Mumbai vs Saurashtra Match Prediction MUM 76 % Chance of Winning SAUR 24 % Place a bet Melbet 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.302 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Mumbai and Saurashtra are slated to clash on December 1, 2023, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is going to be held at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Chances of Winning

Mumbai has been successful in all of their encounters so far, winning all four of the matches they have been a part of. Their previous match against Puducherry witnessed them absolutely annihilate the opposition. They won the toss and put Puducherry to bat first and by sheer skill managed to restrict them to a mere 67 runs. Chasing it down was a cakewalk and they finished the match in just 12.3 overs, winning by seven wickets and 225 balls left unused.

Saurashtra has had a middling season with two wins in the bag out of four matches. Their last match against Odisha was cause for celebration despite having lost the toss. They had to field first but they turned it into an advantage by limiting their rivals’ score to a meagre total of 99 runs. They breezed past them in their chase and won in 24.4 overs, emerging victorious by four wickets with 152 balls to spare.

Mumbai chance of winning - 76%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 24%

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Mumbai vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Jay Bista, Mumbai’s opening batsman, has been their most valuable batter by far as he has accumulated 219 runs in four innings so far. He is in a league of his own considering the rest of the team is quite far behind in terms of runs - Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their other opener, is their second highest scorer with 125 runs in four innings. Tushar Deshpande has been excellent with the ball, having claimed 13 wickets already in just four innings, making him the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Mohit Avasthi stands second with ten wickets to his credit in three innings.

Vishvaraj Jadeja has been Saurashtra’s leading batsman with just 119 runs in four innings. Harvik Desai, their wicket-keeper batsman, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja are next in line with 105 and 72 runs, respectively. All three of them have scored a half-century each. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has shown brilliant all-rounder capabilities, as he stands as their top wicket-taker with ten wickets in four innings. Jaydev Unadkat, their skipper, has bagged seven wickets.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

Mumbai and Saurashtra will meet at KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur. The last match played at the venue during the Vijay Hazare Trophy was between Kerala and Tripura. The latter won the toss and allowed Kerala to bat first, who ended up setting a target of just 231 runs and got bowled out in 47.1 overs. However, they turned things around and went on a wicket-taking spree, bowling out Tripura in just 27.5 overs and winning by a whopping 119 runs. Given this recent outcome, the toss winner of the upcoming match might consider opting to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather at Alur is forecasted to be partly cloudy with a mere 20% chance of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Khizer Dafedar, Royston Dias, Saksham Jha, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Ajit Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Bista Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Suved Parkar Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Atharva Ankolekar All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Shams Mulani Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Sairaj Patil Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai’s form has been absolutely dominant and they are in excellent shape at the moment.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tarang Gohel, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Yuvraj Chudasama, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Devang Karamta, Ankur Panwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicket-keeper Sheldon Jackson Batter Jay Gohil Batter Cheteshwar Pujara Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Arpit Vasavada All-rounder Prerak Mankad All-rounder Chirag Jani Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (C) Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra has been in decent form but they do not seem to be in a position to defeat Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head

In their previous five matches against each other, Mumbai showed incredible prowess, having won on all five occasions by dominant margins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Mumbai - 5

Saurashtra - 0

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra

In their previous match against Puducherry, Mumbai’s asking rate was extremely low and they had no reason to succumb to the pressure. Keeping this in mind, Mumbai took it slow and managed to maintain an opening partnership of 24 runs between Jay Bista and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, their opening duo. The latter lost his wicket in 3.5 overs but it did not hurt them in the slightest. Considering how much Jay Bista has been contributing with the bat, there is a very strong likelihood that Mumbai will establish a better first wicket partnership than Saurashtra, especially since their last match witnessed them lose their first wicket in just 2.1 overs. Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson, Saurashtra’s openers, could only muster a partnership of five runs before the fall of the latter’s wicket.

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Mumbai vs Saurashtra Best Batters

Jay Bista to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Jay Bista has single-handedly led Mumbai’s batting unit as the opener, having accumulated 219 runs in just four innings. He emerged as Mumbai’s top run scorer in their previous match against Puducherry with 17 runs from 31 deliveries. He has also contributed a century with the bat and has shown exceptional dominance within the team. There is a good possibility he could continue to be their premier batsman.

Vishvaraj Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Batter

Vishvaraj Jadeja has amassed 119 runs in four overs, making him the leading batsman for Saurashtra at the moment. He was the second highest run scorer for the team in their latest match against Odisha, wherein he contributed 17 runs from 19 deliveries and ended up with a strike rate of 89.47. He has also amassed a half-century in the tournament and is in contention to be their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tushar Deshpande is leading Mumbai’s bowling unit with a whopping 13 wickets in just four innings. He looks invincible at the moment, evidenced by his performance against Puducherry in their last outing - in a mere five overs, he conceded 11 runs and bowled a maiden over, resulting in an economy rate of 2.20. Moreover, he claimed four wickets during this spell alone, making him the top bowler of the match. There is no doubt that expectations are high and he is projected to maintain his position as the top bowler.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s Best Bowler

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is the leading wicket-taker for Saurashtra with ten wickets in four innings, five of which came in their last match against Odisha. He was also highly economical with the ball, considering he bowled 5.1 overs and allowed 16 runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.09. Given his haul of five wickets in their previous outing, it seems quite likely that he will be able to continue as their best bowler.