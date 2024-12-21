Facts: None of the Puducherry batsmen managed to cross the 200-run mark in the 2023/24 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Harvik Desai requires 159 runs to reach the 1500-run mark in List A cricket.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Puducherry finished second from bottom in Group A of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy after just 2 wins all tournament. The SMAT didn’t go their way either, losing four out of six matches. Their challenge gets even tougher with the start of the tournament against Saurashtra.

The last two limited overs tournaments Saurashtra participated in didn’t go as planned, failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare season that they came in as defending champions. Recently, they reached the quarters of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but got knocked out by Madhya Pradesh. However, the 2022 Vijay Hazare champions come into the match as strong favourites and will be looking at starting their title hunt with a win.







Puducherry Chance of Winning - 7%

Saurashtra Chance of Winning - 93%

Our Prediction

While Saurashtra are not in the best form, they have a much stronger team on paper than Puducherry. We’re expecting them to register a big win over their opponents.

Puducherry to Win - 7.70 (Batery)

Saurashtra to Win - 1.08 (Batery)

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Puducherry vs Saurashtra Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Saurashtra are expected to steamroll over Puducherry in the match and we expect them to shine with both the bat and ball. We are backing Saurashtra to post a big total if they bat first or chase the target down with ease. Hence, we’re backing their openers to do well. Harvik Desai and Tarang Gohel are expected to open the batting for Saurashtra and we believe they will go big in the match.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Match Toss Prediction

The ADSA Railways Cricket Ground is set to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time ever while the local matches on the ground have seen moderate scores. The toss could go either way but with it being a day match, the captain that wins the toss might want to bowl first to avoid fielding in the afternoon sun.

Weather Report

It is forecast to be a pleasant day in Ahmedabad when the match between Puducherry and Saurashtra is set to take place with temperatures hovering between 21 and 27 degrees celsius. There’s no chance of rain so we can expect the match to be completed.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra News & Player List

Puducherry Player List

Fabid Ahmed (c), Arun Karthik, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Aman Khan, Ankit Sharma, Aqib Jawad, Gaurav Yadav, Satish Jangir, Jashwanth Shreeram, Mohit Kale, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Akash Kargave, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Premraj Rajavelu, Ajay Rohera, Sabhay Chadha, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Saurabh Yadav, Sidak Singh, Sivamurugan Murugaiyan, Sagar Udeshi, Vijai Raja

Predicted Playing XI

Arun Karthik Wicketkeeper Ganga Sridhar Raju Batter Ajay Rohera Batter Jashwant Shreeram Batter Akash Kargave Batter Satish Jangir Allrounder Aman Khan Allrounder Ankit Sharma Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Sabhay Chadha Bowler Fabid Ahmed Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry are on a run of four consecutive losses in one-day cricket. Their last win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy came against Sikkim in Alur over a year ago.

Saurashtra Player List

Jaydev Unadkat (c), Arpit Vasavada, Jay Gohil, Ruchit Ahir, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Chirag Jani, Parswaraj Rana, Parth Bhut, Prerak Mankad, Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Tarang Gohel, Ankur Panwar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hiten Kanbi, Pranav Karia







Predicted Playing XI

Harvik Desai Wicketkeeper Tarang Gohel Batter Prerak Mankad Allrounder Vishvaraj Jadeja Batter Chirag Jani Allrounder Ruchit Ahir Batter Jay Gohil Batter Parswaraj Rana Allrounder Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Ankur Panwar Bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja Bowler

Saurashtra Team Form

Saurashtra have won three of their last five one-day matches, two of which came in the last two matches. In the recently concluded SMAT, the team reached the quarter-final after an impressive group stage that saw them win 6 of their 7 T20 matches.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Head to Head

The only time the two teams have faced each other was last season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Saurashtra were bowled out for 222 but they wrapped up an 80-run win courtesy of a splendid bowling effort.

Head to Head

Puducherry: 0

Saurashtra: 1

Draw: 0

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

The team captain Jaydev Unadkat is set to be among the wickets against Puducherry. The left-arm pacer has taken 16 wickets in the last 10 matches in one day cricket. With Puducherry’s batting in disarray, Unadkat could have a field day in Ahmedabad.

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Puducherry vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Ajay Rohera to be Puducherry’s top batsman

While Puducherry haven’t been great with the bat in recent tournaments, Ajay Rohera can hold his head high for his batting performances. The 27-year-old scored a century in the 2024 SMAT season and was the only player from the team to cross the 200-run mark. In a tough match for Puducherry, the team will be counting on Rohera to deliver once again.

Hardik Desai to be Saurashtra’s top batsman

The wicketkeeper batsman was Saurashtra’s leading run scorer in both the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy and the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He averaged over 40 in both tournaments and consistently posted high scores. Puducherry will have a battle on their hands to keep Desai quiet.

Puducherry vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s top bowler

With 14 wickets in 7 matches, Gaurav Yadav was Puducherry’s leading wicket-taker in the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The medium pacer took 5 wickets in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the team will be counting on him to be Puducherry’s leading wicket-taker once again.

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja to be Saurashtra’s top bowler

Saurashtra will be banking on spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s experience for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-armer was the team’s most prolific bowler in both the 2024 SMAT and the 2023/24 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Saurashtra Puducherry to Win - 7.70 (Batery)

Saurashtra to Win - 1.08 (Batery) While Saurashtra are not in the best form, they have a much stronger team on paper than Puducherry. We’re expecting them to register a big win over their opponents. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





