Mumbai vs Odisha Match Prediction MUM 97 % Chance of Winning ODI 3 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.061 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Odisha take centre stage in the seventh round of fixtures of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KSCA Cricket Ground (3), Alur. The game is scheduled to be played on Dec 05 at 9:00 AM IST.

Mumbai vs Odisha Chance of Winning

Mumbai headed into this tournament as one of the favourites to go all the way and they did not disappoint. Mumbai had a perfect run in the group stages as they won each of the first five games in the competitions. They surrendered their winning run in the last game against Tripura as they failed to chase down a first innings score of 288 and eventually lost the game by 53 runs.

Odisha had an underwhelming start to the season as they lost three of the first four matches as their qualification for playoffs looked bleak. But with two wins in the last two matches has seen them level on points with Saurashtra, Railways and Tripura as all teams fight for the final playoff spot. As per our calculations, Mumbai are firm favourites heading into this game.

Mumbai’s chances of winning - 97%

Odisha’s chances of winning - 3%

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Mumbai vs Odisha Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shantanu Mishra has had a poor campaign thus far in the tournament. So far in this campaign, Mishra has managed to score 135 runs in six innings with an average of 22.50 which includes a 92 runs innings against Kerala. In the last four matches, Mishra has scored 4, 36, 0 and 92 which clearly showcases his inconsistencies which is why we believe Mishra would struggle to score well against a quality bowling attack.

Ajinkya Rahane was exceptional in the last game and some would say he might have turned a corner but we doubt it as he had been horrific prior to that. In the last four matches, Rahane has scored 78, 12, 8 and 3. His numbers look inflated and do not reflect his form in this tournament. We believe Rahane would struggle to score well in this tournament.

Mumbai vs Odisha Match Toss Prediction

KSCA Cricket Ground (3) hosted 6 games this season and the winning percentage of team batting first and bowling first is 50%. Three of the last four matches has been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Mumbai News & Player List

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani, Jay Gokul Bista, Divyansh Saxena, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Atharva Ankolekar, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Royston Dias, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Hardik Tamore, Khizer Dafedar, Ajit Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Gokul Bista Batter Divyansh Saxena Batter Suved Parkar Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Khan All-rounder Shams Mulani Batter Shardul Thakur All-rounder Tushar Deshpande All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai had a terrific start to the season as they won the first five games in the tournament. They surrendered their five game winning run against Tripura as they lost the game by 53 runs. With 20 points, Mumbai are second on the table, level on points with Kerala

Odisha News & Player List

Odisha Player List

Shantanu Mishra (c), Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Prabin Luha (wk), Kartik Biswal, Govinda Poddar, Abhishek Raut, Tarani Sa, Harshit Rathod, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Biplab Samantray, Rakesh Pattnaik, Anurag Sarangi, Abhishek Yadav, Devendra Kunwar, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Dhuper

Predicted Playing XI

Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Shantanu Mishra Batter Kartik Biswal Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Prabin Luha Wicket-keeper Govinda Poddar All-rounder Abhishek Raut Bowler Tarani Sa All-rounder Harshit Rathod All-rounder Debabrata Pradhan Bowler Rajesh Mohanty Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha had a tough start to the campaign as they lost three of the first four matches in the tournament. But they managed to turn things around as they head into this fixture after back to back wins and are right in the mix for the final playoff spot in Group A.

Mumbai vs Odisha Head to Head

Mumbai and Odisha have only squared off once in ODi format since 2004 which was in the Quarterfinals of 2004-05 campaign. Odisha won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mumbai won the game by 158 runs.

Total Matches: 1

Mumbai: 1

Odisha: 0

Mumbai vs Odisha Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Odisha

Mumbai and Odisha have had contrasting seasons so far. One one hand, Mumbai have had a solid campaign and have already qualified for the playoffs. On the other hand Odisha have struggled in this tournament as they lost three of the first four games but have managed to turn things around after back to back wins. The gulf in quality between the two sides is huge and it would be hard to make a case against Mumbai in this fixture. Even though Mumbai openers haven’t been able to put up exceptional opening partnerships in this tournament but its seems like it's much tougher to get good starts against Mumbai which is probably why in the last four matches, Mumbai has posted an opening stand of 47, 24, 6 and 7 and still Mumbai has managed to post a better opening stand in each of the last four matches. Odisha has had some good opening partnerships in this tournament but they haven’t been that consistent which is probably why we believe Mumbai would have a better opening stand in the upcoming fixture.

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Mumbai vs Odisha Top Team Batters

Jay Bista to be Mumbai’s top batter

Jay Bista has been sensational for Mumbai in this tournament and heads into this game in tremendous form. With 275 runs, Bista is the leading run scorer for Mumbai this term and Bista has also scored a half century and a century in the last three games which makes him out top pick in the upcoming game.

Sandeep Pattnaik to be Odisha’s top batter

Sandeep Pattnaik has had a solid campaign thus far and more importantly, he heads into this game in tremendous form as he has scored two half centuries in the last two matches and is the leading runs scorer for Odisha in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mumbai vs Odisha Top Team Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s top bowler

Tushar Deshpande has been one of the most consistent bowlers in this tournament and has been a potent weapon for Mumbai this term. In the last four matches, Deshpande has ended up with 2/57, 1/27, 4/11 and 3/62 and is the leading wicket taker for Mumbai which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s top bowler

Debabrata Pradhan has been sensational in this tournament and has been the shining light in what has been a lacklustre bowling display by Odisha in this tournament. With 16 wickets, Pradhan is the second highest wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.