Facts: In his List A career, Hooda has 2902 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 94.55

Swarajeet Das has been the standout bowler for Meghalaya, with six wickets in three games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rahul Chahar has taken 98 wickets in List A format at an average of 24.01 and an economy rate of 5.08

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

Nothing is going in Meghalaya’s way in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In three games this season, they have lost two matches by a margin of more than 100 runs and in the next one, they lost by nine wickets. None of the players have any oomph to deliver the goods required in the 50-over format of the game. Do they have it in them to turn it around and put up one respectable performance?

On the other hand, Rajasthan are consistency personified. One of the most consistent teams in List A cricket, they have all sorts of dominance. They have a complete squad at their disposal, and it is hard to imagine them going down against anyone in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

MEG’s chance of winning is %

RAJ’s chance of winning is %

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Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Betting on Abhijeet Tomar and Ram Mohan Chouhan will be the quicker way to make money in this market. The consistency at which Mahipal Lormor is delivering the goods, ignoring him would be dire for the Rajasthan side. On the other hand, Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar are in no way leaving an easy way out for the opposition. There is no such bet to pick from the Meghalaya side, but the aforementioned names should be enough.

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Match Toss Prediction

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, since January 2020, has hosted 17 List A matches, with the batting first teams winning eight and the batting second sides winning nine games. Captains have decided to bowl first on 14 occasions, with the average first innings score at the venue being 268/8. The average first-innings-winning score here is 316/8.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain in Mumbai during the match and it is very much possible that there will be some cloudy conditions. But in December, Mumbai is extremely pleasant to play cricket.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya secured one win in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but this year, they’re yet to open the account. Currently, they have lost all three games to sit at the bottom of the table.

Rajasthan Player List

Mahipal Lomror (c), Zubair Ali khan, Kartik Sharma (wk), Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, Sumit Godara, Manav Suthar, Shubham Garhwal, Rahul Chahar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Aniket Choudhary, Mohit Jain, Kukna Ajay Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rajkumar Saini, Samarpit Joshi, Rajat Choudhary, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Rajveer Singh Rathore, Aman Singh Shekhawat

Predicted Playing XI

Zubair Ali Batter Sumit Godara Batter Manav Suthar All-rounder Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda Batter Kartik Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Garhwal All-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti Bowler Deepak Chahar Bowler Rahul Chahar Bowler Aniket Choudhary Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

After losing the first game to Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan have won two games on the bounce to reclaim their position. The finalists from the 2023-24 edition have been one of the most consistent sides in Indian domestic cricket and will be aiming to deliver the goods for the side once again.

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Head-To-Head

Meghalaya and Rajasthan have played only once earlier, with the latter having a dominating win in the game.

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Rajasthan opening partnership over 35.5 runs @ (Batery)

Ram Mohan Chouhan and Abhijeet Tomar have consistently scored for Rajasthan, with the opening average of 56 in the last 10 games. There’s a significant difference between them and other openers of the same cult, as the chasm keeps on growing. While Tomar has averaged 43.23 in List A cricket since 2023, Chouhan has averaged 32.29 in the same period. That gives it away, doesn’t it.

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Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Best Batters

Arpit Bhatewara to be Meghalaya’s best batter (Batery)

Arpit Bhatewara has just started in List A cricket, and has amassed only 73 runs in three innings. But if his returns in first-class cricket are anything to go by, we surely can deliver a big surprise through him. In just three first-class matches, Bhatewara has amassed 172 runs at an average of 28.66. He can make sure things go his way in the upcoming clash against Meghalaya.

Deepak Hooda to be Rajasthan’s best batter (Batery)

Deepak Hooda has had a very interesting career. Even though red-ball cricket is his strong suit, Hooda has delivered the goods in List A cricket quite consistently. In his List A career, Hooda has 2902 runs at an average of 39.75 and a strike rate of 94.55. In his career, he has six centuries and 14 half-centuries, which point to the fact that he can be a brilliant ace in the cards for Rajasthan.

Meghalaya vs Rajasthan Best Bowlers

Swarajeet Das to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)

Swarajeet Das has been the standout bowler for Meghalaya, with six wickets in three games in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has shown enough promise with the ball to move the opposition out of their base.

Rahul Chahar to be Rajasthan’s best bowler (Batery)

Rahul Chahar has taken 98 wickets in List A format at an average of 24.01 and an economy rate of 5.08. He is one of the most consistent bowlers for Rajasthan, as he has picked four five-wicket hauls and a couple of extra four-wicket hauls to dominate the proceedings in the VHT and Deodhar Trophy. Do you still have doubts?