Facts: Punjab's Anmolpreet Singh is the leading run-scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He has scored 221 runs in 3 matches so far

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored an unbeaten 18-ball fifty against Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday

Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma picked four wickets against Karnataka

Mumbai vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Mumbai are on a roll after losing their high-scoring first match against Karnataka. After defeating Hyderabad by three wickets in the second match, they thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in the third match. They are currently placed second in the eight-team Group C points table. They bundled out Arunachal Pradesh for 73 before chasing down the target in 5.3 overs only.

Punjab, on the other hand, are third in the Group C table. They defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets, Nagaland by five wickets and were on course for their third consecutive win before a hundred from Mayank Agarwal helped Karnataka register a thrilling one-wicket win.

Punjab's batting has emerged as a concern in the last two matches. Nagaland had them five down for 175 when they were chasing 217. Karnataka bundled them out for 247 in the third match. Anmolpreet Singh has emerged as the only consistent batter for Punjab. The strike bowlers of Punjab have also failed to impress. On the flip side, Mumbai bowlers have mend their ways after failing to defend 383 against Karnataka, and the batting unit looks one of the best in the tournament. Therefore, Mumbai will have a good chance of beating Punjab to strengthen their position for a quarter-finals berth.

Mumbai chance of winning - 68%

Punjab chance of winning - 32%

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Mumbai vs Punjab Betting Tips

Mumbai opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored a flamboyant fifty as his team chased down the 74-run target in just 33 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. The 20-year-old scored unbeaten 50 runs off 18 balls, and his innings consisted of nine fours and a six. He scored 19 against Hyderabad and just six against Karnataka. Quite visibly he has improved with every passing innings, and will look to make a further impression against Punjab.

Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma picked four wickets in the hard-fought match against Karnataka. He dismissed three of the top-five batters and his bowling efforts put Punjab on the cusp of a thrilling win despite just posting 247 runs on the board. However, he is yet to hit a fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Nonetheless, the all-rounder could play a key role in Punjab's crucial match against Mumbai. He would be looking to lead from the front in both the batting and bowling departments.

Mumbai vs Punjab Toss Prediction

Puducherry opted to bowl first in the third match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. In the first match, Puducherry opted to bowl first and defeated Saurashtra by five wickets. In the second game here, Punjab opted to bowl and won against Nagaland by five wickets. Team which will win the toss in the fourth match at the venue could look to field once again.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Saturday, December 28. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 26 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 62 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.

Mumbai Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI







Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Hardik Tamore(w) Wicketkeeper-batter Shreyas Iyer(c) Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler M Juned Khan Bowler











Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in their third match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Mumbai lost their first match by seven wickets against Karnataka before beating Hyderabad by three wickets on Monday. Overall, they have won two of their last five matches.

Punjab Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Akash Kargave, Mohit Kale, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Premraj Rajavelu, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Vijai Raja, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram







Punjab Playing XI







Abhishek Sharma (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Anmol Malhotra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Raghu Sharma/ Gurnoor Brar Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler













Punjab Recent Form

Punjab's unbeaten run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 came to an end after a one-wicket defeat against Karnataka on Thursday. Earlier, they defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets before beating Nagaland by five wickets in their second game. Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Mumbai vs Punjab Head-to-Head Record

In the three List A matches between the two sides till date, Mumbai have defeated Punjab on all the three occasions. Mumbai and Punjab last played against each other in 2018 as the former emerged victorious by 43 runs.

Mumbai vs Punjab Odds

Mumbai opening partnership to be over 19.5

The new opening pair Mumbai are coming good together. They stitched a 62-run partnership off just 25 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored unbeaten 50 off 18, while Ayush Mhatre scored 15 off 11. In the second-last match against Hyderabad, the duo scored 38 runs together off 22 balls. Raghuvanshi scored 19 off 23, while Mhatre chipped in with 28 off 16. With the key bowlers of Punjab not in the best of forms, the two Mumbaikars look set for another 20-plus partnership. Mumbai's big win in the previous match against Arunachal Pradesh is going to give them further confidence.

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Mumbai vs Punjab Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be the top batter for Mumbai

Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer did not play against Arunachal Pradesh. Regardless, he would not have got a chance to bat as his team registered a thumping nine-wicket win. He would now be raring to go against each Punjab. To give an opportunity to his teammates, the 30-year-old came out to bat at nine against Hyderabad. Mumbai were seven down for 105 while chasing 170 when the star batter took the onus on his to score unbeaten 44 off 20, and take Mumbai over the line. He scored unbeaten 114 runs off just 55 balls against Karnataka. The in-form batter has played 146 List A matches and scored 5742 runs at an average of 47.45.

Anmolpreet Singh to be the top batter for Punjab

Anmolpreet Singh brought up his third-consecutive fifty-plus score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on Thursday. After his record-breaking 35-ball hundred against Arunachal Pradesh, the 26-year-old right-hander scored 55 off 40 with the help of 12 fours against Nagaland. In his third outing against Karnataka, Anmolpreet scored 51 off 60, the highest from any batter in his team. The Punjab batter has played a total of 52 List A matches and scored 1713 runs at an average of 40.78.

Mumbai vs Punjab Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Under-pressure Shardul Thakur picked two wickets in three overs against Arunachal. The out-of-favour India international gave away just eight runs in the match. Players like Shardul sometimes need a slight bit of confidence boost to start performing again, and his outing against Arunachal Pradesh could have just done that. He went wicketless after leaking 72 runs in six overs. He picked himself up in the second match, giving away just 23 in seven overs for one wicket. A good outing against a team like Punjab will further help him get his mojo back. He has picked 173 wickets in 114 List A matches.

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for Punjab

Eyes will be on Arshdeep Singh in Punjab's fourth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 on Saturday. India's white-ball has failed to impress so far in the tournament. After not playing against Arunachal Pradesh, he bowled 10 overs for 67 runs and one wicket against Nagaland. The wicket he picked came in the 44th over. In the following match against Karnataka, the left-arm pacer picked two wickets for 48 runs in 10 overs. However, those wickets again came after the 35th over, and one of them was of a tail-ender. A bowler of Arshdeep quality would himself want to lead from the front, and the big match against Mumbai can bring the best out of him. Overall, he has picked 36 wickets in 26 List A matches at an average of 29.27.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win @ 1.45 (Batery)

Punjab to win @ 2.75 (Batery) Mumbai will have an upper hand against Punjab when they come out to clash against Punjab in their fourth match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Both the teams are filled with white-ball stars, but Mumbai players definitely look in a better zone. Shreyas Iyer's team has been dominant with the bat, and the bowlers have also started to step up. However, the same is not the case with Punjab. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, and Nehal Wadhera are yet to score big, and the strike bowlers have also under-performed. Punjab have never beaten Mumbai, and the trend might just continue on Saturday. ‌ Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







