Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction MIZ 1 % Chance of Winning UTRH 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Megapari 1.004 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Batery 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 On November 27, 2023, Mizoram and Uttarakhand will face each other for the third time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is going to be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Mizoram is currently experiencing a severe downturn in their performance, having suffered defeats in both matches of the tournament. In their initial encounter with Chandigarh, Mizoram won the toss but made a critical error by opting to field first. Chandigarh capitalized on this decision, posting a formidable score of 364/4. In response, Mizoram struggled, managing only 149 runs, resulting in a staggering 215-run victory for Chandigarh. The story repeated against Delhi, where Mizoram, batting first this time, could only muster 128 runs. Delhi won the match by eight wickets with 199 balls to spare.

As Uttarakhand enters this fixture, their fortune appears to be far from favorable. Their match against Haryana proved unlucky as they were tasked with batting first and set a total of 207 runs. Unfortunately, Haryana secured victory by six wickets with 30 balls remaining. The subsequent clash with Karnataka also ended poorly for Uttarakhand, despite winning the toss and choosing to field. Karnataka posted a challenging total of 284/6, and Uttarakhand fell short in their chase, leading to a 52-run victory for Karnataka.

Mizoram chance of winning - 1%

Uttarakhand chance of winning - 99%

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Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Mohit Jangra is leading the run charts of Mizoram with 74 runs in two innings. The rest of the squad is much further behind in terms of runs and do not seem to be in a position to contribute much. Remruatdika Ralte and KC Cariappa have been decent on the bowling front with three and two wickets, respectively, in two innings so far.

Kunal Chandela has played two brilliant innings so far as he emerged as the top run scorer for Uttarakhand with 145 runs in two innings. He is miles ahead of the rest of the team as the second highest is Aditya Tare, who stands at 82 runs in two innings. Agrim Tiwari has captured three wickets for the team while Rajan Kumar and Deepak Dhapola have bagged two each.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Anand. Delhi and Mizoram faced each other in the last encounter held at the venue, wherein the former won the toss and elected to bowl first. It was a favorable decision Delhi achieved a dominant victory over their adversary. The match between Haryana and Uttarakhand also ended in victory for the former after they fielded first. These recent outcomes could influence the toss winner of the upcoming match to elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts a 20% chance of precipitation on the day of the match at Ahmedabad. It is expected to be partly cloudy and the temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees Celsius.

Mizoram Player List

Lalhruai Ralte (c), Vikash Kumar, KC Cariappa, Remruatdika Ralte, Jehu Anderson, Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhriatrenga, B Lalnunfela, C Lalrinsanga, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, TC Vanlalremruata, Zothanzuala.

Predicted Playing XI

C Lalrinsanga Batter Andrew Vanlalhruaia Batter B Lalnunfela Batter Agni Chopra Batter Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Joseph Lalthankhuma Batter Mohit Jangra All-rounder KC Cariappa Bowler Lalhruai Ralte (C) Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler TC Vanlalremruata Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram is in terrible shape and it would require a miracle for them to emerge as the victors in the next match.

Uttarakhand Player List

Jiwanjot Singh (c), Aditya Tare, Dikshanshu Negi, Mayank Mishra, Deepak Dhapola, Akash Madhwal, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh, Priyanshu Khanduri.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha Batter Jiwanjot Singh (C) Batter Dikshanshu Negi All-rounder Swapnil Singh All-rounder Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Kunal Chandela Batter Himanshu Bisht Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Deepak Dhapola Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand has been experiencing a tough time in the tournament so far but they are projected to be able to overcome Mizoram in their clash.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Mizoram and Uttarakhand have met on two occasions in the past, once in the 2018 season and then in 2021. Uttarakhand won on both occasions by 152 runs and then by eight wickets with 235 balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mizoram - 0

Uttarakhand - 2

Abandoned - 1

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Kunal Chandela to score a half-century against Mizoram

Kunal Chandela has shown impeccable form in the first two matches of the tournament, falling short of a half-century by three runs in the first match against Punjab and a century by just two runs in the following match against Delhi. There is no doubt that he is exhibiting brilliance with the bat at the moment and he could be relied upon to score a half-century in the upcoming match against Mizoram, especially since Mizoram is grappling with their own poor form.

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Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Mohit Jangra to be Mizoram’s Best Batter

Mohit Jangra is the team’s top batsman right now, having accumulated 74 runs in two innings. He scored a half-century in their first match against Chandigarh, wherein he amassed 52 runs off 59 deliveries. He went on to be their second highest run scorer in their following match against Delhi, scoring 22 runs from 35 deliveries. He is their most reliable batsman at present and can be anticipated to remain at the top in the next match as well.

Kunal Chandela to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Kunal Chandela’s upward trajectory has been quite convincing. In the first match versus Haryana, he was the second highest run scorer of the team with 47 runs from 61 deliveries. He was even more remarkable in their next match against Karnataka, wherein he amassed 98 runs from 72 deliveries, narrowly missing out on a century. He has been in great form and can be expected to emerge as their top batter once again.

Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’s Best Bowler

KC Cariappa is the second highest wicket-taker for Mizoram with two wickets in two innings. He was highly economical in their first match against Chandigarh - in ten overs, he managed to allow just 41 runs which gave him an economy rate of 4.10. In the next game against Delhi, he bowled eight overs and conceded just 41 runs again, resulting in an economy rate of 5.12. He claimed two wickets during the process. There is a good chance he will be able to replicate his recent performance and be their top bowler once again.

Rajan Kumar to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Rajan Kumar stands tied as Uttarakhand’s second highest wicket-taker with two wickets in two innings. In their last match against Karnataka, he delivered a full quota of ten overs, conceded 71 runs and captured two wickets in the process, resulting in an economy rate of 7.10. He can be relied upon to build on his form and be their best bowler in the upcoming match, too.