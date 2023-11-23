Puducherry vs Railways Match Prediction
PON
27%
Chance of Winning
RAI
73%
Test
KSCA Cricket Ground (3)
Facts:
- Puducherry won just two matches in the 2022 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- In the 2023 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, Puducherry was completely winless.
Puducherry vs Railways Chances of Winning
Puducherry had a terrible season in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with just two wins in six matches. They were unable to redeem themselves in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well considering they took a step backwards instead. They walked away with no wins or points on the board and faced humiliating defeats in nearly every match they took part in.
Railways did not perform particularly well in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy either, given that they won three matches out of seven. But they made progress in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and took home four wins out of seven matches, finishing fourth in the Group C standings at the end. They beat Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra and Andhra. Their victory over Saurashtra was particularly impressive since they were the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022.
- Puducherry chance of winning - 27%
- Railways chance of winning - 73%
Puducherry vs Railways Betting Tips
Akash Kargave, Puducherry’s skipper, was the only batsman who stood out from the squad and did a major part of the contribution in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was able to amass 160 runs in five innings, which is a decent feat but the rest of his team left him to do the bulk of the scoring since the second highest was Arun Karthik with 116 runs. Fabid Ahmed emerged as their top wicket-taker with just six wickets in five innings.
Upendra Yadav, Railways’ wicket-keeper, was leading the run charts of the team with 301 runs in six innings. He was miles ahead of his teammates since the second highest was Pratham Singh with 184 runs in seven innings. Yuvraj Singh displayed his wicket-taking prowess by capturing nine wickets in seven innings.
Puducherry vs Railways Toss Prediction
The match is going to be held at the KSCA Cricket Ground (3), Alur. No major tournament or international cricket matches have been held at this venue, but it is a high-scoring pitch for batting and could be advantageous for teams who elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions on the day of the match as there are going to be scattered thunder showers with a 60% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.
Puducherry Player List
Akash Kargave (c), Damodaran Rohit, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Manik Beri, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Akash Kargave (C)
|
Batter
|
Arun Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Parameeswaran Sivaraman
|
All-rounder
|
Paras Dogra
|
Batter
|
Damodaran Rohit
|
Batter
|
Fabid Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Aravind Akash
|
Batter
|
Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
|
Batter
|
Gurvinder Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jay Pande
|
Bowler
|
Gaurav Yadav
|
Bowler
Puducherry Team Form
Puducherry has been in abysmal form and have relegated further back in the standings compared to last season.
Railways Player List
Karn Sharma (c), Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Raj Choudhary, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivam Chaudhary
|
Batter
|
Vivek Singh
|
Batter
|
Pratham Singh
|
Batter
|
Upendra Yadav
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mohammad Saif
|
Batter
|
Ashutosh Sharma
|
Batter
|
Yuvraj Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Rahul Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Karn Sharma (C)
|
Bowler
|
Raj Choudhary
|
Bowler
|
Adarsh Singh
|
Bowler
Railways Team Form
Railways seems to be in better shape compared to last season and have it in them to overcome Puducherry in the next game.
Puducherry vs Railways Head-to-Head
Puducherry and Railways encountered each other for the first time in the tournament during the previous season wherein the latter won by three wickets and five balls remaining.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 1
Puducherry - 0
Railways - 1
Puducherry vs Railways Betting Odds
Railways to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry
Railways was able to accumulate an opening partnership of 26 runs between Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh in their last match against Andhra before the former’s wicket fell in 4.4 overs. Although this was not a particularly impressive collaboration, Puducherry was significantly worse as they were only able to garner a partnership of eight runs against Uttarakhand between their opening duo, Akash Kargave and Arun Karthik, and the latter lost his wicket in just 1.2 overs. Railways can be expected to have a better first wicket partnership in their upcoming game against Puducherry.
Puducherry vs Railways
Test
KSCA Cricket Ground (3), null
Puducherry vs Railways Best Batters
Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter
Akash Kargave was Puducherry’s best batter with 160 runs in five innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He had a strike rate of 131.14 and an average of 32.00. He was well ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs and the skipper can be expected to be their top batsman once again in the next match.
Pratham Singh to be Railways’ Best Batter
Pratham Singh was the second highest run scorer for Railways with 184 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He achieved an impressive strike rate of 140.45 and an average of 30.66. He was in good form during the previous tournament and can be anticipated to claim the top spot in the upcoming match.
Puducherry vs Railways Best Bowlers
Fabid Ahmed to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler
Fabid Ahmed emerged as Puducherry’s best bowler in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with six wickets in five innings. His economy rate was exceptional considering it stood at 7.11 and he accumulated an average of 21.33. There is a very good possibility he will bring this form to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and be their top bowler.
Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ Best Bowler
Yuvraj Singh emerged as the second highest wicket-taker for Railways with nine wickets in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was highly economical with the ball given that he achieved an economy rate of 7.72. He can be relied upon to be their standout bowler once again in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Railways
- Puducherry to win @ 2.60 (Parimatch)
- Railways to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch