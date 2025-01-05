Mizoram vs Vidarbha Match Prediction
MIZ
1%
Chance of Winning
VID
99%
India
Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex
Facts:
- With 120 runs, Agni Chopra is the leading run scorer for Mizoram in this campaign.
- With 542 runs, Karun Nair is the leading run scorer for Vidarbha in this campaign.
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Chance of Winning
Mizoram have struggled to make an impact as they remain the only team in this group yet to bag a single win thus far. With four defeats in five matches, Mizoram has two points and are currently seventh on the table and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last game, Tamil Nadu beat Mizoram with ten wickets to spare.
Vidarbha once again has been dominant in the group stages as they have a perfect record after five games and have already confirmed the top spot on the table with a game in hand. In the last match, Vidarbha beat UP with eight wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Vidarbha are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Mizoram ’ chances of winning - 1%
- Vidarbha’ chances of winning - 99%
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Marty Lalrinhlua has had a dismal campaign so far for Mizoram as he has scored two runs in four innings which clearly showcases his struggles. We believe Lalrinhlua will continue to struggle and will score low in the upcoming game.
Dhruv Shorey was one of the star performers for Vidarbha in the last campaign as he scored 273 runs in four innings. Shorey has scored 57, 31 and 36 in the last three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five games have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Mizoram News & Player List
Mizoram Player List
Jehu Anderson (wk), Lalhriatrenga, Agni Chopra, Marty Lalrinhlua, Rohan Chowdury, Mohit Jangra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Khiangte Vanrotlinga, Bobby Zothansanga (c), Remruatdika Ralte, Moses Ramhlunmawia, Parvez Ahmed, KC Cariappa, Lalhruai Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Varte Kima
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lalhriatrenga
|
Batter
|
Agni Chopra
|
Batter
|
Marty Lalrinhlua
|
Batter
|
Rohan Chowdury
|
All-rounder
|
Jehu Anderson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohit Jangra
|
Batter
|
Joseph Lalthankhuma
|
All-rounder
|
KC Cariappa
|
All-rounder
|
Bobby Zothansanga
|
Bowler
|
Remruatdika Ralte
|
Bowler
|
Moses Ramhlunmawia
|
Bowler
Mizoram Team Form
Mizoram remain the only team in the group who are yet to bag a single win thus far. With two points they are currently seventh on the table.
Vidarbha News & Player List
Vidarbha Player List
Dhruv Shorey, Karun Nair (c), Yash Rathod, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shubham Dubey, Yash Thakur, Apoorv Wankhade, Parth Rekhade, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Kadam, Aman Mokhade, Praful Hinge, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wadkar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Atharva Taide
|
Batter
|
Aman Mokhade
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Harsh Dubey
|
Batter
|
Jitesh Sharma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yash Kadam
|
Batter
|
Shubham Dubey
|
All-rounder
|
Dhruv Shorey
|
All-rounder
|
Darshan Nalkande
|
Bowler
|
Nachiket Bhute
|
Bowler
|
Yash Thakur
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Team Form
Vidarbha were dominant in the group stages last season and once again they got off to a great start as they have five wins in five games.
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Head to Head
This would be the first time Vidarbha and Mizoram go head to head in this tournament.
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Betting Odds
Vidarbha to have a better opening partnership than Mizoram
Mizoram and Vidarbha head into this fixture in what seems like a one sided game considering how both teams have played in this campaign. Mizoram were undogs in this campaign and they failed to compete in this tournament. They lost four of the five games and have been knocked out of the tournament. On the other hand, Vidarbha have dominated the group stages once again and with a perfect record thus far they have already sealed the top spot on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Mizoram have conceded a bigger opening partnership in three of the four matches and even though Vidarbha openers have struggled this season, we believe they would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Mizoram vs Vidarbha
India
null, null
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Top Batters
Agni Chopra to be Mizoram’ top batter
Mizoram struggled in the last game as with 23 runs, Agni Chopra was the top scorer in the game. Chopra has scored 120 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’ top batter
Karun Nair has been the stand out batsman in this series as in the last three matches he has scored three centuries and with 542 runs he is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mizoram vs Vidarbha Top Bowlers
KC Cariappa to be Mizoram’ top bowler
They haven’t been a stand out bowler for Mizoram in this tournament. KC Cariappa has been the most consistent bowler for Mizroram and is also their leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nachiket Bhute to be Vidarbha’ top bowler
Nachiket Bhute continued his brilliance in the last match against Uttar Pradesh as he bagged four wickets in the game. With 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha
- Mizoram to win - 15.00 (PariMatch)
- Vidarbha to win - 1.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch