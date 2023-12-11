MUM (Mumbai) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction MUM 43 % Chance of Winning TAMI 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the fourth quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24, Mumbai and Tamil Nadu will take on each other at the Sanosara Cricket Ground B, Rajkot on December 11, 2023 (Monday), at 11:00 AM IST. Both Mumbai and Tamil Nadu finished at the second spot in their respective groups, ensuring a consistent approach, and they will be tested to keep the supremacy alive in Monday's encounter.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Mumbai lost to Odisha in the final round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy league phase, but that didn’t deter the Ajinkya Rahane-led side from securing the second spot on the points table and qualifying for the quarter-finals. They have been one of the most consistent sides in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and know how to get things done.

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu are the strongest side in India when it comes to white-ball cricket. They have a history and a depth in the squad that is unmatched - which could be understood from how they have approached the stable overall. This Vijay Hazare Trophy, too, they hardly dropped the ball and will like to continue the same surge to dominate the Mumbai unit.

MUM’s chance of winning is 43%

TN’s chance of winning is 57%

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Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Dinesh Karthik shines in Indian domestic cricket, and that has been the case for the last two decades. He knows how to get things done - but more importantly, there is a clear and precise understanding of situations. B Sai Sudharshan has taken the mantle of top-order batting quite well, and he will be poised to deliver in the Rajkot encounter.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Match Toss Prediction

This is going to be the first List A encounter at the Sanosara Cricket Ground in Rajkot. Hence the behavior of the wicket is not known. But if it has any resemblance to the main stadium in the city, we are in for a run-fest.

Weather Report

Rain is not a threat for Monday. According to Accuweather.com, there is no prediction fora any thunderstorm or bad weather as well. So we can expect a full game without any interruption, setting it up nicely for the impending semi-final and final on subsequent days.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Atharva Ankolekar, Hardik Tamore, Jay Gokul Bista, Mohit Avasthi, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar (wk), Royston Dias, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Suved Parkar, Divyansh Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Khizer Dafedar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajit Yadav, Tanush Kotian

Predicted Playing XI

Ajinkya Rahane Batter Atharva Ankolekar Batter Hardik Tamore Batter Jay Gokul Bista Batter Mohit Avasthi Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Royston Dias Bowler Tanush Kotian Bowler Shams Mulani Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai secured five wins from seven games in the group stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 and thus topped the table in Group A. They were lucky to be placed in an easier group, but the real test of their ability will begin now.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Sai Sudharsan, N Jagadeesan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sonu Yadav, Pradosh Paul, Manimaran Siddharth, Kuldeep Sen

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter N Jagadeesan Batter Baba Aparajith Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Indrajith Batter Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore All-rounder Sandeep Warrier Bowler T Natarajan Bowler Varun Chakaravarthy Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

When it comes to List A cricket, very few teams match up to the standard of Tamil Nadu. They have proven the same in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, winning five of their six group games. They simply need to stick to their plan of what has worked so far for them and repeat it in order to secure leverage.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Head-To-Head

Mumbai and Tamil Nadu have played each other eight times - with both sides winning four games each so far in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. That is a very good position to be in, and both sides will be confident of taking the lead on Monday.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

I am banking on Ajinkya Rahane to do his thing. He has been very good in his approach so far, which is why I am sure he is going to repeat it once again. Further, in Tushar Deshpande, we have a bowler who knows how to pick wickets in a consistent manner. We also have Sai Kishore to rely on for the Tamil Nadu spinner’s ability to pick wickets is a very impressive approach.

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Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Ajinkya Rahane to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

We don’t need to tell too much about Ajinkya Rahane. We all know what he is capable of. With 6474 runs at an average of 39.96, Rahane knows how to get things done. With ten centuries and 45 half-centuries, Rahane’s ability in List-A cricket is well known. So be sure that we have a winner bet in our hands.

N Jagadeesan to be TN’s best batter (Parimatch)

N Jagadeesan and List A Cricket is a story written in golden words. He has an average of 45.53 and a strike rate of 94.41 to justify that his credentials are best feared by all bowlers on the Indian domestic circuit. He has eight centuries and eight half-centuries in the 50-over format of the same, making him such a consistent performer. Bank on him to deliver.

Mumbai vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tushar Deshpande has 51 wickets at an average of 32.86 at an economy rate of 5.58. He has a strike rate of 35.3 with one five-wicket haul in the format. Deshpande was rested for the last game of the league phase but still ended up as the highest wicket-taker for Mumbai.

Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sai Kishore has taken 86 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 21.15 - which proves that he is a wicket-taking machine. That he has an economy rate of 4.31 despite having a solid wicket-taking record proves that Sai Kishore can take the mantle forward in the quarter-finals as well to bolster the record.