted only three List A games so far and it has been a decent batting surface. The average first innings score at the venue has been 267 whereas the average first innings winning score is 274.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted in the upcoming clash with the weather in Mumbai being extremely pleasant for a game of cricket. Expect some overnight dew but that’d evaporate as soon as game begins.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishanta Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya won one and lost six in the last year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy, finishing at the penultimate position on the points table. Don’t think there’d be a massive change in that this season.

Railways Player List

Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Suraj Ahuja, Shivam Chaudhary, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Akash Pandey, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Shubham Chaubey, Purnank Tyagi , Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Suraj Ahuja Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Sahab Yuvraj Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Ravi Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways won four and lost three in the 2023-24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, securing a total of 16 points, thus finishing at the fifth position below Mumbai, Kerala, Tripura, and Saurashtra. This season, they started the season on a disappointing note, having lost to Andhra Pradesh in the opening encounter.

Meghalaya vs Railways Head-To-Head

Meghalaya and Railways have never played against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy so far.

Meghalaya vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to have a blistering powerplay (Batery)

Shivam Chaudhary, Suraj Ahuja, and Mohammed Saif know how to take the white ball out for fun. Anyone with an iota of understanding of how they operate will tell you Railways batting thrive on how these three manage to get things in order. Since 2022, Railways’ average powerplay score has been 56 which tells everything you want to know.

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Meghalaya vs Railways Best Batters

Nishanta Chakraborty to be Meghalaya’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Nishant Chakraborty made his List A debut on Satuday and got going in an incredible fashion to score 47 against Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai. He is one of the most promising batters from Meghalaya in the age-group cricket and knows how to bat long without deviating from his high strike rate approach.

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’ best batter (Batery)

For the longest time, Shivam Chaudhary has been a beacon of hope for Railways and he has aced that responsibility well. The former Uttar Pradesh batter has accumulated a total of 1738 runs in his List A career, which came at an average of 46.97 and a strike rate of 85.27. The opening batter has four centuries and 12 half-centuries to go with it - making him one of the most reliable batters in domestic cricket.

Meghalaya vs Railways Best Bowlers

Swarajeet Das to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)

While all other bowlers failed to live upto the expectations, Swarajeet Das stood firm with the ball against Himachal Pradesh, picking four wickets. He is a nascent bowler but during his journey of 14 wickets, he has shown enough growth to keep things in check.

Rahul Sharma to be Railways’ best bowler (Batery)

Rahul Sharma has picked 11 wickets in his List A career at an average of 22.90 and an economy rate of 5.14. In the previous clash against Andhra, he managed to scalp four wickets which gave Railways an edge. He’d be eager to carry the momentum forward and help his side win the upcoming clash.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Railways Meghalaya to win the match @ 16.00 (Batery)

Railways to win the match @ 1.02 (Batery) Our Prediction Railways may have started the campaign on a bad note, but with the opposition being Meghalaya, the upcoming clash is going to be easy-peasy for them. Shivam Chaudhary is on a roll and captaincy seems to have been getting the best out of Upendra Yadav. That’d be enough for Railways to resume their winning streak in the second round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





