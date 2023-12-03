Mumbai vs Tripura Match Prediction MUM 98 % Chance of Winning TRI 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 103rd game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023, Mumbai and Tripura will clash in a 50 over brawl. The Group A fixture is scheduled to be played at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bangalore on December 3, 2023. The game will commence from 9:00 AM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Mumbai vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Mumbai are having a dream campaign and have refused to lose a game in the competition so far. They have won five games in a row and boast a spectacular batting and bowling line-up. With five wins and no losses, they are placed atop the Group A table. The team has 20 points and a net run rate of 2.653. They won against Saurashtra in their last fixture and managed to keep up a winning momentum in the competition.

Tripura are doing fairly well in the competition in accordance to their team capabilities. After two wins, they lost two games in a row while their team’s form looks thin. They have two wins and three losses in five games. Tripura are placed fourth in the Group A table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.332. Tripura will be the underdogs going against Mumbai in their next outing and will have to put on a miracle to win their next affair.

Tripura's chance of winning: 2%

Mumbai’s chance of winning: 98%

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Mumbai vs Tripura Betting Tips

Mumbai to score high before 1st dismissal

Mumbai has a fantastic line-up of batters in the team. Mumbai has Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Jay Bista opened for the team in the five games so far. They average at 26.60 & 55.75 respectively in the tournament. The pair posted the scores of 44, 93, 47, 24 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in five games. Except for a game, they managed to score high in their opening partnership in their campaign. Tripura conceded 14, 12, 6, 95 & 45 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the last five outings. They don't have the best bowling options in the squad and are very likely to be punished by the in-form Mumbai batters. Having said that, you should be picking this betting tip for a heavy payday.

Mumbai vs Tripura Toss Prediction

The surface at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won one of the last three List A matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 218 runs. The team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Bengaluru will be under 26 degree Celsius during the game. The skies will remain cloudy with no prediction of rain on December 3.

Mumbai Player List

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Suved Parkar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande, Atharva Ankolekar, Jay Bista, Khizer Dafedar, Royston Dias, Saksham Jha, Sairaj Patil, Prasad Pawar, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Hardik Tamore, Ajit Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Jay Bista Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ajinkya Rahane (C) Batter Suved Parkar Batter Sarfaraz Khan Batter Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Atharva Ankolekar All-rounder Tushar Deshpande Bowler Shams Mulani Bowler Royston Dias Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai’s form has been absolutely dominant and they are in excellent shape at the moment. They will be expected to keep up with their winning momentum.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Joydeep Banik, Pallab Das, Joydeb Deb, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Chiranjit Paul, Riman Saha, Tushar Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Samrat Singha

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Pallab Das All-rounder Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Wriddhiman Saha (C) Wicket-keeper Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Rajat Dey Batter Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Joydeb Deb Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has experienced batters in the team but had a disappointing run in the bowling department so far in the competition.

Mumbai vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

The sides have never clashed before in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Tripura Won: 0

Mumbai Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Mumbai vs Tripura Betting Odds

Mumbai faced Saurashtra in their last outing. Mumbai bowlers were excellent in doing their job and bundled out the Saurashtra squad at 144 runs. The bowlers delivered economic deliveries and kept the economy rate under 5.00. While chasing the target, Mumbai comfortably chased down the target with 5 wickets and 92 balls. Prasad Pawar scored an unbeaten 43 and pulled the team through the finish line.

Tripura faced Railways but suffered a loss in that outing. Tripura went in to bat first and scored 282 runs, losing 7 of their wickets. Bikramkumar Das (68) and Sudip Chatterjee (83) were the top scorers of the game. However, Tripura bowlers could not stop the Railways batting unit and conceded 286 runs in the game, losing the game by 4 wickets. Manisankar Murasingh picked 3 wickets in the game. It is very apparent that Mumbai has a much better team at disposal and has betting winning odds for the upcoming affair.

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Mumbai vs Tripura Top Batters

Bikramkumar Das to be the top batter for Tripura

Bikramkumar Das is in terrific form and has scored 216 runs in 5 games at an average of 43.20. He has posted three fifties in the competition so far. He has scored 4, 76, 59, 9 & 68 runs in his five outings. He will be expected to score runs in the next game.

Jay Bista to be Mumbai's top batter

Jay Bista is the top batter from Mumbai. He has played an incredible innings of an unbeaten 144 runs in his campaign. With 223 runs in 5 games, Bista averages at 55.75 in the competition. He has a strike rate of 92.14.

Mumbai vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Manisankar Murasingh is a terrific bowler and will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game. He has the most wickets in the team, 9, with an economy rate of 3.69 in five games. He picked 3 wickets for 40 runs in the last game.

Tushar Deshpande to be the top bowler for Mumbai

Tushar Deshpande is the top wicket taker for Mumbai. He has picked 14 wickets in 5 games and is coming from picking a single wicket in his last game. He has an economy rate of 4.39 in the competition.