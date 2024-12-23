Facts: Mumbai Captain Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 114 off 55 balls against Karnataka

Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avinash scored 100 off 82 balls against Nagaland

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube blasted unbeaten 63 runs off 36 balls against Karnataka

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Chance of Winning

Mumbai lost their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 despite posting 382/4 in 50 overs against Karnataka. Their bowling has been a concern recently and Karnataka made full use of it by chasing down the target in just 46.2 overs.

Hyderabad managed a 42-run win against Nagaland but it was an unconvincing one. Firstly, they were bundled out for 276 in 48.1 overs, and then Nagaland also managed to score 234/8 against them. Nagaland reached the total after being reduced to 116/5 at one stage.

Hyderabad cannot afford to make such lapses against Mumbai. Their bowling unit might be underperforming but the batting department is exceptional. Captain Shreyas Iyer hammered an unbeaten hundred, while Shivam Dube scored unbeaten 63 off 36. The likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Tamore, who scored 84 off 94 against Karnataka, also feature in the line-up. Young Angkrish Raghuvanshi has replaced Prithvi Shaw at the top. Mumbai will be walking into the match against Hyderabad as favourites.

Mumbai chance of winning - 69%

Hyderabad Pradesh chance of winning - 31%

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Mumbai vs Hyderabad Betting Tips

Mumbai wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore was amongst runs against Karnataka. Batting at number three, he scored 84 runs off 94 balls. The innings consisted of seven fours and three sixes. In total, he has played 14 List A matches and scored 291 runs at an average of 32.33.

Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Aravelly Avinash scored 100 off 82 balls to help his team post a winning total against Nagaland. The knock came out at a time when Hyderabad were reduced to 98/4. The innings from Aravelly consisted of 14 fours and a six. His form can come handy against Mumbai. The 19-year-old has played just three List A matches till date.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Toss Prediction

Karnataka opted to field first after winning the toss against Mumbai in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad. The decision proved to be right as Karnataka ended up chasing 383. Team winning the toss can once again look to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

Sunny weather has been predicted in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 23. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 19 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 25 degree celsius later in the day. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 62 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 11 km/h.

Mumbai Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI







Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore(w) Wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Iyer(c) Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Tanush Kotian All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler M Juned Khan Bowler













Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai lost their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 by seven wickets against Karnataka. Including the quarterfinal match of the previous season, Mumbai have now lost four matches in a row.

Hyderabad Player List

Tanmay Agarwal, Abhirath Reddy, Tilak Varma(c), Aelgani Varun Goud, Rohit Rayudu, Aravelly Avanish(w), Tanay Thyagarajan, Chama V Milind, Ajay Dev Goud, Saranu Nishanth, Mohammad Muddassir, Aniketh Reddy, Chandan Sahani, P Nitesh Reddy, Rahul Radesh, K Nitesh Reddy

Hyderabad Playing XI







Tanmay Agarwal Batter Abhirath Reddy Batter Tilak Varma(c) Batter Aelgani Varun Goud Batter Rohit Rayudu Batter Aravelly Avanish (w) Wicketkeeper-batter Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Chama V Milind Bowler Ajay Dev Goud Bowler Saranu Nishanth Bowler Mohammad Muddassir Bowler







Hyderabad Recent Form

Hyderabad defeated Nagaland by 42 runs in their opening match of the ongoing tournament. They have now won three List A matches in a row. They have lost two of their last five matches.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai and Hyderabad have played three matches against each other. The last match in 2019 was abandoned without a ball being bowled. The previous two matches were won by Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Odds

Mumbai opening partnership to be over 19.5

Mumbai have a new opening pair in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 after Prithvi Shaw was dropped by the selectors. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre came out to open but could stitch only a seven-run stand against Karnataka. Raghuvanshi scored six off 17, while Mhatre went on to score 78 off 82. 20-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi is a fast learner and it should not be a surprise if he is amongst runs against Hyderabad. Hyderabad reduced Nagaland to 5/2 but Mumbai batters would be determined to deny them any such opportunity. We expected Raghuvanshi and Mhatre to score over 20 runs together.

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Mumbai vs Hyderabad Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be the top batter for Mumbai

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer scored unbeaten 114 runs off just 55 balls against Karnataka. He smashed five fours and 10 sixes. With the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, Shreyas Iyer would be aiming to keep up a good form to keep himself in contention. Having already made a right start, Shreyas Iyer would be aiming for another good outing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Overall, the 30-year-old has played 145 List A matches and scored 5698 runs at an average of 47.09.

Tilak Varma to be the top batter for Hyderabad

Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma was dismissed for a three-ball duck against Nagaland, and he would aching to get onto the field and play a handy knock for his team. Youngest like Abishek Porel impressed in the first-round matches, and Tilak Varma would not want to fall behind. The match against Mumbai would be the perfect platform to launch himself in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The India star has played 30 List A matches and scored 1304 runs at an average of 50.15.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Atharva Ankolekar to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Atharva Ankolekar did not pick any wicket but was the most economical bowler for Mumbai in a match which saw Karnataka gun down 383 with 22 balls to spare. He bowled 10 overs for 57 runs. The left-arm spinner would now look to get the wicket column rolling against Hyderabad. He has played nine List A matches till date in which he has picked eight wickets at an average of 38.62. He picked four wickets in his last three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy outings for Mumbai.

Saranu Nishanth to be the top bowler for Hyderabad

The right-arm pacer was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad against Nagaland. His economy rate was lowest at 3.1, and he also ended up picking two wickets from his eight overs in which he gave away 25 runs only. The 19-year-old impressed in his debut List A outing, and he would be pumped up to go hard against the star-studded batting unit of Mumbai.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win @ 1.25 (Batery)

Hyderabad to win @ 3.85 (Batery) Mumbai are very likely to beat Hyderabad and register their first win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. The batting potential of the 2020-21 champions is immense, and they can be unbeatable once the bowlers start to click. Hyderabad came up with a below-par batting performance against a team like Nagaland. They could not even play the entire 50 overs, and Mumbai bowlers would have taken note of it. The likes of Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Shivam Dbe and Atharva Ankolekar would quickly look to learn from their mistakes. Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma was dismissed for a duck against Nagaland, and had it not been for a hundred from Araveilly Avinash, who came out to bat at six, Hyderabad would have been in a big problem. Their bowlers will also be put to test against the quality Mumbai batters. Hyderabad have also failed to beat Mumbai in a List A game till date. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





