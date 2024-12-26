Facts: Nagaland opener Dega Nischal scored 77 off 124 balls against Punjab

Puducherry captain Arun Karthik has scored two back-to-back fifties in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

Nagaland's Jagadeesha Suchith dismissed Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh in the match vs Punjab

Nagaland vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

After winning their first match against Saurashtra by five wickets, Puducherry suffered a three-wicket defeat against Karnataka in their second game. They scored 211/9 in 50 overs as Karnataka chased down the target with three wickets and 55 balls to spare.

Nagaland, on the other hand, suffered their second consecutive defeat after losing to Punjab on Monday. They lost their first match against Hyderabad by 42 runs, before going down by five wickets against Punjab.

The difference between the quality, consistency and experience of the two sides is massive and therefore Puducherry should find it really easy to beat Nagaland to grab their second win of the ongoing tournament.

Puducherry chance of winning - 70 %

Nagaland chance of winning - 30 %

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Nagaland vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Aman Khan came up with another solid all-round performance for Puducherry. He scored 45 off 65 while batting at number seven and then picked two wickets. He had scored unbeaten 46 runs off 28 balls against Saurashtra in the first match and also picked two wickets. The 28-year-old will once again be a player to watch out for.

Nagaland opener Dega Nischal scored just two runs against Hyderabad. but played a determined knock against Punjab on Monday. The 30-year-old held one end and scored 77 runs off 124 balls. The innings which consisted of eight fours played a crucial role in taking Nagaland past 200. Eyes will be on him once again.

Nagaland vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

In the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad, Puducherry opted to bowl first and defeated Saurashtra by five wickets. In the second game here, Punjab opted to bowl and won against Nagaland by five wickets. Team which will win the toss in the third match at the venue could look to field once again.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 26. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 67 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 13 km/h.

Puducherry Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Akash Kargave, Mohit Kale, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Premraj Rajavelu, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Vijai Raja, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram

Puducherry Predicted Playing XI







Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Akash Kargave Batter Mohit Kale Batter Ankit Sharma All-rounder Arun Karthik (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Aman Hakim Khan All-rounder Vijai Raja Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler















Puducherry Recent Form

After winning their third first match against Saurashtra by five wickets, Puducherry lost to Karnataka by three wickets. Overall, they have lost four of their last five matches.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Nagaland Playing XI







Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chetan Bist (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Nabam Dol Bowler Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Nagaho Chish Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler









Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland have lost their first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. They suffered a 42-run defeat against Hyderabad, and then lost to Punjab by five wickets.

Puducherry vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Puducherry and Nagaland have played two matches against each other till date. Puducherry defeated Nagaland by two wickets in the first match, while the last match ended without a result. They haven't met each other in a List A game since 2019.

Puducherry vs Nagaland Odds

Puducherry opening partnership to be over 19.5

Puducherry opening pair of Ganga Sridhar Raju and Ajay Rohera partnered for 53 runs against Saurashtra. While Raju scored 26 off 31, Rohera scored 43 off 56. The opening stand set the tone for Puducherry to chase down 286. However, the duo failed against Karnataka in the following game. Raju was dismissed for five, while Rohera got out for a golden duck. The opening stand between them accounted for one run only. The left-hand, right-hand combination of Raju and Rohera are expected to bounce back against Nagaland. Hyderabad's opening stand against Nagaland was 88, Punjab opener Prabhsimran Singh was dismissed on the first ball of the match by pacer Nagaho Chishi. Puducherry openers would be looking for a cautious start against Nagaland, and that should help them score over 20 runs together.

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Puducherry vs Nagaland Top Batters

Arun Karthik to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry captain has hit back-to-back fifties in his side's first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Arun Karthik played a captain's knock to see his team win their first match against Saurashtra. He scored 73 unbeaten runs off 55 balls. Karthik's innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. In the second match against Karnataka, the veteran batter once again scored 71 off 106 balls before getting run out. He hit three fours and two sixes. The 38-year-old has played 91 first-class matches and scored 2336 runs at an average of 32.44.

Chetan Bist to be the top batter for Nagaland

Chetan Bist is the batter to watch out from Nagaland. He scored unbeaten 69 off 72 balls against Punjab which has the likes of Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Baltej Singh and Abhishek Sharma in their bowling unit. The impactful innings consisted of six fours and a six, and took Nagaland past 200. He also scored 20 off 21 against Hyderabad. Bist, who has scored 891 runs in 40 first-class matches, looks in a good zone, and would aim to impress with the bat again.

Puducherry vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Vijai Raja to be the top bowler for Puducherry

25-year-old left-arm pacer Vijai Raja picked three wickets in his debut match against Karnataka. He dismissed opener Nikin Jose, Aneesh KV and Krishnan Shrijith, who smashed a hundred against Mumbai. Raja's 7.5 overs saw him score just 40 runs. The left-arm pacer did not play the first game, but has confirmed his spot for the upcoming fixtures of Puducherry. The match against Nagaland will be a golden opportunity for Raja to make a further impression.

Jagadeesha Suchith to be the top bowler for Nagaland

The former Karnataka star is making an impact for Nagaland. He chipped in with three wickets against Punjab. The left-arm spinner picked the wickets Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh in his 10-over spell for 38 runs only. The 30-year-old is expected to get a lot of confidence from it and wreak havoc against Nagaland. Suchith has played 38 List A matches and picked 47 wickets.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Puducherry Puducherry to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)

Nagaland to win @ 20.16 (Parimatch) Puducherry look all set to beat Puducherry in Ahmedabad on Thursday. After a comprehensive win against Saurashtra, Puducherry lost by three wickets against Karnataka. However, they managed to pick seven Karnataka wickets while defending 212. Nagaland have also managed to cross the 200-run mark in both their games so far. The individual performances of the players isn't going to help Nagaland if they are really looking to beat a more experienced team. Despite an absence of any star power and fire power, Puducherry are looking to deliver as a unit, and the same is expected to guide them to a comprehensive win against Nagaland. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







