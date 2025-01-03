Facts: Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre scored 181 off 117 balls against Nagaland on Monday

Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav has scored 38 runs in three matches at an average of 12.66

Puducherry pacer Aman Hakim Khan picked a six-wicket haul in his last outing against Arunachal Pradesh

Mumbai vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Mumbai are placed third in the Group C table of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 after winning three of their five matches. They defeated Nagaland by 189 runs in their last match. Batting first, Mumbai scored 403/7, and then restricted Nagaland to 214/9.

Puducherry, on the other hand, are ranked fifth after beating Arunachal Pradesh by 191 runs in their last match. Like Mumbai, Puducherry have also won three of their five matches, however the difference between the performance of the two teams is huge.

Out of their three matches, Puducherry have won two against lower-ranked teams like Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. They made a good start with a win over Saurashtra, but the performance dipped thereafter. Puducherry scored 372/9 against Arunachal, but were bowled out for 98 against Hyderabad. Nagaland also reduced them to 153/7, while Karnataka restricted them to 211/9. The batters have disappointed time and again, and this could backfire against a strong opponent like Mumbai. Therefore, chances of Mumbai beating Saurashtra is very high.

Mumbai chance of winning - 98 %

Puducherry chance of winning - 2%

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Mumbai vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Mumbai captain Shreyas did not play in the match against Nagaland. He scored 17 runs off 25 balls as his team crumbled against Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh on Saturday. Shreyas would be looking to make amends against Puducherry after resting himself from the following match. The 30-year-old scored 114 not out against Karnataka, and unbeaten 44 against Hyderabad. Shreyas Iyer is currently the second-highest run-scorer for his team. The star batter has scored 175 runs in three matches at an average of 175.

Puducherry dropped both their in the match against Arunachal Pradesh, and Neyan Shyam Kangayan made the most of the opportunity. The 21-year-old scored 106 runs off 81 balls on his List A debut. The innings consisted of as many as 18 fours. The right-hander has ensured his place in the following match and would be aiming to make further impact.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Gujarat College Ground, Saurashtra opted to bowl against Punjab but lost the match by 57 runs. In the second-last match at the venue, Hyderabad opted to bowl first and won against Puducherry by four wickets. In the third-last match here, Mumbai opted to bowl first and thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets. The team winning the toss can opt to bowl first once against at Gujarat College Ground.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Friday, January 3. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 22 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 53 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 10 km/h.

Mumbai Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI







Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore/Prasad Pawar (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Iyer(c) Batter Suryakumar Yadav/Siddhesh Lad Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler M Juned Khan Bowler





















Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai won their last match against Nagaland by 189 runs. They lost their second-last match against Punjab by eight wickets. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in their third-last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Mumbai lost their first match by seven wickets against Karnataka before beating Hyderabad by three wickets. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Fabid Ahmed, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Aman Hakim Khan, Ankit Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Gaurav Yadav, Vijai Raja, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Sagar Udeshi, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram, Premraj Rajavelu, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Satish Jangir, Mohit Kale, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu







Puducherry Playing XI















Neyan Shyam Kangayan Batter Karthikeyan Jayasundaram Batter Jashwanth Shreeram Batter Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aman Hakim Khan All-rounder Vijai Raja Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Sidak Gurvinder Singh Bowler









Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by 191 runs. Hyderabad defeated them by four wickets in the match prior to that. They also lost to Karnataka by three wickets after winning their first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Saurashtra by five wickets. Overall, Puducherry have won three of their last five matches.







Mumbai vs Puducherry Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai and Puducherry have played four List A matches against each other till date. Mumbai have won three of these matches including the last two.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Mumbai opening partnership to be over 19.5

Mumbai openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre partnered for 156 runs in their last match against Nagaland. Raghuvanshi scored 56 off 66, while Mhatre played a flamboyant 181-run knock off 117 balls. The duo failed in the second-last match against Punjab and could score 1 and 7 runs respectively. However, they have done well through the course of the tournament and give Mumbai good starts. They stitched a 62-run partnership off just 25 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. In the match against Hyderabad, the duo scored 38 runs together off 22 balls. The two right-handers would be once again looking to give Mumbai a solid start.

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Mumbai vs Puducherry Top Batters

Ayush Mhatre to be the top batter for Mumbai

Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre is the leading run-scorer for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 309 runs in five matches at an average of 61.80. The 17-year-old scored 181 off 117 balls against Nagaland. The youngster has impressed since making his List A debut in the ongoing tournament, He scored 78 against Karnataka, and 28 runs against Hyderabad. Mhatre would eye consistency, and therefore would be determined to score good runs against Saurashtra in a crucial match for Mumbai.

Ankit Sharma to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry's 33-year-old opener Ankit Sharma has played some handy knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored 42 runs off 34 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in his last outing. The innings consisted of seven fours. Ankit scored fifty against Nagaland, and 47 against Saurashtra. Overall, the southpaw, who has scored 155 runs in five matches at an average of 31. Eyes will be on Ankit in the upcoming match against Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Puducherry Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be the top bowler for Mumbai

As per our prediction, experienced Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai in the match against Nagaland. He picked three wickets for 17 runs in five matches. The 33-year-old has struggled for form and rhythm lately and also went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction. Shardul went wicketless against Karnataka, picking one wicket each against Punjab and Hyderabad. The out-of-favour India registered figures of 2/8 against Arunachal. A match-winning bowling performance against a top team is yet to come, and Shardul would surely be aiming to have a go at Saurashtra on Friday.

Aman Khan to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Aman Khan ran through the Arunachal Pradesh batting unit and finished with figures of 6/30 against Arunachal Pradesh. He dismissed six of the top seven Arunachal Pradesh batters. One of their openers got run out. The sensational spell has made Aman the leading wicket-taker for Puducherry in the tournament. The pacer has picked 11 wickets in five matches at an average of 16.72. The 28-year-old picked two wickets each against Karnataka and Saurashtra, and one against Nagaland. Aman has also scored over 150 runs with the bat, and that has given him further confidence. Aman will be very keen to impress against Mumbai as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Puducherry to win @ 12.95 (Parimatch) Mumbai are very likely to beat Puducherry in their upcoming match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. A place in the quarter-finals is at stake, and Shreyas Iyer's side is expected to come out all guns blazing against Puducherry, who have suffered due to their inconsistent and under-confident batters. The star-studded Mumbai has a weakness too. Their bowlers have not delivered as per the expectations, and the absence of their premier all-rounder Tanush Kotian, who is in Australia with Team India, has also left a void. But they look more than capable enough to beat a lacklustre Puducherry team. Shardul Thakur showed glimpses of past in his last outing, and that also is a very good sign for Mumbai. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







