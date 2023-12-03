Nagaland vs Punjab Match Prediction NAGL 2 % Chance of Winning PUN 98 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.002 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nagaland and Punjab will take on each other in the penultimate round of the Vijay Hazare Tropphy at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on December 3, 2023 (Sunday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Nagaland have lost all four matches so far in the league, Punjab have won two matches and lost two matches in the tournament.

Nagaland vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Over the years, Nagaland have hired a lot of professional cricketers, but things have hardly developed for them. The way things have moved from that moment on, you could see a sense of belongingness, but not enough to match the standard set for them. In the ongoing tournament, Nagaland have lost all four matches, with two games to go.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy champions Punjab found a ride a little bumpy initially after losing to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh, but since they have made a comeback by beating Goa and Tamil Nadu in two consecutive matches already. They know how to win matches and have an abundance of talents in their arsenal to figure things out along the way.

NAG’s chance of winning is 2%

PUN’s chance of winning is 98%

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Nagaland vs Punjab Betting Tips

I am betting on Ramandeep Singh to score big for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Nagaland. The way Prabhsimran Singh is scoring runs, I would also hope that he does everything in his capacity to win and thus helping us make a decent money from this encounter. It will be a surprise if Siddharth Kaul doesn’t run through the Nagaland batting order to give his side a massive impetus.

Nagaland vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2015, the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai has hosted nine List A matches, in which the batting first teams have won four games, and the chasing sides have come out on the winning side in five encounters. It has always been a high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 293, but the first innings winning score goes up to 367. That is a clear case of batters dominating the contest with an iron fist.

Weather Report

It is not raining enough in Mumbai to cause a disruption, nor does it have enough heat impact to ensure players get sweaty. But given this is winter, there would definitely be some impact of dew - for which we can be absolutely sure that morning session would be difficult for spinners.

Punjab Player List

Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh (c), Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jassinder Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Prerit Dutta, Naman Dhir, Vikrant Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Sanvir Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Harpreet Brar Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler

Punjab Team Form

After losing the first two games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy to Baroda and Madhya Pradesh respectively, Punjab have beaten Goa and Tamil Nadu with surgical precision. They know how to win crunch games and will be banking on that and Punjab’s experience to dazzle through.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Sedezhalie Rupero, Joshua Ozukum, Tahmeed Rahman, Jaganath Srinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Shamwang Wangnao, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Oren Ngullie, Akavi Yeptho

Predicted Playing XI

Rongsen Jonathan Batter Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Joshua Ozukum Wicket-keeper Tahmeed Rahman All-rounder Jaganath Srinivas All-rounder Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Shamwang Wangnao Bowler Nagaho Chishi Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland are going through a very disastrous run of form and have failed to win a single game after four attempts in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Under Rongsen Jonathan, the former Karnataka opener, they would want to create an upset against Punjab and if they can do that, it will be one of the greatest moments in their history.

Nagaland vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Punjab and Nagaland have played only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and no prize in guessing; Punjab won that encounter by six wickets with 123 balls remaining at the Bandra Kurla Complex in November last year. Don’t be surprised if the result almost repeats.

Nagaland vs Punjab Betting Odds

Rongsen Jonathan has been the most impactful player for Nagaland. Hence, it is only prudent that he continues his run of form to lead the run-scoring chart for Nagaland. For Punjab, I am banking on Mandeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh to score heavily for them as well to ensure that Punjab are high on spirits.

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Nagaland vs Punjab Best Batters

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s best batter (Parimatch)

Born in Umaga in Karnataka, Rongsen Jonathan has piled on 1370 runs at an average of 29.78 with one century and nine half-centuries in List-A cricket. He has a decent run of magnitude to his name, and what makes his case even stronger is the fact that the Nagaland skipper can trail a fantastic scoring pattern. Trust him to do well.

Ramandeep Singh to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ramandeep Singh, who piled his trade for Mumbai Indians in the 2023 edition of Indian Premier League, is currently the highest run-scorer for Punjab in the ongoing tournament. With an average of 30.58, Ramandeep knows how to bat well and seems all set to take a leap into a new storied career.

Nagaland vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Chopise Hopongkyu to be Nagaland’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Chopise Hopongkyu picked three wickets against Goa in the last game and was the only bright spot in a side that were thrashed fair and square. Knowing the kind of things that would come their way, it is better to believe in someone whose ability to synchronize is never in doubt. Just go for him, okay?

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

I am not going to change this bet at all. Siddarth Kaul is a pure workhorse with 193 wickets in List A cricket at an average of 24.53. It was clearly in show when in the last game against Tamil Nadu, Kaul picked a five-wicket haul to guide his side home - which was his seventh five-wicket haul in List A cricket.