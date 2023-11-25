Puducherry vs Saurashtra Match Prediction PON 11 % Chance of Winning SAUR 89 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.101 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry will take on Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Group A match at the Kini Sports Arena Ground, Bangalore on Saturday, November 25. The match is scheduled to start from 9 AM IST.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

A strong Saurashtra unit is looking all set to beat Puducherry in their upcoming fixture. Puducherry won their first match against Railways by 22 runs but the win wasn't at all comprehensive. Puducherry were bundled out for 172 in 49.1 overs. Saurashtra has a far more superior batting line-up and they would chase down such low totals with ease.

The likes of Sheldon Jackson, Harvi Desai, Arpit Vasavadaand Chirah Jani feature in the Saurashtra batting line-up. Saurashtra's bowling unit is also mighty impressive. Captain Jaydev Unadkat is the leader of the pack which also included Dharmedrasinh Jadeja and Parth Bhut. Also, star batter Cheteshwar Pujara is in the squad. Oppositions will feel the heat, once he is inducted in the eleven.

Saurashtra chance of winning - 89%

Puducherry chance of winning - 11%

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Puducherry vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Fabid Ahmed will be a player to watch out for from Puducherry. He scored crucial 64 runs off 77 balls and picked two wickets for just 20 runs in nine overs against Railways.

Vishvaraj Jadeja missed out on his hundred by two runs only. But his 98-run innings propelled Saurashtra to 185. The 25-year-old will be a watch out from the Saurashtra camp.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

In the first match of the season at the Kini Sports Arena Ground, Odisha won the toss and elected to field first. They won the match against Tripura by four wickets. Team winning the toss is expected to field first again.

Weather Report

No chances of rain in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With a humidity level of 42 percent, the temperature will hover around 33 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 19 km/h.

Puducherry Player List

Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Damodaran Rohit, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Manik Beri, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Jay Pande, Arun Karthik (wk), Aravind Akash (wk), A Aravinddaraj, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Sagar Udeshi

Puducherry Predicted Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (Cap) Batter Akash Kargave Batter Sagar Udeshi All-rounder Jay Pande Batter Paras Dogra Batter Arun Karthik (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Parameeswaran Sivarama Batter Vikneshwaran Marimuthu Batter Gaurav Yadav Bowler Abi Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry have lost three of their last five matches. Last four matches have seen them lose four times. However, they have kicked off their campaign with a fighting 22-run win over Railways.

Saurashtra Player List

Arpit Vasavada, Cheteshwar Pujara, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai (Wk), Sheldon Jackson (Wk), Tarang Gohel (Wk), Ankur Panwar, Devang Karamta, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yurajsinh Dodiya, Yuvraj Chudasama

Saurashtra Playing XI

Harvik Desai Batter Sheldon Jackson (wk) Wicket-keeper batter Samarth Vyas All-rounder Prerak Mankad Batter Arpit Vasavada Batter Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Chirag Jani All-rounder Parth Bhut All-rounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashtra have won three of their last five matches. The side has won three of their last four matches. They suffered a three-wicket defeat against Kerala in their low-scoring first match of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played a List A game against each other.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Saurashtra opening partnership to be over 19.5

Saurashtra openers Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson are experienced campaigners. They failed to get going but still managed to partner for 20 runs in their first match against Kerala. They will learn from their mistakes and will be determined to score big against Puducherry. The fact that Saurashtra lost their first match, Desaid and Jackson will be more motivated to perform for their team in the middle. A 20-run partnership is highly likely for the Saurashtra opening pair.

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Puducherry vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Damodaran Rohit to be the top batter for Puducherry

Puducherry captain and opener Damodaran Rohit scored 14 runs off 35 balls in the first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. The 31-year-old right-hander will look to score big and give his team a solid start against Saurashtra on Saturday. The Chennai-born cricketer has played 54 List A matches and scored 715 runs till date.

Sheldon Jackson to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Star batter Sheldon Jackson will be one of the top contenders to score high in the upcoming Puducherry vs Saurashtra fixture. He could score only 13 runs in his last outing. However, the 37-year-old boasts of a 78-match List A career which has seen him score 2647 runs at an average of 37.81. Jackson has nine hundreds to his name in the format.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Abin Mathew to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Abin Mathew picked four wickets for 41 runs in 9.3 overs against Railways in his first outing. The 26-year-old medium-pacer has started off his campaign on a high note and would look to carry forward the momentum. He has picked six wickets at an average of 20.16 in his 4-match List A career.

Jaydev Unadkat to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat is one experienced campaigner. He proved it once again when he picked one wicket by giving away just 26 runs in 10 overs against Kerala in his last outing. Overall, the India international has played 118 List A matches and picked 170 wickets at an average of 28.87.