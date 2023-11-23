Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
MEG
1%
Chance of Winning
VID
99%
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Vidarbha only finished one place higher than Meghalaya in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but with two additional wins.
- Vidarbha made it to the quarter-finals of this season’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy but lost to Delhi.
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning
Meghalaya has been in a miserable state for quite a long time. With immense difficulty, they managed to secure one win in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As if that was not bad enough, they downgraded further in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they ended their season with absolutely no wins, or even any semblance of salvation. They had absolutely nothing to write home about in the recent past and their current predicament suggests that it is going to remain that way for a while.
Vidarbha had only finished one place higher than Meghalaya in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with three wins out of seven matches. However, their form took a turn for the better as they were able to win four out of six matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their season began on an incredibly strong note as they secured four consecutive victories. They managed to beat Uttarakhand by seven wickets, Rajasthan by six wickets, Bengal by seven wickets and Puducherry by 103 runs.
- Meghalaya chance of winning - 1%
- Vidarbha chance of winning - 99%
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Betting Tips
Meghalaya’s squad during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was disappointing to say the least as they only had two players who managed to cross the 100-run threshold; Larry Sangma with 135 runs and Nakul Verma with 119 runs. Rajesh Bishnoi, their skipper, was their major strength in the bowling unit as he claimed eight wickets in seven innings. Next in line was Akash Choudhary with just five wickets.
Vidarbha’s batting order was incredibly dominant during the series. Their skipper, Atharva Taide, was particularly impressive as he amassed 302 runs in seven innings. Shubham Dubey and Karun Nair, their middle-order batters, were almost equally impressive as they contributed 221 and 218 runs respectively. Their bowling unit was no less as they employed the talent of Umesh Yadav who managed to claim a whopping 15 wickets in six innings, six of which came during a single spell.
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The last match held at this venue was between Meghalaya and Baroda during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The latter won the toss and elected to field first which turned out to be favourable for them as they ended up emerging victorious by seven wickets with 88 balls to spare. Given this recent dominant outcome, it seems likely that the toss winners will opt to bowl first in the next fixture.
Weather Report
Jaipur is likely to experience sunshine and clear skies on the day of the match as there is absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.
Meghalaya Player List
Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nakul Verma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kishan Lyngdoh
|
Batter
|
Tanmay Mishra
|
Batter
|
Sanvert Kurkalang
|
Batter
|
Larry Sangma
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Bishnoi (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Anish Charak
|
Bowler
|
Akash Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Raj Biswa
|
All-rounder
|
Lakhan Singh
|
Bowler
|
Dippu Sangma
|
Bowler
Meghalaya Team Form
Meghalaya has been in abhorrent form lately and do not seem to be in a hurry to overcome their current deadlock.
Vidarbha Player List
Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Kale, Aman Mokhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide (C)
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Akshay Wadkar
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shubham Dubey
|
Batter
|
Akshay Karnewar
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
Bowler
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Bowler
|
Umesh Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Rajneesh Gurbani
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha, despite facing three continuous defeats at the tail end of the SMA Trophy this season (including one quarter-final loss), are arguably in significantly better shape than Meghalaya.
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head
Meghalaya and Vidarbha have faced each other in one encounter in the previous season, and the latter clinched a dominant win by nine wickets with 137 balls remaining.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Meghalaya - 0
Vidarbha - 1
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Atharva Taide to score a half-century for Vidarbha
Atharva Taide amassed a whopping 302 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Having played seven innings, he managed to score two half-centuries during the course of the tournament. He has been in exceptional form and looks to be invincible at the moment, especially as Meghalaya is expected to falter against Vidarbha’s squad. Atharva Taide can be expected to carry the momentum from the previous series and surpass 50 runs.
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha
Test
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Best Batters
Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter
Larry Sangma has been Meghalaya’s best middle-order batsman in the recent past. He was their top run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 135 runs in seven innings. Although his strike rate stands at 88.81, he has proven himself to be a reliable batsman and can be expected to be their top batter once again in the next match.
Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter
Vidarbha’s captain, Atharva Taide, was leading the run charts of his team with 302 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was leading by quite a margin as the second highest batsman stood at 221 runs. His score includes two half-centuries and an excellent strike rate of 169.66. He has been in incredible form and could replicate his performance in the upcoming match.
Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers
Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler
Rajesh Bishnoi, Meghalaya’s skipper, was their top wicket-taker in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with eight wickets in seven innings. He had a great economy rate of 7.15 and an average of 20.87. Considering his consistency and ability to take wickets, he can be expected to emerge as Meghalaya’s top performing batsman in the upcoming fixture.
Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler
Umesh Yadav emerges as the top contender to be Vidarbha’s best bowler considering he managed to accumulate 15 wickets in six innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He also managed to maintain an economy rate of 8.52 and an average of 11.93. He was particularly impressive during his match against Bengal wherein he was able to claim five wickets in a single innings while conceding 33 runs.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Meghalaya to win @ 15.00 (Parimatch)
- Vidarbha to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch