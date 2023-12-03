Odisha vs Sikkim Match Prediction
ODI
99%
Chance of Winning
SIK
1%
Test
KSCA Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In five matches, Debabrata Pradhan has already picked 12 wickets, which makes him a solid prospect for everything going forward.
- Lee Yong Lepcha has 511 runs in 42 matches which makes him Sikkim’s all-time highest run-scorer.
- Subhranshu Senapati has 1380 runs in List A cricket at an average of 38.33, with two centuries and eight half-centuries to his name.
Odisha vs Sikkim Chance of Winning
After beating Puducherry on Friday, Odisha have gained some confidence back after three back-to-back losses in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. They had never been in the form they deserved to be, and the underwhelming batting performance of the team resulted in very subliminal returns so far in the tournament. However, they could vie to alter the dynamics on Sunday when they take on minnows Sikkim in the second-last league phase encounter.
Sikkim, on the other hand, have been extremely disappointing in their approach. After having gone winless in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, they have failed to muster any momentum in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, registering a net loss of 0 in the entire tournament.
ODI’s chance of winning is 99%
SIK’s chance of winning is 1%
Odisha vs Sikkim Betting Tips
In a good news for Odisha, Subhranshu Senapati made a return to form in the match against Punducherry and we can hope that he will help us earn a good amount in the money. Debabrata Pradhan continues to be the major source of success with the ball and we can rely on him to deliver as well.
Odisha vs Sikkim Match Toss Prediction
The KSCA Oval in Alur has hosted a total of 49 List A games, with the batting first team winning 21 encounters. This is a decent batting wicket, with the average first innings score being 279 with the average first innings winning score being 303.
Weather Report
Bangalore weather in the last few days has been extremely pleasant and very conducive for the game of cricket. We can hope that it will continue being at the same level for the next few days as well, and both sides brace for a good contest in Alur.
Odisha Player List
Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shantanu Mishra
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Subhranshu Senapati
|
Batter
|
Biplab Samatray
|
All-rounder
|
Abhishek Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Harshit Rathod
|
Batter
|
Rajesh Dhuper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tarani Sa
|
All-rounder
|
Rakesh Pattnaik
|
Bowler
|
Sunil Roul
|
Bowler
|
Debabrata Pradhan
|
Bowler
Odisha Team Form
After starting the season with a win against Tripura, Odisha faltered in the next three games, losing to Railways, Kerala, and Saurashtra, respectively. However, by beating Puducherry, they showed signs of coming back to form. They will be aiming to continue doing that against Sikkim as well.
Sikkim Player List
Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Lee Yong Lepcha, Arun Chettri (wk), Ashish Thapa, Sumit Singh, Ankur Malik, Rahul Tamang, Pranesh Chettri, Md Saptulla, Saurav Prasad, Bhim Luitel, Pankaj Rawat, Palzor Tamang, Bijay Prasad, Shankar Praad, James Lepcha
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nilesh Lamichaney
|
Batter
|
Lee Yong Lepcha
|
Batter
|
Arun Chettri
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashish Thapa
|
Batter
|
Sumit Singh
|
Batter
|
Ankur Malik
|
All-rounder
|
Pranesh Chettr
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Tamang
|
Bowler
|
Md Saptulla
|
Bowler
|
Saurav Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Bhim Luitel
|
Bowler
Sikkim Team Form
Sikkim’s performance hasn’t improved one bit in the last six years. After losing all games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Sikkim lost all five matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy as well. That doesn’t paint a good picture, does it?
Odisha vs Sikkim Head-To-Head
Odisha and Sikkim have never played against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. This is going to be their first head-to-head encounter.
Odisha vs Sikkim Betting Odds
Subhranshu Senapati promises a good return for us and the way he shaped up against Puducherry, we could hope that he does really well here. Further, there is no way I am not betting on Shantanu Mishra. He has been bloody good with the bat in a few matches already and if he continues his performance, then I can surely say that our earnings are in good hands.
Odisha vs Sikkim
Test
KSCA Cricket Ground, null
Odisha vs Sikkim Best Batters
Subhranshu Senapati to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)
Subhranshu Senapati has 1380 runs in List A cricket at an average of 38.33, with two centuries and eight half-centuries to his name. The batter, who was a part of Chennai Super Kings line-up for a couple of years, Senapati amassed a majestic 77 against Puducherry to show that he is as good as anyone in the tournament. Trust him to weave his magic again.
Lee Yong Lepcha to be Sikkim’s best batter (Parimatch)
Lee Yong Lepcha has 511 runs in 42 matches which makes him Sikkim’s all-time highest run-scorer. For a state fighting with cricketing talents, Yong Lepcha somehow makes up for that even though consistent high-returns have failed to chase him. Be sure that it will mark a definitive territory for us.
Odisha vs Sikkim Best Bowlers
Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)
In five matches, Debabrata Pradhan has already picked 12 wickets, which makes him a solid prospect for everything going forward. The way he has gone about his business after ending in the top-eight wicket-takers list in the SMAT shows that consistency is Pradhan’s forte. He will push his cause once again.
Sumit Singh to be Sikkim’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sumit Singh has eight wickets in five Vijay Hazare matches this season, which makes him Sikkim’s highest wicket-taker in the ongoing edition. In List A cricket, the former Services bowler has 51 wickets at an average of 24.01 and a very good economy rate of 5.11.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Odisha
Odisha to win @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
Sikkim to win @ 17.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch