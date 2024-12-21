Facts: The first three matches played between Mumbai and Karnataka were all won by Mumbai.

Mayank Agarawal needs just 35 runs to complete 5000 runs in List A cricket.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

Mumbai, who decided against picking Prithvi Shaw in the squad, have a steady mix of experienced players and young talents for the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The reigning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions and 4-time Vijay Hazare Trophy winners will be high on confidence going into the clash against Karnataka.

Karnataka, like their opponents in the opening match, have also won the Vijay Hazare Trophy four times in their history. They reached the semi-final in the last edition, where they lost to Rajasthan. They will be hoping to go one step further and will look at the match against Mumbai to see where they stack up against the very best.

Mumbai Chance of Winning - 55%

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 45%

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Mumbai vs Karnataka Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The teams have won a total of 8 Vijay Hazare Trophies between them and the match is expected to be a blockbuster one to kick the tournament off. Games between the two teams have been traditionally high-scoring with four centuries and two 90+ scores seen in the last five games.

Suryakumar Yadav’s timely return to the Mumbai set-up in the SMAT is likely to help him get going from the start in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The explosive middle order batsman top scored in the final of the SMAT and is coming into the tournament in good touch. We’re backing him to go big against Karnataka.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Match Toss Prediction

The Gujarat Cricket Ground in Ahmedabad is yet to host a match. The captain that wins the toss might lean towards bowling first in order to assess the conditions before sending their players to bat.

Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to host this battle of the giants under ideal weather conditions. With no rain expected and temperature ranging between 21 and 27 degrees with a gentle breeze, the match is set to be played in almost-perfect conditions.

Mumbai vs Karnataka News & Player List

Mumbai Player List

Shreyas Iyer (c), Siddhesh Lad, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Vinayak Bhoir, Jay Bista, Royston Dias, Ayush Mhatre, Mohammad Juned Khan, Prasad Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer Batter Jay Bista Batter Shivam Dube Allrounder Suryakumar Yadav Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Atharva Ankolekar Allrounder Suryansh Shegde Allrounder Hardik Tamore Wicketkeeper Shardul Thakur Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai have won two of their last five matches in the 50-over format, losing their last three games. In the shortest format, however, they have won their last six matches.

Karnataka Player List

Mayank Agarawal (c), KV Aneesh, Nikin Jose, KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, R Smaran, Shreyas Gopal, Manoj Bhandage, Abhinav Manohar, Abhilash Shetty, Praveen Dubey, Vasuki Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Kishan Bedare, Hardik Raj

Predicted Playing XI

Mayank Agarawal Batter KV Aneesh Batter Nikin Jose Batter KL Shrijith Wicketkeeper R Smaran Batter Abhinav Manohar Allrounder Manoj Bhandage Allrounder Shreyas Gopal Allrounder Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler

Karnataka Team Form

Karnataka come into the tournament on the back of a disappointing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign where they lost four of their seven matches. In the 50-over format, they have won three of their last five matches.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Head to Head

Mumbai and Karnataka have faced each other eight times in one-day cricket. The team from the financial capital of the country has a slight edge with 5 wins as compared to Karnataka’s 3. Interestingly, Mumbai have lost two of the last three matches between the teams.

Head to Head

Mumbai: 5

Karnataka: 3

Draw: 0

Mumbai vs Karnataka Betting Odds

Apart from the obvious pick of Mayank Agarawal, we are also backing wicketkeeper-batsman KL Shrijith to perform well. The 28-year-old was the team’s top scorer in the SMAT with 213 runs, batting at an average of 42.60 in the T20 tournament.

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Mumbai vs Karnataka Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be Mumbai’s top batsman

Mumbai’s captain is the in-form batsman of the team. Shreyas Iyer was the second highest run scorer for Mumbai in their successful 2024 SMAT campaign. In the absence of Pritvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, Iyer will be expected to shoulder the burden of scoring the bulk of the runs at the top of the order.

Mayank Agarawal to be Karnataka’s top batsman

The team’s opening batsman has scored 329 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of over 36 and a strike rate of over 90. Mayank Agarawal’s form at the top of the order is likely to decide his team’s fate and this could be the match where the Karnataka captain leads from the front.

Mumbai vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be Mumbai’s top bowler

Indian international Shardul Thakur loves to keep it tight with the ball with an economy of just over 3 runs per over. This strategy has seen him top the wicket-taking charts for his team in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 15 wickets in 9 games. In the absence of Tushar Deshpande, Shardul will lead the team’s bowling attack.

Vasuki Koushik to be Karnataka’s top bowler

Medium pacer Vasuki Koushik has an impressive record in one-day cricket. The 32-year-old has taken 19 wickets in his last 10 matches in the format while the recently concluded SMAT saw him bag 8 wickets in 5 matches.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai Chance of Winning - 1.90 (Batery)

Karnataka Chance of Winning - 1.90 (Batery) The match is billed as one that would decide the team that eventually tops Group C. We’re backing Mumbai to edge Karnataka out simply due to them having more confidence going into the match after their successful Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign earlier this month. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





