NAGL (Nagaland) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction NAGL 1 % Chance of Winning TAMI 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nagaland and Tamil Nadu will face each other for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 5, 2023. The match will be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, with a scheduled start time of 9:00 A.M IST.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Chances of Winning

Nagaland has had absolutely no luck so far this season as they have not bagged any wins yet. Their previous match against Punjab was a disaster, having lost the toss and being asked to bat first. However, they displayed a humiliating performance and ended up scoring just 75 runs by the end of 50 overs. Punjab, in their chase, made light of the situation and finished the match in 4.1 overs, winning by a whopping nine wickets with 275 balls remaining.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, has had a much better run in the season. Their previous match against Madhya Pradesh was a success as they won the toss and elected to bat first. Their total was not entirely convincing as they could only muster 195 runs. However, they defended their total brilliantly by bowling out Madhya Pradesh in 47.4 overs, winning by 17 runs.

Nagaland chance of winning - 1%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning - 99%

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Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Rongsen Jonathan, Nagaland’s skipper, is their leading run scorer with just 100 runs in five innings so far. He has one half-century to his credit, which is more than anyone else in the team. He is their sole contributor with the bat considering the second highest is Joshua Ozukum, their opening batsman, with 89 runs in five innings. Chopise Hopongkyu is their top bowler at the moment with four wickets in four innings.

Dinesh Karthik continues to lead Tamil Nadu’s run charts with 214 runs in five innings. Sai Sudharsan is a close second with 181 runs in five innings. Baba Indrajith seems to be catching up after a sluggish start as he currently stands third with 163 runs to his credit. In their bowling department, Sai Kishore has single-handedly captured seven wickets while the rest of the players have claimed one wicket each.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The last match played at this venue was between Punjab and Nagaland, wherein the former won the toss and opted to field first. This was a brilliant decision as they were able to restrict Nagaland to a total of just 75 runs and bowled them out in 20.1 overs. Punjab went absolutely hammer and tongs during the second innings and finished the match in a mere 4.1 overs. They ended up winning the match comfortably with a margin of nine wickets. The toss winner of the upcoming match could opt for the same strategy and field first.

Weather Report

The weather at Mumbai is expected to be partly cloudy with absolutely no chance of precipitation on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Joshua Ozukum, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Chopise Hopongkyu, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Tahmeed Rahman, Khrievitso Kense, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie, Sedezhalie Rupero, Sumit Kumar, Karan Tewatiya, Shamwang Wangnao, Akavi Yeptho.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Oren Ngullie Batter Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Rongsen Jonathan (C) All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi Batter Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Tahmeed Rahman Batter Nagaho Chishi Bowler Khrievitso Kense Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland has been in dismal form this season and do not seem to have any redeeming abilities.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Dinesh Karthik (c), Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Baba Aparajith, Vijay Shankar, Sonu Yadav, T Natarajan, Sai Kishore, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Sen, Manimaran Siddharth, Varun Chakravarthy, Vimal Khumar.

Predicted Playing XI

Sai Sudharsan Batter Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Baba Indrajith Batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul All-rounder Vijay Shankar Batter Dinesh Karthik (C) Wicket-keeper Baba Aparajith All-rounder Sai Kishore Bowler Manimaran Siddharth Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler T Natarajan Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu has been experiencing great form as they have won four out of five matches.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head

Nagaland and Tamil Nadu will be meeting for the first time in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. No head-to-head record has been established between the teams.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu to have a better opening partnership than Nagaland

Nagaland, owing to their dismal outing against Punjab in their previous encounter, had a terrible opening partnership. Joshua Ozukum and Sedezhalie Rupero, their opening batsman, could only muster a score of eleven runs until the end of the second over when the former’s wicket was taken. Tamil Nadu had a much better showing in their previous match against Madhya Pradesh, wherein they scored 40 runs between their opening duo of Sai Sudharsan and Narayan Jagadeesan. They lasted 6.2 overs before the latter’s wicket was taken. Given the disparity in performance, it seems likely that Tamil Nadu will be able to establish a better first wicket partnership than Nagaland.

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Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Best Batters

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Rongsen Jonathan, Nagaland’s skipper, has been their only contributor so far with 100 runs in five innings. He was the top scorer in their last match against Punjab, having scored 27 runs from 41 deliveries. He is also their only player to have achieved a half-century so far, scoring 55 runs from 70 balls in their match against Goa. He has been in decent form lately and given that he was the top run scorer for two matches in a row, Jonathan can be anticipated to continue as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

Baba Indrajith to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Baba Indrajith played an exceptional innings against Madhya Pradesh in their previous encounter, scoring 92 runs from 115 deliveries. This score made him the third highest batsman of the team with 163 runs in five innings. He has an overall strike rate of 82.32. Considering that he has been able to catch up with the top batsmen of the team, he can be relied upon to be their top batter in the next match as well.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Best Bowlers

Chopise Hopongkyu to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

Chopise Hopongkyu is Nagaland’s leading bowler at the moment with four wickets under his belt in four innings. He was the only wicket-taker from the team in their last match against Punjab, wherein he delivered two overs and conceded 31 runs, giving him an economy rate of 15.50. He also claimed one wicket in the process. Considering this, it seems likely that he will emerge as their top bowler once again.

Sai Kishore to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Sai Kishore is tied as the leading wicket-taker for Tamil Nadu with ten wickets in five innings. He was also their top bowler in the previous match against Madhya Pradesh - in a full quota of ten overs, he gave away just 25 runs and bowled a maiden over, resulting in an economy rate of 2.50. He claimed three wickets during this spell and, given his consistency, can be expected to remain their top bowler.