Facts: Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube has scored 80 runs and picked one wicket in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Nagaland opener Dega Nischal has score overs 70 runs in his last three outings of the ongoing tournament

Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav has scored 38 runs in three matches at an average of 12.66

Mumbai vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Mumbai suffered their second defeat of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 season and slipped to fourth spot in the eight-team Group C points table. They were stunned by Punjab in their last match as they went down by eight wickets. After being bundled out for 248 in 48.5 overs, Mumbai bowlers struggled and conceded the match in 29 overs only. Mumbai lost their first match against Karnataka by seven wickets, and won the next two matches against Hyderabad and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nagaland, on the other hand, have lost each of their first four matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Their last defeat came at the hands of Saurashtra on Saturday. However, the match saw them breach the 250-run mark for the first time in the tournament.

Nagaland's batting unit has tried punching above their weight, however that hasn't proved enough. Also, the bowlers have consistently let down the group. Former champions Mumbai are expected to strike back hard after their humiliating defeat, and Nagaland are set to endure a very tough time against them on Tuesday.

Mumbai chance of winning - 99 %

Nagaland chance of winning - 1 %

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Mumbai vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Mumbai captain scored 17 runs off 25 balls as his team crumbled against Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh on Saturday. He would be looking to make amends against Nagaland. The 30-year-old scored 114 not out against Karnataka, and unbeaten 44 against Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer is currently the leading run-scorer for his team. The star batter has scored 175 runs in three matches at an average of 175.

Nagaland Hem Chetri scored 55 runs off 87 balls against Puducherry while batting at number three. However, he was demoted to bat at seven against Saurashtra for some reason. The 24-year-old scored 22 runs off 20 balls and remained unbeaten as Puducherry finished at 262/8 while chasing 308. Chetri would be hoping to bat up the order, and get more time to bat against Mumbai to make an impact. Overall, he has scored 270 runs in 14 List A matches at an average of 33.75.

Mumbai vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

Karnataka opted to bowl first in the last match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They hammered Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets. In the second-last match here, Saurashtra opted to bowl first and defeated Hyderabad by six wickets. In the first match of the ongoing season at the venue, Punjab opted to bowl first and defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. In the second match here, Karnataka opted to bowl and defeated Puducherry by three wickets. Team winning the toss could look to bowl once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, December 31. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 21 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 59 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 11 km/h.

Mumbai Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI









Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore(w) Wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Iyer(c) Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler M Juned Khan Bowler













Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai lost their last match against Punjab by eight wickets. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in their second-last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Mumbai lost their first match by seven wickets against Karnataka before beating Hyderabad by three wickets. Overall, they have lost three of their last five matches.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Nagaland Playing XI







Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chetan Bist (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Nabam Dol Bowler Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Nagaho Chish Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler













Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland lost their last match against Saurashtra by 45 runs. In their second-last match, Nagaland lost to Puducherry by three wickets. Hyderabad defeated them by 42 runs in the first match, and Punjab won by five wickets against Nagaland in the second match. Nagaland have lost each of their last five matches.

Mumbai vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai and Nagaland would be playing against each other for the first time in List A cricket.

Mumbai vs Nagaland Betting Odds

Nagaland opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Nagaland opening pair of Sedezhalie Rupero and Dega Nischal has been consistent in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They stitched a solid 149-run partnership against Saurashtra on Saturday. Both the batters scored in excess of 70 runs. In Nagaland's second-last outing against Punjab, the duo partnered for 35 runs, while they scored 39 runs together against Punjab. With Rupero also amongst runs with his 71-run knock against Saurashtra, and Mumbai bowlers under pressure, Nagaland openers will have another good chance of stitching an opening stand of more than 19 runs.

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Mumbai vs Nagaland Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav to be the top batter for Mumbai

Suryakumar Yadav's 50-over performance is showing no sign of revival. His three outings in the tournament has seen him score 20, 18 and 0, The duck came against Punjab in the last match as he was clean bowled by Arshdeep Singh. India's T20I captain will have one golden opportunity to hit form against a weaker opponent in Nagaland. The team can also look to promote him up the order. Overall, Suryakumar Yadav has played in 142 List A matches and scored 3665 runs at an average of 33.01.

Dega Nischal to be the top batter for Nagaland

Nagaland opener Dega Nischal is in sublime form in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored 75 runs off 96 balls against Saurashtra after scoring 73 runs off 102 balls in his last outing against Puducherry. Both his innings consisted of seven fours each. The 30-year-old scored 77 off 124 in his third-last outing against Punjab. He scored eight boundaries in the process. The 30-year-old, who has scored 277 runs in four matches at an average of 56.75, would be hoping for his fourth consecutive 70-plus score on Tuesday.

Mumbai vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Experienced pacer Shardul Thakur will be in focus as Mumbai take on Nagaland on Tuesday. The India star is not going through the best of days after being left unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. His four matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 has also seen him pick only four wickets at an average of 35.75, and an economy rate of 6.80. His best performance came against Arunachal Pradesh as he picked two wickets for eight runs in three overs. But he was impressive once again in the following match against Punjab. He picked the wicket of Anmolpreet Singh, but leaked 40 runs in just 50 overs as Mumbai lost by eight wickets. The 33-year-old is going through a rough patch, and needs to quickly get back his mojo to stay relevant. The match against Nagaland will surely give him that opportunity.

Nagaho Chishi to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Nagaland pacer Nagaho Chishi picked four wickets against Saurashtra in his last outing. The 27-year-old dismissed in-form Saurashtra opener Harvik Desai, and Jay Gohil, who scored a hundred in the match. Chishi had also picked two wickets against Hyderabad. He dismissed Hyderabad's centurion Aravelly Avanish in that match. In the match against Punjab, Chishi dismissed opener Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck. The bowler has developed a knack of picking big and crucial wickets and therefore eyes will be on him in the match against Mumbai.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Nagaland to win @ 13 (Parimatch) Mumbai are the absolute favourites to thrash Nagaland in their upcoming fifth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They are a batting powerhouse, and are expected to take a very aggressive route against Nagaland after losing against Punjab. Net Run Rate (NRR) could become a crucial factor later in the tournament, and Mumbai would want to leave nothing to luck. While Nagaland batters have improved with every match, the bowlers have time and again failed to do the job. The difference between the quality, class and experience of Mumbai and Nagaland are massive, and that makes the Shreyas Iyer-led team the firm favourites to grab their third win of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







