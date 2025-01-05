Facts: With 120 runs, Agni Chopra is the leading run scorer for Mizoram in this campaign.

With 542 runs, Karun Nair is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in this campaign.

Mizoram vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning

Mizoram have struggled to make an impact as they remain the only team in this group yet to bag a single win thus far. With four defeats in five matches, Mizoram has two points and are currently seventh on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game, Tamil Nadu beat Mizoram with ten wickets to spare.

Vidarbha once again has been dominant in the group stages as they have a perfect record after five games and have already confirmed the top spot on the table with a game in hand. In the last match, Vidarbha beat UP with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.

Mizoram ’ chances of winning - 1%

Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 99%

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Mizoram vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Marty Lalrinhlua has had a dismal campaign so far for Mizoram as he has scored two runs in four innings which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Lalrinhlua will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.

Dhruv Shorey was one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the last campaign as he scored 273 runs in four innings. Shorey has scored 57, 31 and 36 in the last three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Mizoram vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Mizoram News & Player List

Mizoram Player List

Jehu Anderson (wk), Lalhriatrenga, Agni Chopra, Marty Lalrinhlua, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Khiangte Vanrotlinga, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Remruatdika Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Parvez Ahmed, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Varte Kima







Predicted Playing XI









Lalhriatrenga Batter Agni Chopra Batter Marty Lalrinhlua Batter Rohan Chowdury All-rounder Jehu Anderson Wicket-keeper Mohit Jangra Batter Joseph Lalthankhuma All-rounder KC Cariappa All-rounder Bobby Zothansanga Bowler Remruatdika Ralte Bowler Moses Ramhlunmawia Bowler

Mizoram Team Form

Mizoram remain the only team in the group who are yet to bag a single win thus far. With two points they are currently seventh on the table.

Vidarbha News & Player List

Vidarbha Player List

Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Yash Thakur, Apoorv Wankhade, Parth Rekhade, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Aman Mokhade, Praful Hinge, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wadkar







Predicted Playing XI









Atharva Taide Batter Aman Mokhade Batter Karun Nair Batter Harsh Dubey Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Yash Kadam Batter Shubham Dubey All-rounder Dhruv Shorey All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Nachiket Bhute Bowler Yash Thakur Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start as they have five wins in five games.

Mizoram vs Vidarbha Head to Head

This would be the first time Vidarbha and Mizoram go head to head in this tournament.

Mizoram vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram

Mizoram and Vidarbha head into this fixture in what seems like a one sided game considering how both teams have played in this campaign. Mizoram were undogs in this campaign and they failed to compete in this tournament. They lost four of the five games and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Vidarbha have dominated the group stages once again and with a perfect record thus far they have already sealed the top spot on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Mizoram have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the four matches and even though Vidarbha openers have struggled this season, we believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Mizoram vs Vidarbha Top Batters

Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’ top batter

Mizoram struggled in the last game as with 23 runs, Agni Chopra was the top scorer in the game. Chopra has scored 120 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter

Karun Nair has been the stand out batsman in this series as in the last three matches he has scored three centuries and with 542 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mizoram vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers

KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’ top bowler

They haven’t been a stand out bowler for Mizoram in this tournament. KC Cariappa has been the most consistent bowler for Mizroram and is also their leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nachiket Bhute to be Vidarbha’ top bowler

Nachiket Bhute continued his brilliance in the last match against Uttar Pradesh as he bagged four wickets in the game. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Vidarbha Mizoram to win - 15.00 (PariMatch)

Vidarbha to win - 1.00 (PariMatch) This would be the first time Vidarbha and Mizoram go head to head for the first time in this tournament. Vidarbha has dominated the group stages thus far which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured them in this game and we believe you should do the same as Vidarbha would register their sixth win in a row. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!