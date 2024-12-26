Facts: Shreyas Iyer has scored 158 runs from first two matches of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Mumbai all-rounder Tanush Kotian scored unbeaten 39 runs and picked two wickets against Hyderabad

Prince Yadav of Arunachal Pradesh has scored 37 not out runs off 73 balls against Saurashtra

Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Chance of Winning

After losing their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by three wickets on Monday. While the first match saw Mumbai fail to defend 383. In the second game the 2020-21 champions bundled out Hyderabad for 169 in 38.1 overs only. They made extreme changes in their batting order to give everyone an opportunity with the bat, but still won by three wickets. The target was chased in 25.2 overs with the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube still unbeaten.

Arunachal Pradesh, on the other hand, were hammered once again. After losing to Punjab by nine wickets, Saurashtra also hammered them by eight wickets. Saurashtra chased down the 132-run target in just 9.3 overs. The minnows will almost find it impossible to avoid their third defeat on the trot in the ongoing tournament when they meet a star-studded Mumbai side on the day after Christmas.

Mumbai chance of winning - 95 %

Arunachal Pradesh chance of winning - 5%

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Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Betting Tips

Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre scored 78 off 82 against Karnataka, and followed the knock with 28 off 16 against Hyderabad. The innings consisted of five fours and a six. Mhatre is showing consistency, and runs from his bat can be expected once again. The 17-year-old has shown a lot of promise in his first two List A innings, and would surely be on the lookout to make another good impression.

Arunachal Pradesh's horrid run refuses to cease and it's high that their captain Nabam Abo starts to lead from the front. The 36-year-old tried doing exactly the same against Saurashtra. He scored 24 off 23 while batting at number ten, and also bowled his heart out with the new ball, though without any success. In fact, he has gone wicketless in his last three outings, and needs to quickly find a way to end the drought.







Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Toss Prediction

Nagaland opted to bowl first against Hyderabad in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Gujarat College Ground in Ahmedabad. Hyderabad won the match by 42 runs. In the second match here, Saurashtra defeated Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets after being asked to bowl first. On Thursday, Arunachal could look to bowl first if they win the toss, while Mumbai could bat first.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 26. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 67 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 13 km/h.

Mumbai Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI







Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore(w) Wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Iyer(c) Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Tanush Kotian All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler M Juned Khan Bowler







Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai lost their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by seven wickets against Karnataka before beating Hyderabad by three wickets on Monday. The win helped them get over a four-match losing streak including the quarterfinal match of the previous season.

Arunachal Pradesh Player List

Nabam Abo (c), Techi Doria, Kamsha Yangfo (wk), Yab Niya Niia, Neelam Obi, Techi Neri, Hardik Varma, Prince Yadav, Devansh Gupta, Honey Khari, Ravi Prakash, Nabam Tempol , Gedak Ete, Tadakamalla Mohith, Biki Kumar, Aditya Verma, Nabam Tatang, Agnivesh Ayachi, Ravi Yadav

Arunachal Pradesh Playing XI







Honey Khari Batter Neelam Obi Batter Techi Doria Batter Prince Yadav Batter Techi Neri Batter Kamsha Yangfo (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Varma All-rounder Ravi Prakash Bowler Devansh Gupta Bowler Nabam Abo (c) Bowler Yab Niya Bowler









Arunachal Pradesh Recent Form

Arunachal Pradesh have lost their opening two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Punjab defeated them by nine wickets while Saurashtra also hammered them by eight wickets.

Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai and Arunachal Pradesh would be playing a List A match for the first time against each other.

Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Odds

Mumbai opening partnership to be over 19.5

We predicted Mumbai opening pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre to score over 20 runs together against Hyderabad. They did not disappoint and stitched a 38-run opening stand off just 22 balls against Hyderabad. Raghuvanshi scored 19 off 23, while Mhatre scored 28 off 16. The new opening pair could stitch only a seven-run stand against Karnataka. Raghuvanshi scored six off 17, while Mhatre went on to score 78 off 82. The former was expected to make amends and give Mumbai a better start with Mhatre, who has been mighty impressive in his first two List A outings of his career. The duo are again expected to cross the 20-run mark against a very ordinary Arunachal Pradesh bowling attack.

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Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be the top batter for Mumbai

To give an opportunity to his teammates, Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer came out to bat at nine against Hyderabad. Mumbai were seven down for 105 while chasing 170 when the star batter took the onus on his to score unbeaten 44 off 20, and take Mumbai over the line. He scored unbeaten 114 runs off just 55 balls against Karnataka. The 30--year-old smashed five fours and 10 sixes. With the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, Shreyas Iyer is making all the right moves, and would look for another blistering knock against Arunachal Pradesh. Overall, the 30-year-old has played 146 List A matches and scored 5742 runs at an average of 47.45.

Prince Yadav to be the top batter for Arunachal Pradesh

Prince Yadav once again tried putting down a show and showed grit as Arunachal Pradesh batting unit once again crumbled against Saurashtra. He scored unbeaten 37 runs off 73 balls as Arunachal were rolled over for 131. In his previous outing against Punjab, Yadav scored 23 off 49. He also scored 27 in his last Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament which preceded the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 23-year-old has impressed in his first two List A matches, and would once again look to put on a fight for his team.

Mumbai vs Arunachal Pradesh Top Bowlers

Atharva Ankolekar to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Atharva Ankolekar was the pick of the Mumbai bowling unit against Hyderabad. As expected the left-arm spinner took the confidence of an economical bowling display against Karnataka into the match against Hyderabad and picked four wickets for 55 runs in 10 overs . Atharva Ankolekar did not pick any wicket against Karnataka but was the most economical bowler for Mumbai in a match which saw Karnataka gun down 383 with 22 balls to spare. He bowled 10 overs for 57 runs. The 24-year-old has played ten List A matches till date and picked 12 wickets at an average of 30.33.

Yab Niya to be the top bowler for Arunachal Pradesh

Right-arm pacer Yab Niya was the only wicket-taker for Arunachal Pradesh against Punjab. He picked the only Punjab wicket which fell in the form of their captain Abhishek Sharma. On Monday again, he was the only Arunachal Pradesh bowler to find success. He picked the wicket of Harvi Desai before dismissing a firing Jay Gohil. Overall, Niya has featured in 17 List A matches and picked 20 wickets at an average of 34.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Arunachal Pradesh to win @ 20.16 (Parimatch) It's a no-brainer that Mumbai are the favourites to beat Arunachal Pradesh and register their third win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Mumbai have an exceptional batting unit consisting of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and others. After a forgettable outing against Karnataka, the bowlers also upped their ante to bundle out Hyderabad for 169 in their last outing. Shardul Thakur found momentum, Atharva Ankolekar picked four wickets, Tanush Kotian found his mojo back, and Ayush Mhatre also chipped in with three wickets. These are not good signs for Arunachal Pradesh, who have failed miserably in their first two matches. Punjab chased down 165 against them in 12.5 overs, while Saurashtra gunned down a 132-run target in 9.3 overs. Mumbai look all set to make a lightwork of Arunachal Pradesh. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





