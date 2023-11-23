Puducherry vs Railways Match Prediction PON 27 % Chance of Winning RAI 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Railways are going to encounter each other for the second time during the Vijay Hazare Trophy at KSCA Cricket Ground (3), Alur. The match will begin at 9:00 A.M IST.

Puducherry vs Railways Chances of Winning

Puducherry had a terrible season in the previous edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with just two wins in six matches. They were unable to redeem themselves in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well considering they took a step backwards instead. They walked away with no wins or points on the board and faced humiliating defeats in nearly every match they took part in.

Railways did not perform particularly well in the last edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy either, given that they won three matches out of seven. But they made progress in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and took home four wins out of seven matches, finishing fourth in the Group C standings at the end. They beat Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Saurashtra and Andhra. Their victory over Saurashtra was particularly impressive since they were the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2022.

Puducherry chance of winning - 27%

Railways chance of winning - 73%

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Puducherry vs Railways Betting Tips

Akash Kargave, Puducherry’s skipper, was the only batsman who stood out from the squad and did a major part of the contribution in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was able to amass 160 runs in five innings, which is a decent feat but the rest of his team left him to do the bulk of the scoring since the second highest was Arun Karthik with 116 runs. Fabid Ahmed emerged as their top wicket-taker with just six wickets in five innings.

Upendra Yadav, Railways’ wicket-keeper, was leading the run charts of the team with 301 runs in six innings. He was miles ahead of his teammates since the second highest was Pratham Singh with 184 runs in seven innings. Yuvraj Singh displayed his wicket-taking prowess by capturing nine wickets in seven innings.

Puducherry vs Railways Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at the KSCA Cricket Ground (3), Alur. No major tournament or international cricket matches have been held at this venue, but it is a high-scoring pitch for batting and could be advantageous for teams who elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions on the day of the match as there are going to be scattered thunder showers with a 60% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry Player List

Akash Kargave (c), Damodaran Rohit, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Manik Beri, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave (C) Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Parameeswaran Sivaraman All-rounder Paras Dogra Batter Damodaran Rohit Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Aravind Akash Batter Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter Gurvinder Singh Bowler Jay Pande Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry has been in abysmal form and have relegated further back in the standings compared to last season.

Railways Player List

Karn Sharma (c), Pratham Singh, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Shivam Chaudhary, Raj Choudhary, Bhargav Merai, Mohammad Saif, Sahab Yuvraj, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Adarsh Singh, Kunal Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Shivam Chaudhary Batter Vivek Singh Batter Pratham Singh Batter Upendra Yadav Wicket-keeper Mohammad Saif Batter Ashutosh Sharma Batter Yuvraj Singh All-rounder Rahul Sharma Bowler Karn Sharma (C) Bowler Raj Choudhary Bowler Adarsh Singh Bowler

Railways Team Form

Railways seems to be in better shape compared to last season and have it in them to overcome Puducherry in the next game.

Puducherry vs Railways Head-to-Head

Puducherry and Railways encountered each other for the first time in the tournament during the previous season wherein the latter won by three wickets and five balls remaining.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Puducherry - 0

Railways - 1

Puducherry vs Railways Betting Odds

Railways to have a better opening partnership than Puducherry

Railways was able to accumulate an opening partnership of 26 runs between Shivam Chaudhary and Vivek Singh in their last match against Andhra before the former’s wicket fell in 4.4 overs. Although this was not a particularly impressive collaboration, Puducherry was significantly worse as they were only able to garner a partnership of eight runs against Uttarakhand between their opening duo, Akash Kargave and Arun Karthik, and the latter lost his wicket in just 1.2 overs. Railways can be expected to have a better first wicket partnership in their upcoming game against Puducherry.

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Puducherry vs Railways Best Batters

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Akash Kargave was Puducherry’s best batter with 160 runs in five innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He had a strike rate of 131.14 and an average of 32.00. He was well ahead of the rest of the team in terms of runs and the skipper can be expected to be their top batsman once again in the next match.

Pratham Singh to be Railways’ Best Batter

Pratham Singh was the second highest run scorer for Railways with 184 runs in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He achieved an impressive strike rate of 140.45 and an average of 30.66. He was in good form during the previous tournament and can be anticipated to claim the top spot in the upcoming match.

Puducherry vs Railways Best Bowlers

Fabid Ahmed to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Fabid Ahmed emerged as Puducherry’s best bowler in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy with six wickets in five innings. His economy rate was exceptional considering it stood at 7.11 and he accumulated an average of 21.33. There is a very good possibility he will bring this form to the Vijay Hazare Trophy and be their top bowler.

Yuvraj Singh to be Railways’ Best Bowler

Yuvraj Singh emerged as the second highest wicket-taker for Railways with nine wickets in seven innings during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. He was highly economical with the ball given that he achieved an economy rate of 7.72. He can be relied upon to be their standout bowler once again in the next game.