Meghalaya vs Services Match Prediction MEG 2 % Chance of Winning SER 98 % Place a bet Megapari 1.084 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Dafabet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Meghalaya and Services will be up against each other in their next round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The two teams from Group B will lock horns at KL Saini Ground in Jaipur on Friday, December 1st. The contest is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM IST.

Meghalaya vs Services Chance Winning

It will be a contest between the second placed team and the second last side from Group B when Services and Meghalaya take on each other. Services have won three out of their four games in the season with a net run-rate of 1.121. Meghalaya, on the other hand, have lost all four games in the competition.

Meghalaya lost their most recent fixture against Maharashtra by four wickets. After being sent in to bat first, they had a terrific start to the innings with both openers Raj Biswa and Nakul Verma scoring fifties. They put on a 112-run partnership for the first wicket. Kishan Lyngdoh made 41 but his dismissal was followed by a collapse.

They lost seven wickets for just 21 runs as they were bowled out for 227. Defending the total, Nafees Siddique and Sanvert Kurkalang picked two wickets each but it wasn't enough as Maharashtra chased down the total in 40.3 overs.

Services registered their third win of the season when they defeated Hyderabad by six wickets on Wednesday. They opted to field first and their bowlers responded well. Nitin Yadav snared 3 for 53 whereas Arjun Sharma and Pulkit Narang bagged two scalps each as they bowled out the opponents for 210.

The chase wasn't straightforward as Services lost their top three for 29 runs in 10.1 overs. Captain Rajat Paliwal and Vineet Dhankhar then slowly steadied the ship and added 123 runs for the fourth wicket. Dhankhar was dismissed for a terrific 78 off 76 but Paliwal remained unbeaten on 77 to ensure Services get over the finish line.

Considering the current form of these teams and overall strengths, Services will start this match as heavy favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this game are as follows.

Meghalaya's chance of winning: 2%

Services’s chance of winning: 98%

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Meghalaya vs Services Betting Tips

Meghalaya’s Nakul Verma has made 144 runs from four innings in the VHT 2023, including one fifty. She averages 32 in List A cricket with two hundreds and 10 fifties. Betting on him to score over 20.5 runs in the match would be a good punt.

Services' Vineet Dhankhar is coming off a superb knock of 78 in a tough situation against Hyderabad. He has smashed 214 runs in the season at a strike rate of 130. You can back him to score over 20.5 runs in the match.

Meghalaya vs Services Toss Prediction

The ongoing VHT season has seen most teams prefer bowling first to make use of the conditions in early morning. Meghalaya won the toss thrice and they chose to field first while Services did the same the last couple of times the coin landed in their favour. Expect the team winning the toss to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

Looking at the forecast, the weather in Jaipur is expected to be hazy on Friday morning and afternoon. There will not be much cloud cover while the chance of precipitation will be below 5%. The temperature should range between 22 to 27 degree Celsius during the match-time.

Meghalaya Player List

Raj Biswa, Nakul Harpal Verma (wk), Kishan Lyngdoh, Jaskirat Singh, Akash Choudhary (c), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Swarajeet Das, Larry Sangma, Tanmay Mishra, Sanvert Kurkalang, Nafees Siddique, Dippu Sangma, Lakhan Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Anish Charak, Bamanbha Shangpliang

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Raj Biswa All-rounder Nakul Verma Wicketkeeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva Batter Larry Sangma Batter Rajesh Bishnoi All-rounder Akash Choudhary (c) All-rounder Sanvert Kurkalang Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Recent Form

Meghalaya just haven't managed to get off the mark on the points table. They started the season with a 32-run loss against Vidarbha, followed by another defeat against Chattisgarh by 77 runs. Against Jharkhand, they lost by 92 runs in a rain-affected game. Most recently, Meghalaya lost by four wickets versus Maharashtra.

Services Players List

Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Vineet Dhankhar, Rajat Paliwal (c), Mohit Ahlawat (wk), Arjun Sharma, Pulkit Narang, Varun Choudhary, Anshul Gupta, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Vikas Umesh Yadav, Nitin Tanwar, Nakul Sharma, Abhishek Tiwari, Mohit Kumar, Vikas Hathwala

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shubham Rohilla Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Anshul Gupta Batter Rajat Paliwal (c) Batter Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Arjun Sharma All-rounder Pulkit Narang Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Nitin Yadav Bowler

Services Recent Form

Services beat Chattisgarh by 40 runs in their opening game but lost the next one to Maharashtra by six wickets. In the third game, they restricted Manipur to 159 and chased it down with nine wickets to spare. On Wednesday, they chased down 211 versus Hyderabad with six wickets in hand.

Meghalaya vs Services Head-to-Head Record

Meghalaya and Services are yet to face off in the fifty-over format.

Meghalaya vs Services Betting Odds

Services to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Services have a much stronger batting line-up with the likes of Anshul Gupta, Shubham Rohilla, Ravi Chauhan, Vineet Dhankhar and Rajat Paliwal in good form. Meghalaya, on the other hand, have struggled with the bat. Betting on Services to hit most fours in this match seems a wise move.

Meghalaya vs Services Test KL Saini Ground, null Meghalaya Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.05 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.03 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1.01 Bet Now!

Meghalaya vs Services Top Batters

Kishan Lyngdoh to be the top batter for Meghalaya

Kishan Lyngdoh is the top run-getter for Meghalaya in the tournament. He has scored 166 in four innings with one fifty. He struck 41 runs in the previous game and can be backed to be Meghalaya’s top batter in this game.

Anshul Gupta to be the top batter for Services

The Services batter has been in excellent form in the ongoing competition. He has scored 193 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 96, including two fifties. He has 452 runs in List A cricket at 41 average. Bet on him to be Services's top batter.

Meghalaya vs Services Top Bowlers

Akash Choudhary to be the top bowler for Meghalaya

The right arm seamer has taken six wickets in the tournament, with two wickets in each of the first three games. He has 27 wickets in List A cricket from 21 games at an economy of around 5. Bet on him to be the top bowler for Meghalaya.

Arjun Sharma to be the top bowler for Services

The 27yr old left-arm orthodox spinner has been excellent in the ongoing VHT 2023. He has snared eight wickets at an economy of 4.17 with best figures of 3 for 28. Backing him to be the top bowler for Services in this match would be a wise option.