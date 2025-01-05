Facts: Mumbai captain Shreyas Iyer has hit two hundreds in four innings and is Mumbai's leading run-scorer

Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav has scored 38 runs in four matches at an average of 9.50

Harvik Desai has two hundreds and is the highest run-scorer for Saurashtra in the ongoing tournament +

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Both Mumbai and Saurashtra are out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarter-finals race. Mumbai are placed third in Group C after four wins and two loses. They hammered Puducherry by 163 runs in their last match.

Saurashtra, on the other hand, are placed fourth with three wins and as many defeats. They have lost their last two matches against Karnataka and Punjab respectively. Saurashtra have failed to make the impact with the bat, and their bowlers have also failed to impress.

Mumbai have blown hot and cold in the ongoing tournament. Their bowlers have not been in the best of forms, but impressed on a few occasions. They bundled out Puducherry for 127 in their last outing. They also bowled out Hyderabad for 169 after failing to defend 383 in their first match. Mumbai's star-studded batting line-up can give nightmares to any team, and under-pressure Saurashtra will have to show a lot of character to go past them in the final group stage match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.





Mumbai chance of winning - 65%

Saurashtra chance of winning - 35%

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Mumbai vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

With two thirty-plus scores from his three outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Mumbai batter Siddhesh Lad looks set for a big innings in his final outing of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored 34 off 43 against Puducherry while batting at three, while in the match against Nagaland, the 32-year-old scored 39 off as many balls. Lad has played 49 List A matches and scored 1381 runs at an average of 41.84.

Arpit Vasavada has been one of the consistent performers for Saurashtra with the bat. The middle-order batsman scored 40 runs off as many balls against Karnataka in his last outing. He is currently Saurashtra's third-highest run-scorer with 291 runs in five innings at an average of 58.20. Vasavada scored a hundred against Punjab, and a fifty each against Nagaland and Chandigarh.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

In the last match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, Hyderabad opted to bowl first but lost to Punjab by 80 runs. Nagaland opted to bowl first in the second-last match at the venue. However they lost to Mumbai by 198 runs. In the third-last match here, Karnataka opted to bowl first and defeated Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first once again at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Weather Report

It's expected to be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 5. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 18-19 degree celsius. However, it would go up to 26 degree celsius in the afternoon. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will be close to 54 percent, and the wind speed will hover around 13 km/h.

Mumbai Player List

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ayush Mhatre, Hardik Tamore(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, M Juned Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Royston Dias, Jay Gokul Bista, Vinayak Bhoir, Prasad Pawar, Harsh Tanna

Mumbai Predicted Playing XI















Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre Batter Siddhesh Lad Batter Shreyas Iyer(c) Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Hardik Tamore (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Suryansh Shedge All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Vinayak Bhoir All-rounder Atharva Ankolekar Bowler Harsh Tanna Bowler







Mumbai Recent Form

Mumbai won their last match against Puducherry by 163 runs. They thrashed Nagaland by 189 runs in their second-last game. Mumbai lost their third-last match against Punjab by eight wickets. They lost to Karnataka by seven wickets in their first match. Overall, they have won four of their last five matches.

Saurashtra Player List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Arpit Vasavada, Parswaraj Rana, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Pranav Karia, Ankur Panwar, Tarang Gohel , Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Parth Bhut , Hiten Kanbi

Saurashtra Predicted Playing XI









Harvik Desai (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Tarang Gohel Batter Jay Gohil Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Sheldon Jacoskon Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Ruchit Ahir Wicketkeeper-batter Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler Jaydev Unadkat (c) Bowler Pranav Karia Bowler Prerak Mankad All-rounder







Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra have lost their last two games of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Punjab defeated them by 57 runs before Karnataka handed them a 60-run defeat. They defeated Nagaland by 45 runs in their third-last match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Puducherry, and then went on to beat Arunachal Pradesh and Hyderabad. Saurashtra have won three of their last five matches.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

Mumbai have defeated Saurashtra in each of their last five matches. The two teams last met in December 2023 as Mumbai registered a five-wicket win over Saurashtra.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Mumbai opening partnership to be over 19.5

Both the Mumbai openers failed in their last outing against Puducherry. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was dismissed for a golden duck on the first ball of the match, while his partner Ayush Mhatre scored one off six balls. However, the out-of-form bowling attack of Saurashtra will give them a good chance to bounce back and score over 19 runs together. Karnataka openers partnered for 41 runs against Saurashtra on Friday. Youngsters Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ayush Mhatre have fared well together in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They partnered for 156 runs in their last match against Nagaland. Raghuvanshi scored 56 off 66, while Mhatre played a flamboyant 181-run knock off 117 balls. They stitched a 62-run partnership off just 25 balls against Arunachal Pradesh. In the match against Hyderabad, the duo scored 38 runs together off 22 balls.

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Mumbai vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Shreyas Iyer to be the top batter for Mumbai

Mumbai captain Shreyas smashed his second hundred of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 in his last outing against Puducherry. He scored unbeaten 137 runs off 133 balls. The innings consisted of 16 fours and four sixes. did not play in the match against Nagaland. The other hundred came against Karnataka. He scored 114 runs and remained unbeaten on that occasion as well. The 30-year-old is currently the leading run-scorer for Mumbai. The right-hander has scored 312 runs in four matches.

Harvik Desai to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Saurashtra wicketkeeper-batter Harvik Desai smashed a hundred against Karnataka in his last outing. The 114-run knock off 102 balls consisted of 10 fours and four sixes. The innings was followed by against Punjab on Monday. He scored 59 runs off 33 balls in an innings which consisted of 10 fours and two sixes. Desai also scored an unbeaten hundred against Hyderabad. He is currently the highest run-scorer for his side. The opener has scored 330 runs at an average of 66.00. The 25-year-old has done well against the big opponents, and a handsome knock against Mumbai will be a cherry on the top.

Mumbai vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Shardul Thakur to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Shardul Thakur is slowly getting his mojo back. He picked three wickets for 47 runs in eight overs against Puducherry on Friday.

He was Mumbai's leading wicket-taker in the match against Nagaland as well. He picked three wickets for 17 runs in five matches. The out-of-favour India star endured a tough start to the tournament as he went wicketless against Karnataka, and one wicket each against Punjab and Hyderabad. However, he is now the leading wicket-taker for his team. The pacer has picked 10 wickets in six matches at an average of 20.70.

Pranav Karia to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Pranav Karia has been the standout bowler for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. In the last match against Karnataka as well, the off-spinner picked the wickets of Mayank Agarawal, and Smaran Ravichandran, who was well set and batting on 40. Karia picked four wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs against Punjab, who ended up posting a whopping 424/5. The 26-year-old picked the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Naman Dhir. Karia has picked 13 wickets in five matches at an average of 20.46. The tall is joint-highest alongside four other bowlers in the tournament.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Mumbai Mumbai to win @ 1.59 (Parimatch)

Saurashtra to win @ 2.17 (Parimatch) Mumbai are the favourites to cap off their Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 campaign with a win over Saurashtra. While Mumbai have won their last two matches, Saurashtra have been at the receiving end in their last two games. Saurashtra's scoring rate has caused trouble for them and that's the main reason why they have failed to post solid totals despite three of their batters scoring close to 300 runs. Saurashtra pace unit led by captain Jaydev Unadkat has also underperformed, and the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and Suryakumar Yadav could look to encash on the opportunity. Mumbai bowlers were also all over Puducherry in their last outing, and would be looking to end their campaigns on a high on Sunday. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







