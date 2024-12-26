Odisha vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction
ODSA
24%
Chance of Winning
UTK
76%
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Odisha bowler Debabrata Pradhan is just 8 wickets away from completing 50 in List A cricket.
- Ravikumar Samarth of Uttarakhand needs 228 runs to cross 2500 runs in List A cricket.
Odisha vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning
Odisha are yet to open their account this season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the first match, they were up against Goa, who put up a mammoth target of 372. They gave it a good fight but fell short by 27 runs. The second match was the one which they should have won. They scored 267 against Assam, but the team from the north east chased the target down on the last ball.
Uttarakhand, on the other hand, started off well with a dominating win over Manipur. The second match was a closely contested one against Gujarat. They were given a target of 281 but despite Ravikumar Samarth’s heroic innings, they got bowled out for 275.
- Odisha Chance of Winning - 24%
- Uttarakhand Chance of Winning - 76%
Odisha vs Uttarakhand Match Toss Prediction
The two matches held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium so far have seen captains opt to field first after winning the toss. Their decisions have also been vindicated with teams batting first ending up on the losing side on both occasions. We expect the trend to continue with the team that wins the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
It’s getting colder in Jaipur with the weather expected to hover between 13 and 21 degrees celsius during match hours. There’s no chance of rain so a full match is expected at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.
Odisha News & Player List
Odisha News & Player List
Odisha Player List
Sandeep Pattnaik (c), Anil Parida, Gourav Choudhury, Kartik Biswal, Rakesh Pattnaik, Swastik Samal, Abhishek Raut, Govinda Poddar, Tapas Das, Aasirwad Swain (wk), Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Debabrata Pradhan, Jamala Mohapatra, Prayash Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Sarbeswar Mohanty, Sumit Sharma, Tarani Sa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Swastik Samal
|
Batter
|
Gourav Choudhury
|
Batter
|
Sandeep Pattnaik
|
Batter
|
Govinda Poddar
|
Allrounder
|
Abhishek Raut
|
Allrounder
|
Kartik Biswal
|
Batter
|
Aasirwad Swain
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Debabrata Pradhan
|
Bowler
|
Rajesh Mohanty
|
Allrounder
|
Jamala Mohapatra
|
Bowler
|
Tarani Sa
|
Bowler
Odisha Team Form
Odisha have lost both their matches in the tournament so far, most recently against Assam. This was their second loss in their last five matches.
Uttarakhand News & Player List
Uttarakhand Player List
Kunal Chandela (c), Piyush Joshi, Ravikumar Samarth, Aditya Tare, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Abhay Negi, Dikshanshu Negi, Deepak Dhapola, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Aditya Sethi, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Devendra Singh Bora, Shashwat Dangwal, Saurabh Rawat, Piyush Singh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Avneesh Sudha
|
Allrounder
|
Yuvraj Chaudhary
|
Allrounder
|
Dikshanshu Negi
|
Allrounder
|
Aditya Tare
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Ravikumar Samarth
|
Batter
|
Kunal Chandela
|
Batter
|
Swapnil Singh
|
Allrounder
|
Abhay Negi
|
Allrounder
|
Himanshu Bisht
|
Allrounder
|
Deepak Dhapola
|
Bowler
|
Agrim Tiwari
|
Bowler
Uttarakhand Team Form
After winning their tournament opener against Manipur, Uttarakhand suffered a defeat to Gujarat. They came narrowly close to chasing down the target of 281, but fell short by just 5 runs.
Odisha vs Uttarakhand Head to Head
Uttarakhand and Odisha have played each other just once with the former emerging victorious. The match took place just two years ago and it was a low-scoring one with Uttarakhand restricting Odisha to just 178 runs before tottering their way to a win with just 4 wickets to spare.
Head to Head
Odisha: 0
Uttarakhand: 1
Draw: 0
Odisha vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds
Odisha openers to outperform Uttarakhand’s
Despite Uttarakhand’s exploits with the bat in both matches where they scored 365 and 275 runs, their openers haven’t set the stage alight. Piyush Joshi got out early against Manipur and his replacement Avneesh Sudha got a duck against Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Odisha’s openers put together a 107-run partnership against Goa. While they failed in the next match, losing Gaurav Choudhary in the powerplay, their opening pair has the capability to go big in nearly every match
We’re backing Odisha’s opening pair to outscore Uttarakhand’s openers.
Odisha vs Uttarakhand
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Odisha vs Uttarakhand Top Batters
Kartik Biswal to be Odisha’s top batsman
Middle order batsman Kartik Biswal has been quite consistent so far in the tournament with scores of 49 against Goa and an unbeaten 76 versus Assam. He is the team’s topscorer and if Uttarakhand manage to get the team’s top order out early, the onus will fall on Biswal once again to score the bulk of the runs for the team.
Yuvraj Chaudhary to be Uttarakhand’s top batsman
The leading run scorer of the tournament, Yuvraj Chaudhary is our pick to be the best batsman for Uttarakhand for the third match. He started the campaign with a score of 151 against Manipur and followed that up with a 50 against Gujarat. He is the only batter to cross the 200-run mark and it would be foolish to go against him.
Odisha vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers
Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s top bowler
Debabrata Pradhan has flattered to deceive in the two matches he has played in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The 28-year-old has looked off-colour so far in the tournament, but there’s no doubting his quality. In the 8 matches prior to this season, Debabrata Pradhan has taken 18 wickets and we’re backing him to come good sooner rather than later.
Agrim Tiwari to be Uttarakhand’s top bowler
There’s no doubt about who Uttarakhand’s best bowler has been in this tournament so far. Agrim Tiwari has been sensational with the ball, taking 5 wickets in the two matches and bowling at an economy of 4.60 and an average of just above 10.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttarakhand
- Odisha to Win - 3.15 (Batery)
- Uttarakhand to Win - 1.35 (Batery)
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