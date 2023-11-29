Odisha vs Saurashtra Match Prediction

ODI

26%

Chance of Winning

SAUR

74%

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1.25
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Megapari

1.252
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1.30
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Test

Kini Sports Arena Ground

Odisha and Saurashtra lock horns in match 57 (Group A) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Wednesday 29th November, 2023. The match will be played at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Facts:

  • Subhranshu Senapati has scored 286 runs in the last 10 list A matches.
  • Arpit Vasavada has scored 278 runs in the last 10 list A matches.
  • Harvik Desai has scored 264 runs in the last 10 list A matches.

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Odisha vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Odisha lost its last match against Kerala by 78 runs in the third round of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kerala defeated Odisha to every corner of the field and finished at 286/9. Abhishek Yadav (4/62) and Prayash Singh (2/42) were among the top performers with the ball for Odisha. While chasing a massive total, Odisha lost wickets at regular intervals and never seemed to be in the hunt and were eventually bowled out for 208 runs in 43.3 overs. Shantanu Mishra (92 runs in 116 balls), Biplab Samantry (34 runs in 35 balls), and Abhishek Yadav (21 runs in 26 balls) were among the top scorers for Odisha.

Saurashtra suffered another heavy defeat in the third round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, falling to Tripura in a Group A encounter. Saurashtra's bowlers conceded a massive total, with Tripura posting 258/8. Jaydev Unadkat was the standout bowler for Saurashtra, claiming 5/35. Chasing a daunting target, Saurashtra found themselves in deep trouble from the outset and were never able to gain control of the chase and they were bundled out for 110 runs in 31.4 overs.

  • Odisha ‘s chance of winning: 26%
  • Saurshatra’s chance of winning: 74%

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Odisha vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Odisha captain Biplab Samantray has scored 104 runs in the last three matches and in each innings he has scored over 30 runs. Based on his recent form, we predict Biplab Samantray is the best batsman to score over 30 runs against Saurashtra.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The surface at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first won two matches and the team batting second won one of the last three List A matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 218 runs. The team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bengaluru on Wednesday, 29th November is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 64% humidity, 50% precipitation and wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is a 30% chance of rain during the match hours.

Odisha Players List

Shantanu Mishra, Anurag Sarangi, Subhranshu Senapati, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Biplab Samantray (c), Kartik Biswal, Abhishek Yadav, Prayash Singh, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Harshit Rathod, Abhishek Raut, Devendra Kunwar, Prabin Luha, Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Sandeep Pattnaik

Odisha Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Anurag Sarangi

Batsman

Shantanu Mishra

Batsman

Subhranshu Senapati

Batsman

Govinda Poddar

All-rounder

Biplab Samantray

All-rounder

Rajesh Dhuper

Wicket Keeper

Abhishek Yadav

All-rounder

Kartik Biswal

Bowler

Debabrata Pradhan

Bowler

Rajesh Mohanty

Bowler

Prayash Singh

Bowler

Odisha Recent Form

Odisha won four and lost one of the last five List A matches played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kerala lost their last match by 78 runs and are positioned seventh on the points table in group A.

Saurashtra Players List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Parth Bhut , Ankur Panwar, Samarth Vyas, Tarang Gohel , Devang Karamta , Jay Gohil, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Yuvraj Chudasama

Saurashtra Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Harvik Desai

Wicket Keeper

Sheldon Jackson

Batsman

Chirag Jani

All-rounder

Cheteshwar Pujara

Batsman

Arpit Vasavada

Batsman

Vishvaraj Jadeja

All-rounder

Prerak Mankad

Batsman

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja

All-rounder

Parth Bhut

Bowler

Jaydev Unadkat

Bowler

Anku Panwar

Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra won three and lost two of the last five List A matches played in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Saurashtra lost their last match against Tripura by 148 runs and are positioned sixth on the points table in group A.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Head to Head Record

Odisha and Saurashtra clashed off only once in the Vijay Hazare Trophy till date and Odisha won the match by 52 runs.

  • Matches Played:1
  • Odisha Won:0
  • Saurashtra Won:1

Odisha vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Saurashtra to win an Opening Partnership

Odisha on average scored 7 runs for the opening wicket in the last three List A matches, while Saurahstra are averaging 9 for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, We predict the Saurashtra opening pair to score more runs than the Odisha opening pair.

Odisha vs Saurashtra

Test

Kini Sports Arena Ground, null

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Odisha

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3.61
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Saurashtra

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1.252
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1.30
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Odisha vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Biplab Samantray to be the top batter for Odisha

Biplab Samantray scored 34 runs in 35 balls in the last match against Kerala. Samantray has scored 104 runs in three matches in the tournament and he has been the mainstay batsman in the middle order. The experienced batter has scored over 1500 runs in List A cricket and can score runs in pressure situations. We back Biplab Samantray to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Odisha.

Vishvaraj Jadeja to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Vishvaraj Jadeja scored four runs in the last match against Tripura. The 25 year old batter scored 98 runs in the first round against Kerala on a losing cause in tough batting conditions. The young talented batter is in good form and has scored 102 runs in three matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Saurahstra in the competition so far and we back him to be the top batsman against Odisha.

Odisha vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be the top bowler for Odisha

Debabrata Pradhan was at his absolute best in the first two matches, but he failed to pick up a wicket in the last match against Kerala. Pradhan has picked up eight wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for Odisha in the tournament. Pradhan was the top bowler in the first and second round and we predict him to produce another match winning spell against Saurashtra.

Jaydev Unadkat to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Jaydev Unadkat bowled a magnificent spell in the last match against Tripura finishing with match figures of 5/35. Undakat has picked up six wickets in three matches in the tournament. The experienced left arm pacer can be lethal with both the new and old ball and is one of the consistent wicket takers for Saurashtra. We believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Saurashtra against Odisha.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Saurshatra

Both Odisha and Saurashtra won one match and lost two in the tournament. The defending champions are off to a rocky start after suffering a significant loss against Tripura in their last encounter. However, Saurashtra boasts a well-balanced squad and is expected to make a strong comeback in round four against Odisha. On the other hand, Odisha's victory came against a weaker Tripura side, while they fell to stronger opponents. Based on our observations and analysis, we predict Saurashtra to emerge victorious in the upcoming match.
  • Odisha to win the match @ 3.61(Melbet)
  • Saurashtra to win the match @ 1.25 (Melbet)
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