Odisha vs Railways Match Prediction ODI 45 % Chance of Winning RAI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.804 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Railways will lock horns with each other in the second round match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24 at the Alur Cricket KSCA Oval on November 25, 2023, after having a contrasting start to their campaign on Thursday. While Odisha beat Tripura fair and square, Railways couldn’t have the best of the performance, losing to Puducherry by 22 runs at the KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur.

Odisha vs Railways Chance of Winning

In the opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Odisha came face to face with Tripura and on expected lines, they rolled them over. Even though there was no single star performer, their bowlers, as usual, lifted them up, which would create a line of cheer for them when they take on Railways.

Notwithstanding the result of the Puducherry encounter, we need to remember that Railways have a very strong squad at their disposal. They have been uncanny in most of their recent outings and possess a strong ability to get the better of Odisha. It all comes down to how Odisha bowlers respond to the Alur challenge, where wickets stayed on the lower side for the majority of the first-round games.

ODI’s chance of winning is 45%

RAIL’s chance of winning is 55%

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Odisha vs Railways Betting Tips

I am backing Biplab Samantray to do well for Odisha, both with bat and ball. However, my biggest hope from this game is Debabrata Pradhan, who has carried his Syed Mushtaq Ali form to the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, to ensure that his side continues to bolster a decent performance up front. How could you not bet on Shivam Chaudhary? One of the most consistent List A batters in the country, Shivam has the potential to deliver stunning returns.

Odisha vs Railways Match Toss Prediction

The KSCA Cricket (2) Ground in Alur has hosted a total of 36 games, with the batting first team winning 18 encounters. That is massive. Secondarily, this is a decent batting wicket, with the average first innings score being 255/8, but that is more often than not being on the lower side. To win here, you need to put an average first innings score of 301.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear for Saturday and there is no prediction of it affecting the match in Alur. This being, November, there is always some dew, more so in North Bengaluru, so that would be a tricky connotation. Captains may decide to chase here.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Biplab Samatray All-rounder Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

After having a disastrous 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy in which they could only register a single win - that too against Nagaland, Odisha started the 2023-24 season on a good note by beating Tripura in the opening encounter. Their bowlers were on fire, but against a rather stronger side like Railways, they need to raise their game.

Railways Player List

Shivam Chaudhary, Pratham Singh, Mohammad Saif, Bhargav Merai, Upendra Yadav (c & wk), Karn Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Raj Choudhary, Rahul Sharma, Akash Pandey, Vivek Singh, Adarsh Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Pratham Singh Batter Mohammad Saif Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Bhargav Merai Batter Karn Sharma All-rounder Ashutosh Sharma All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler Rahul Sharma Bowler Akash Pandey Bowler

Railways Team Form

With three wins and three losses, Railways had a decent Vijay Hazare Trophy last year, but they failed to qualify for the semi-finals, effectively bringing the hope down. They didn’t have the greatest of starts in 2023 either, losing to Puducherry, but they have the strength to win the encounter.

Odisha vs Railways Head-To-Head

Odisha and Railways have played each other only thrice in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Odisha securing one win and losing two games. Railways would want to take inspiration from that and put one past the Biplab Samatray-led side.

Odisha vs Railways Betting Odds

It would be epic if Shivam Chaudhary fails in this encounter. I’m sure that he has the ability to deliver a stunning performance against Odisha, but what is even more brilliant is the idea that Debabrata Pradhan, who had a great SMAT, has done well in the first game of the season against Railways. I am banking on them to deliver.

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Odisha vs Railways Best Batters

Biplab Samantray to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

For a side dealing with consistent mediocrity, former Sunrisers Hyderabad player Biplab Samantray is a blessing, with over 6000 runs for Odisha across formats. After staying away from the Odisha side for a year, he returned to the squad on the back of a 1000-run campaign in the inter-district games in Odisha. I am sure the Odisha skipper will be adding a lot of value to the Odisha unit and will be the biggest influence for the side going forward in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24.

Shivam Chaudhary to be Railways’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shivam Chaudhary doesn’t stop scoring runs in the List A format. His records tell you so. One of the most prolific batters in domestic cricket, Chaudhary has racked up 1572 runs in the format at an average of 50.70. That is just sane. This is also accounting for the fact that he has a strike rate of 86.42. In his nascent career, Chaudhary has racked up four centuries and ten half-centuries already, which makes me believe that he can definitely add a new base to his performance.

Odisha vs Railways Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

After securing 23 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which he averaged just a shade over 9, Debabrata Pradhan carried that form to the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, to pick 4/14. That is a very good performance, but what makes his consistency astonishing is the fact that he does that effortlessly. Just bloody brilliant.

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Well, this is not the grand old Yuvraj Singh we are talking about. Yuvraj Singh of Railways, an all-rounder who has made a name for himself with his extreme level of consistency. After picking four wickets against Puducherry in the last round encounter, Singh can aspire to do even better, with his bowling average of 23.27 telling that clearly.