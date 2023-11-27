Mumbai vs Railways Match Prediction MUM 86 % Chance of Winning RAI 14 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.08 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.11 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.076 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Railways battle out in match 48 (Group A) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday 27th November, 2023. The match will be played at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Mumbai vs Railways Chance of Winning

Mumbai are coming off a dominant win in their last match against Kerala by 8 wickets (VJD method) on Saturday in the first round of group A clash in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. Bowling first Mumbai bowled out Kerala to 231 runs in 49.1 overs. Mohit Avashti (4/28), Tushar Deshpande (3/56) and Royston Dss (2/56) were the top bowlers for Mumbai. Mumbai openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (57 runs in 47 balls) and Jay Bista (30 runs in 44 balls) set the tone for the run-chase by adding 93 runs for the first wicket. Suved Parkar (27 runs in 36 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (34 runs in 20 balls) added 66 runs for the third wicket and Mumbai had the match in their grasp and were ahead of the VJD par score. Mumbai then won the match by 8 wickets and are off to a great start to their tournament.

Railways won their last match against Odisha in the first round of group A clash in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 season. Batting first Railways were bowled out for 190 runs in 40 overs. Pratham SIngh (50 runs in 65 balls) and Karn Sharma (72 runs in 67 balls) were the stand out performers with the bat for Railways. Defending a low total, Railways bowlers set the tone with the ball picking up wickets early in the innings and Odisha were in trouble at 67/4 in 20.2 overs before rain interrupted the match. The match was then decided by VJD method where Railways were ahead of the score by 24 runs and opened their account with a win.

Mumbai’s chance of winning: 86%

Railways chance of winning: 14%

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Mumbai vs Railways Betting Tips

Ajinkya Rahane is one of the most consistent run-scorers for Mumbai in list A cricket. He remained unbeaten on 34 in the last game against Kerala. Rahane has scored over 300 runs in the last nine list A games. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score 50 or more runs against Railways.

Mumbai vs Railways Toss Prediction

The surface at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won one match and the team batting second won one of the last two list A matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 165 runs. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru on Monday, 27th November is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 16 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Mumbai Players List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Jay Gokul Bista, Prasad Pawar (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Khizer Dafedar, Hardik Tamore, Ajit Yadav.

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Angkirsh Raghuvanshi Batsman Jay Gokul Bista Batsman Suved Parkar Batsman Ajinkya Rahane Batsman Prasad Pawar Wicket Keeper Sarfraz Khan Batsman Shams Mulani All-rounder Mohit Avashti Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai won four and lost one of the last five list A matches played. They won their last match against Kerala by eight wickets and are positioned at the top of the table in group A with 8 points.

Railways Players List

Shivam Chaudhary, Vivek Singh, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Karn Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Akash Pandey, Rahul Sharma, Bhargav Merai, Raj Choudhary, Adarsh Singh

Railways Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batsman Vivek Singh Batsman Pratham Singh Batsman Mohammad Saif Batsman Upendra Yadav Wicket Keeper Sahab Yuvraj All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler

Railways Recent Form

Railways won two and lost three of the last five list A matches played. Railways won their last match against Odisha by 24 runs and are positioned fourth on the points table in group A with one win and one loss in the tournament.

Mumbai vs Railways Head to Head Record

Mumbai and Railways clashed in two matches in the list A cricket and Mumbai won both the matches. In the last head to head match played between both the teams Mumbai won the match by five wickets.

Matches Played: 02

02 Mumbai won: 02

02 Railways won:02

Mumbai vs Railways Betting Odds

Mumbai to win an Opening Partnership

Mumbai on average scored 46 runs for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, while Railways are averaging 14 for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, We predict the Mumbai opening pair to score more runs than the Railways opening pair.

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Mumbai vs Railways Top Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be the top batter for Mumbai

Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 34 runs in 20 balls in the last match against Kerala. Rahane looked in really good touch in recent times and he is a consistent run-scorer for Mumbai. The experienced batter has scored 312 runs in the last 9 list A matches at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 91.22. We back him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Mumbai against Railways.

Upendra Yadav to be the top batter for Railways

The captain of Railways, Upendra Yadav failed to score runs against Odisha. Yadav was in top notch form in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and was the second batsman for Railways. The young talented middle order batter has scored 478 runs in the last 10 list A matches. We predict him to score a match winning knock and be the top batter for Railways against Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Railways Top Bowlers

Mohit Avasthi to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Mohit Avasthi bowled a match winning spell against Kerala and finished with match figures of 4/28 and was the top bowler for Mumbai. He has picked up 16 wickets in the last 9 list A matches. We believe Mohit Avasthi is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Mumbai against Railways.

Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways

Akash Pandey bowled a magical spell in the last match against Odisha and finished with match figures of (1/06). Pandey is one of the key bowlers for Railways and is a strike bowler. He has picked up 10 wickets in the last 8 list A matches and we back him to be the top bowler for Railways against Mumbai.