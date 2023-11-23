Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MEG 1 % Chance of Winning VID 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Meghalaya and Vidarbha will square off for the second time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 23, 2023. The match will be held at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, and it will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Meghalaya has been in a miserable state for quite a long time. With immense difficulty, they managed to secure one win in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. As if that was not bad enough, they downgraded further in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they ended their season with absolutely no wins, or even any semblance of salvation. They had absolutely nothing to write home about in the recent past and their current predicament suggests that it is going to remain that way for a while.

Vidarbha had only finished one place higher than Meghalaya in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with three wins out of seven matches. However, their form took a turn for the better as they were able to win four out of six matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Their season began on an incredibly strong note as they secured four consecutive victories. They managed to beat Uttarakhand by seven wickets, Rajasthan by six wickets, Bengal by seven wickets and Puducherry by 103 runs.

Meghalaya chance of winning - 1%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 99%

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Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Meghalaya’s squad during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was disappointing to say the least as they only had two players who managed to cross the 100-run threshold; Larry Sangma with 135 runs and Nakul Verma with 119 runs. Rajesh Bishnoi, their skipper, was their major strength in the bowling unit as he claimed eight wickets in seven innings. Next in line was Akash Choudhary with just five wickets.

Vidarbha’s batting order was incredibly dominant during the series. Their skipper, Atharva Taide, was particularly impressive as he amassed 302 runs in seven innings. Shubham Dubey and Karun Nair, their middle-order batters, were almost equally impressive as they contributed 221 and 218 runs respectively. Their bowling unit was no less as they employed the talent of Umesh Yadav who managed to claim a whopping 15 wickets in six innings, six of which came during a single spell.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The last match held at this venue was between Meghalaya and Baroda during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. The latter won the toss and elected to field first which turned out to be favourable for them as they ended up emerging victorious by seven wickets with 88 balls to spare. Given this recent dominant outcome, it seems likely that the toss winners will opt to bowl first in the next fixture.

Weather Report

Jaipur is likely to experience sunshine and clear skies on the day of the match as there is absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to remain around 27 degrees Celsius.

Meghalaya Player List

Rajesh Bishnoi (c), Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Dippu Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das.

Predicted Playing XI

Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Kishan Lyngdoh Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Sanvert Kurkalang Batter Larry Sangma Batter Rajesh Bishnoi (C) All-rounder Anish Charak Bowler Akash Choudhary Bowler Raj Biswa All-rounder Lakhan Singh Bowler Dippu Sangma Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has been in abhorrent form lately and do not seem to be in a hurry to overcome their current deadlock.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Jitesh Sharma, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Umesh Yadav, Yash Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Mohit Kale, Aman Mokhade, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wadkar.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Harsh Dubey Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Rajneesh Gurbani Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha, despite facing three continuous defeats at the tail end of the SMA Trophy this season (including one quarter-final loss), are arguably in significantly better shape than Meghalaya.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Meghalaya and Vidarbha have faced each other in one encounter in the previous season, and the latter clinched a dominant win by nine wickets with 137 balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Meghalaya - 0

Vidarbha - 1

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Atharva Taide to score a half-century for Vidarbha

Atharva Taide amassed a whopping 302 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Having played seven innings, he managed to score two half-centuries during the course of the tournament. He has been in exceptional form and looks to be invincible at the moment, especially as Meghalaya is expected to falter against Vidarbha’s squad. Atharva Taide can be expected to carry the momentum from the previous series and surpass 50 runs.

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Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Larry Sangma to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Larry Sangma has been Meghalaya’s best middle-order batsman in the recent past. He was their top run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 135 runs in seven innings. Although his strike rate stands at 88.81, he has proven himself to be a reliable batsman and can be expected to be their top batter once again in the next match.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Vidarbha’s captain, Atharva Taide, was leading the run charts of his team with 302 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was leading by quite a margin as the second highest batsman stood at 221 runs. His score includes two half-centuries and an excellent strike rate of 169.66. He has been in incredible form and could replicate his performance in the upcoming match.

Meghalaya vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Rajesh Bishnoi to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Rajesh Bishnoi, Meghalaya’s skipper, was their top wicket-taker in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with eight wickets in seven innings. He had a great economy rate of 7.15 and an average of 20.87. Considering his consistency and ability to take wickets, he can be expected to emerge as Meghalaya’s top performing batsman in the upcoming fixture.

Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Umesh Yadav emerges as the top contender to be Vidarbha’s best bowler considering he managed to accumulate 15 wickets in six innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He also managed to maintain an economy rate of 8.52 and an average of 11.93. He was particularly impressive during his match against Bengal wherein he was able to claim five wickets in a single innings while conceding 33 runs.