Odisha vs Puducherry Match Prediction ODI 48 % Chance of Winning PON 52 % Place a bet Melbet 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.804 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Dafabet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Reeling on the bottom half of the group points table, Odisha and Puducherry are looking to change their fortune, even though the chance of qualification for the next round seems very uncertain. Both Odisha and Puducherry have already played four games each so far in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but Puducherry have two wins, whereas Odisha have one. That will give a certain outlook of positions changing their direction after the course of the next round of game, which will be played at the KSCA Oval in Alur on December 1, 2023.

Odisha vs Puducherry Chance of Winning

Odisha have been very underwhelming in their approach throughout the tournament. Not knowing how an unsettled batting order could cost them, they have been found wanting in every regard and then failed to muster enough courage to be in a situation of no-return. Could they change the narrative from here to salvage some pride? It seems certainly difficult.

On the other hand, Puducherry seem very settled. After beating Saurashtra, they are beaming with confidence and carry a certain sense of insurality to their approach. How the overall thing would look from here is anyone’s case of figuring it out but against Odisha, they surely seem very much sorted.

ODI’s chance of winning is 48%

PUD’s chance of winning is 52%

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Odisha vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Shantanu Mishra is a beckon of hope for Odisha cricket and there is a reason why he is considered the brightest batting talent in the state since Govinda Poddar and Biplab Samantray. While the senior duo continues to mark the crux of the squad, I am pinning my hopes on Mishra. Further, Pranesh Chettri and Ashish Thapa are in good form for Puducherry and that will help us make a living out of the base.

Odisha vs Puducherry Match Toss Prediction

The KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur has hosted a total of 38 games, with the batting first team winning 19 encounters. That is massive. Secondarily, this is a decent batting wicket, with the average first innings score being 255/8, but that is more often than not being on the lower side. To win here, you need to put an average first innings score of 301.

Weather Report

Bangalore weather in the last few days has been extremely pleasant and very conducive for game of cricket. We can hope that it will continue being the same level for the next few days as well and both side brace for a good contest in Alur.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Biplab Samatray All-rounder Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

After starting the season on a positive note against Tripura, Odisha have been extremely disastrous in the next three games, losing to Railways, Kerala and Saurashtra, respectively. They are far from good in any department - something Puducherry would want to exploit in the next game to go ahead of Saurashtra.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Jay Pande, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sagar Udeshi, Nitin Pranaav, Saurabh J Yadav, Aravind Akash, Abin Mathew, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Premraj Rajavelu, Manik Beri, A Aravinddaraj, Akash Kargave

Predicted Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit Batter Paras Dogra Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Gaurav Yadav Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Jay Pande Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Bowler Sagar Udeshi Bowler Nitin Pranaav Bowler Saurabh J Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry have been a force on the rise thanks to a consistent core they are developing nowadays. With the help of professionals, they have made sure that Puducherry Cricket has come a long way. With two wins, albeit against Tripura and Sikkim, they are now at four points and don’t be surprised if they topple Odisha.

Odisha vs Puducherry Head-To-Head

Odisha and Puducherry have never played against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is going to be their first head-to-head encounter - a game that is going to shape the mid-table in Group A.

Odisha vs Puducherry Betting Odds

I am banking on Arun Karthik to make a solid contribution to the Puducherry side, thus bolstering our earnings from the game. What could further capitalize is the fact that Biplab Samantray, the Odisha skipper, has been in good form lately, and he is surely going to perform for his side. Trust Shantanu Mishra to even make enough inroads upfront.

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Odisha vs Puducherry Best Batters

Biplab Samantray to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

For a side dealing with consistent mediocrity, former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Biplab Samantray is a blessing, with over 6000 runs for Odisha across formats. After staying away from the Odisha side for a year, he returned to the squad on the back of a 1000-run campaign in the inter-district games in Odisha. Against Railways, with Odisha down on 17/3, Biplab came as a god-send and stabilized the innings before rain unfortunately swayed it away. He is definitely going to add a sizeable contribution to the score.

Arun Karthik to be Puducherry’s best batter (Parimatch)

Arun Karthik is one of the legends of Indian domestic cricket, and his contribution to the growth of Tamil Nadu's white-ball rise can’t be underestimated. Now that he is playing for Puducherry, he is doing the same. With 2152 List A runs, Karthik has a name for himself by being a solid top-order performer apart from being a good wicket-keeper.

Odisha vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

I am going to put his name blindly for everything that is going to happen from here. Debabrata Pradhan is in insane form lately, which he has carried to the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 11 wickets in just four matches. The Odisha pacer has pace and swing to operate at the best of the level, which has given him the knack of picking wickets consistently.

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Gaurav Yadav has 43 List-A wickets to his name in 20 games at an average of 20.39. If that is not enough to tell you how good he is, remember that he has over 100 first-class wickets in just 24 games. He is a very good bowler, with an ability to take wickets upfront. Trust him to do the job for us.