Odisha vs Sikkim Match Prediction ODI 99 % Chance of Winning SIK 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.005 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two bottom-placed teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Group A points table, Odisha and Sikkim, will take on each other at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, on December 3, 2023 (Sunday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Odisha have secured two wins from five games, Sikkim are yet to win a game this season, having lost all five games.

Odisha vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

After beating Puducherry on Friday, Odisha have gained some confidence back after three back-to-back losses in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. They had never been in the form they deserved to be, and the underwhelming batting performance of the team resulted in very subliminal returns so far in the tournament. However, they could vie to alter the dynamics on Sunday when they take on minnows Sikkim in the second-last league phase encounter.

Sikkim, on the other hand, have been extremely disappointing in their approach. After having gone winless in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they have failed to muster any momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, registering a net loss of 0 in the entire tournament.

ODI’s chance of winning is 99%

SIK’s chance of winning is 1%

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Odisha vs Sikkim Betting Tips

In a good news for Odisha, Subhranshu Senapati made a return to form in the match against Punducherry and we can hope that he will help us earn a good amount in the money. Debabrata Pradhan continues to be the major source of success with the ball and we can rely on him to deliver as well.

Odisha vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction

The KSCA Oval in Alur has hosted a total of 49 List A games, with the batting first team winning 21 encounters. This is a decent batting wicket, with the average first innings score being 279 with the average first innings winning score being 303.

Weather Report

Bangalore weather in the last few days has been extremely pleasant and very conducive for the game of cricket. We can hope that it will continue being at the same level for the next few days as well, and both sides brace for a good contest in Alur.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Shantanu Mishra Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Biplab Samatray All-rounder Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

After starting the season with a win against Tripura, Odisha faltered in the next three games, losing to Railways, Kerala, and Saurashtra, respectively. However, by beating Puducherry, they showed signs of coming back to form. They will be aiming to continue doing that against Sikkim as well.

Sikkim Player List

Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Lee Yong Lepcha, Arun Chettri (wk), Ashish Thapa, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Rahul Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Md Saptulla, Saurav Prasad, Bhim Luitel, Pankaj Rawat, Palzor Tamang, Bijay Prasad, Shankar Praad, James Lepcha

Predicted Playing XI

Nilesh Lamichaney Batter Lee Yong Lepcha Batter Arun Chettri Wicket-keeper Ashish Thapa Batter Sumit Singh Batter Ankur Malik All-rounder Pranesh Chettr All-rounder Rahul Tamang Bowler Md Saptulla Bowler Saurav Prasad Bowler Bhim Luitel Bowler

Sikkim Team Form

Sikkim’s performance hasn’t improved one bit in the last six years. After losing all games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sikkim lost all five matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. That doesn’t paint a good picture, does it?

Odisha vs Sikkim Head-To-Head

Odisha and Sikkim have never played against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is going to be their first head-to-head encounter.

Odisha vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Subhranshu Senapati promises a good return for us and the way he shaped up against Puducherry, we could hope that he does really well here. Further, there is no way I am not betting on Shantanu Mishra. He has been bloody good with the bat in a few matches already and if he continues his performance, then I can surely say that our earnings are in good hands.

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Odisha vs Sikkim Best Batters

Subhranshu Senapati to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Subhranshu Senapati has 1380 runs in List A cricket at an average of 38.33, with two centuries and eight half-centuries to his name. The batter, who was a part of Chennai Super Kings line-up for a couple of years, Senapati amassed a majestic 77 against Puducherry to show that he is as good as anyone in the tournament. Trust him to weave his magic again.

Lee Yong Lepcha to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)

Lee Yong Lepcha has 511 runs in 42 matches which makes him Sikkim’s all-time highest run-scorer. For a state fighting with cricketing talents, Yong Lepcha somehow makes up for that even though consistent high-returns have failed to chase him. Be sure that it will mark a definitive territory for us.

Odisha vs Sikkim Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

In five matches, Debabrata Pradhan has already picked 12 wickets, which makes him a solid prospect for everything going forward. The way he has gone about his business after ending in the top-eight wicket-takers list in the SMAT shows that consistency is Pradhan’s forte. He will push his cause once again.

Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sumit Singh has eight wickets in five Vijay Hazare matches this season, which makes him Sikkim’s highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition. In List A cricket, the former Services bowler has 51 wickets at an average of 24.01 and a very good economy rate of 5.11.