Mumbai vs Puducherry Match Prediction MUM 96 % Chance of Winning PON 4 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.05 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Puducherry are going to face each once more in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on November 29, 2023. The match will be hosted at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur, and will start at 9:00 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Mumbai has had a flawless run so far in the tournament with three wins in three matches. In their previous match against Railways, they lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target. They posted a competitive total of 324/5 by the end of 50 overs and effectively restricted Railways to a total of 298, winning by a margin of 26 runs in the end.

Puducherry is experiencing brilliant form as well, considering they have won two out of three matches. Their last match against Sikkim witnessed them lose the toss and field first. This worked out perfectly for them as they limited Sikkim to a score of 131 runs and chased it down in 32.5 overs, winning by eight wickets with 103 balls left unused.

Mumbai chance of winning - 96%

Puducherry chance of winning - 4%

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Mumbai vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Jay Bista, Mumbai’s opener, has been most impressive so far, having accumulated 202 runs in three innings and he has already scored a ton. Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their other opening batsman, is next in line with 117 runs in three innings. Mohit Avasthi is currently their most valuable bowler as he stands as the third highest wicket-taker of the tournament with ten wickets in just three innings so far. Tushar Deshpande is not far behind considering he has a haul of nine wickets.

Puducherry’s squad has displayed subpar performance until now given that none of their players have been able to surpass the 100-run mark yet. Parameeswaran Sivaraman is their leading batsman with just 85 runs in three matches. Paras Dogra stands second with 76 runs to his credit. Their bowling attack employs the talents of Gaurav Yadav, who has managed to capture eight wickets in three innings and is their leading wicket-taker at the moment.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur. Kerala and Odisha went head-to-head in the previous encounter held at this venue, wherein the former won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 286/9 and managed to defend it by bowling out Odisha in just 43.3 overs. They eventually won by 78 runs. Taking this recent outcome into account, it is likely that the toss winner of the next match could choose to bat first given its advantage.

Weather Report

The weather at Alur is forecasted to be rather cloudy but with a slight 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Khizer Dafedar, Royston Dias, Saksham Jha, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Ajit Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Jay Bista All-rounder Suved Parkar Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai’s form has been beyond remarkable as they are yet to be defeated in the tournament this season.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Manik Beri, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav, Nitin Pranaav.

Predicted Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (C) All-rounder Jay Pande Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Paras Dogra Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Gaurav Yadav All-rounder Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter Sagar Udeshi Bowler Saurabh Yadav Bowler Nitin Pranaav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has been in great form lately but their strength may not be enough to overcome Mumbai at the moment.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Puducherry have played against each other on three occasions in the past. Puducherry won once and Mumbai emerged victorious twice, including their most recent encounter in the previous season.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Mumbai - 2

Puducherry - 1

Mumbai vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Puducherry, in their last match against Sikkim, did not have the best outing as their captain and opening batsman, Damodaran Rohit, got out in just four overs after scoring a mere two runs from 15 deliveries. He could only post an opening partnership of 14 runs along with Jay Pande before getting out. Mumbai, on the other hand, had a slightly better match against Railways as they could muster an opening partnership of 47 runs between their opening pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Jay Bista before the fall of the former’s wicket in 9.3 overs. There is a significant disparity in performance and given Puducherry’s struggling form, Mumbai could take advantage of the situation and establish a better first wicket partnership.

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Mumbai vs Puducherry Best Batters

Jay Bista to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Jay Bista, Mumbai’s opening batsman, has been absolutely dominant with the bat so far this season. He has amassed 202 runs in three innings, making him the leading run scorer for Mumbai by some margin as the second highest is Angkrish Raghuvanshi with 117 runs. Bista was the top scorer of the match against Railways considering he scored a whopping 144 runs from 137 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 105.10. There is a good chance he will remain their top batsman in the next match, too.

Parameeswaran Sivaraman to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Parameeswaran Sivaraman is the top run scorer for Puducherry with just 85 runs in three innings. He was their top batsman against Sikkim, having scored 64 runs in 88 deliveries. His score included six boundaries and two 6s, making him the top scorer of the match. Given his figures, he can be expected to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Mohit Avasthi to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Mohit Avasthi is Mumbai’s best bowler at the moment with 10 wickets in just three innings. His spell against Railways was incredible as he bowled ten overs and gave away just 53 runs, translating to an economy rate of 5.30. He also captured four wickets in the process, making him the top wicket-taker of the match. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance and be the best bowler against Puducherry.

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Gaurav Yadav is Puducherry’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with eight wickets in three innings. His spell against Sikkim in their last match was quite impressive since he delivered a full quota of ten overs and conceded just 24 runs, giving him an economy rate of 2.40. He also claimed three wickets during the process and bowled four maiden overs. Considering his exceptional economy and wicket-taking prowess, he could be their top bowler in the upcoming match.