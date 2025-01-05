Facts: Rajat Paliwal has scored a total of 3017 runs in the List A career at an average of 45.71 and a strike rate of 81.51

Nishanta Chakraborthy has scored 176 runs in five List A games at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 70.33.

Meghalaya vs Services Chance of Winning

Meghalaya’s progress is next to nothing in Indian domestic cricket, with the North-Eastern side even failing to get the better of their fellow neighbours. The lack of a talented player from the region made it difficult for them to progress through the ranks and create a niche for themselves.

On the other hand, Services are a legacy unit, with enough experience to topple any side. Even though luck hasn’t been on their side in the ongoing tournament, getting the better of Meghalaya wouldn’t be a problem for them. The likes of Poonam Poonia and Rajat Paliwal are too good for Meghalaya to handle.

MEG’s chance of winning is 17%

SER’s chance of winning is 83%

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Meghalaya vs Services Betting Tips

Bet on Rajat Palliwal. The Services batter knows how to take on the bowlers in List A cricket and offers a terrific opportunity for us to score heavily against Meghalaya. Same goes with Mohit Ahlawat. The batter has been plundering runs in the ongoing tournament, delivering one success story after another to make sure things are aligned properly for them. Don’t leave out Amit Shukla either, for his ability to score quickly is a good addition to our plans.

Meghalaya vs Services Match Toss Prediction

The DY Patil University Grounds in Navi Mumbai has hosted a total of six matches to date, with the batting first team winning three and the chasing sides winning as many games. The average first innings score at the venue is 268/8 whereas the average first innings winning score is 325/9.

Weather Report

There’s no chance of rain in Mumbai on January 5, with the maximum temprature going to stay around 31 degrees. Throughout the tournament, however, moisture has played a big role and it wouldn’t go away all at once.

Meghalaya Player List

Larry Sangma, Ibitlang Thabah, Kishan Lyngdoh, Arpit Bhatewara (wk), Akash Choudhary (c), Nishant Chakraborty, Roberth Sangma, Swarajeet Das, Himan Phukan, Aryan Bora, Nafees Siddique, Riboklang Hynniewta, Arien Sangma, Adarsh Joshi, Abhay Choudhary, Roshan Warbah

Predicted Playing XI

Ibitlang Thabah Batter Nishanta Chakraborty Batter Arpit Bhatewara Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Roberth Sangma Batter Larry Sangma All-rounder Swarajeet Das All-rounder Akash Choudhary Bowler Aryan Bora Bowler Himan Phukan Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya are yet to open their account in the ongoing season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with six losses on bounce. Their chances of opening the count this year tends to zero after they lost to Sikkim in the previous encounter.

Services Player List

Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Ravi Chauhan, Rajat Paliwal, Suraj Vashisht, Vikas Hathwala, Vineet Dhankhar, Amit Shukla, Arjun Sharma, Poonam Poonia, Varun Choudhary, Pal Raj Bahadur, Pulkit Narang, Anshul Gupta, Arun Kumar, Vishal Gaur

Predicted Playing XI

Suraj Vashisht Batter Ravi Chauhan Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Rajat Paliwal Batter Vikas Hathwala Batter Arjun Sharma All-rounder Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Amit Shukla Bowler Poonam Poonia Bowler Varun Choudhary Bowler Pal Raj Bahadur Bowler

Services Team Form

If Meghalaya’s situation is bad, Services are not in a great space either. They have secured just one win in six games.

Meghalaya vs Services Head-To-Head

Meghalaya and Services have played each other only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the latter winning the clash comfortably by a margin of 29 runs in 2023.

Meghalaya vs Services Betting Odds

Services powerplay score over 45.5 runs @ (Batery)

The Services top-order are well-equipped to take the game head on, especially with Suraj Vashisht and Ram Chouhan. Overall, since 2023, Services have scored an average of 47 runs in the powerplay and when playing against North-Eastern sides, the number rises to 59. That tells you why it’s a good bet to take the Meghalaya unit head on.

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Meghalaya vs Services Best Batters

Nishanta Chakraborty to be Meghalaya’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

Nishanta Chakraborthy has scored 176 runs in five List A games at an average of 29.33 and a strike rate of 70.33. The way he took on Andhra bowlers on his way to a century in the ante-penultimate game was incredible and you can expect him to continue the similar kind of performance in the upcoming game as well.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Batery)

Rajat Paliwal has scored a total of 3017 runs in the List A career at an average of 45.71 and a strike rate of 81.51. With three centuries and 26 half-centuries, Paliwal has shown the world that he is a capable batter and will be at the thick of things once again in the upcoming clash.

Meghalaya vs Services Best Bowlers

Akash Choudhary to be Meghalaya’s best bowler (Batery)

Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary has taken eight wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at an average of 33.25 and by far, the best bowler from Meghalaya. Him and Swarajeet Das have made single-handed efforts to carry the team forward in that case. So trust him to do well against Services too.

Poonam Poonia to be Services’ best bowler (Batery)

Poonam Poonia has been a standout performer in the tournament at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 4.90. Overall in his List A career, Poonia averages 29.82, which is an indication of his consistency. So what are you afraid of? Just bet on the Services bowler and make all worries go away.