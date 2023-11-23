Mumbai vs Sikkim Match Prediction MUM 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mumbai and Sikkim are going to clash on November 23, 2023, during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The match is set to be played at KSCA Cricket Ground (2), Alur, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:00 A.M IST.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Chances of Winning

Mumbai had a decent season in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy considering they won four out of six matches during the course of the season. They had an even better run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy as they were able to clinch victory in six out of seven matches. They won five matches in a row at the beginning of the season against Haryana, Meghalaya, Baroda, Jammu & Kashmir and Chhattisgarh. They also went on to win against Mizoram towards the end of the season.

Sikkim, on the other hand, is not in a position to challenge Mumbai as they finished the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with absolutely no wins under their belt. This was a devastating blow for them and this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy was no better as they were unable to garner any victories in this format either. They seem to be rather hopeless currently.

Mumbai chance of winning - 99%

Sikkim chance of winning - 1%

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Mumbai vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane can be expected to step up and deliver strong knocks this season. He was the second highest run scorer for his team during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 175 runs in seven innings. Their bowling department employs the talents of Tushar Deshpande, who managed to claim 16 wickets in eight innings. Shams Mulani trails closely behind with 12 wickets under his belt.

Sikkim’s squad has been rather underwhelming considering their top batter during the same tournament was Ankur Malik with 108 runs in seven innings. A close second was Ashish Thapa, their wicket-keeper batsman, with 102 runs and Sumit Singh was next, having amassed 101 runs in seven innings. Sumit Singh is perhaps their most valuable player overall, given that he has displayed excellent all-rounder capabilities. He was their top wicket-taker with six wickets in seven innings.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

No major tournaments or international matches have been held at this venue.

Weather Report

The forecast predicts thunder showers and a very high likelihood of rainfall on the day of the match, as there is a 60% chance of precipitation in Alur. The temperature is going to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Khizer Dafedar, Royston Dias, Saksham Jha, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Ajit Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Bista Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Hardik Tamore Batter Suved Parkar Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Tanush Kotian Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Saksham Jha Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai has been quite dominant in their standings and seem to be a force to be reckoned with. Their match against Sikkim should be a cake walk for them.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Ankur Malik, Pranesh Chettri, Arun Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, James Lepcha, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Bijay Prasad, Sankar Praad, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Rawat, Sumit Sharma, Palzor Tamang, Ashish Thapa, Sumit Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Pankaj Rawat Batter Arun Chettri Batter Ashish Thapa Wicket-keeper Nilesh Lamichaney (C) Batter Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Pranesh Chettri Batter Lee Yong Lepcha Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Sankar Praad Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim has been subject to several humiliating defeats across every format they partake in, and it would take a monumental effort for them to overcome Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Head-to-Head

Mumbai and Sikkim will be facing each other for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There is no head-to-head record between the two teams.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Mumbai to have a better opening partnership than Sikkim

Mumbai, in their last match against Baroda, had a dismal opening partnership of just one run between their opening duo and the first wicket fell in just 0.5 overs. Sikkim, in their previous match against Himachal Pradesh, established an opening partnership of six runs between their batsmen. However, it is rather unusual for Mumbai to lose a wicket so early in the match and the situation against Baroda was an outlier, making them more likely to establish a better first wicket partnership.

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Mumbai vs Sikkim Best Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’s Best Batter

Ajinkya Rahane, Mumbai’s skipper, was the second highest run scorer for the team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 175 runs in seven innings. He was also their second highest run getter in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 263 runs in six innings. He has been incredibly dominant with the bat and can be anticipated to be their top batsman once again.

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Batter

Summit Singh was one of Sikkim’s top performing batsmen in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with 101 runs in seven innings. During the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he emerged as their highest run scorer with 188 runs in seven innings. He is currently their most consistent and reliable batsman and can be expected to emerge as their top batter in the upcoming match.

Mumbai vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s Best Bowler

Tushar Deshpande was Mumbai’s top wicket-taker during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with a whopping 16 wickets in eight innings. He also managed to curtail his economy rate to 6.98. He emerged as the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with six wickets under his belt in seven innings. His figures are a testament to his skill and he can be expected to continue as their top bowler.

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s Best Bowler

Sumit Singh is Sikkim’s most valuable player as he also emerged as their highest wicket-taker in both tournaments. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy this year, he was their top wicket-taker with six wickets in seven innings. During the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he emerged as their top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in seven innings. He is an absolute powerhouse and has the ability to take multiple wickets, making him an obvious candidate to be the top bowler for the team.