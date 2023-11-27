Puducherry vs Sikkim Match Prediction PON 87 % Chance of Winning SIK 13 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.051 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Sikkim lock horns in round 3 (Group A) of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 on Monday 27th November, 2023. The match will be played at KSCA Cricket Ground (3), Alur and the scheduled start time is 9:00 am IST.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Puducherry lost their last match against Saurashtra by 80 runs in the second round of group A clash. Bowling first Puducherry bowled out Saurashtra to 222 runs in 48.5 overs. Gaurav Yadav (3/26) and Sagar Udeshi (3/50) were the top bowlers for Puducherry. Puducherry batting unit then failed to chase down the target and were bowled out for 142 runs in 49 overs. Arun Karthik (48 runs) was the top scorer for Puducherry.

Sikkim are coming off a loss against Tripura by a huge margin of 68 runs (VJD method) in the second round. Sikkim bowlers were taken to the cleaners as Tripura posted a huge total of 300/9. Sumit Singh and Palzor Tamang picked up three wickets each. Sikkim’s score was 91/4 in 25 overs before rain interrupted the match and Tripura were ahead by 68 runs and won the match.

Puducherry’s chance of winning: 87%

Sikkim’s chance of winning: 13%

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Puducherry vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Gaurav Yadav has picked up three wickets and two wickets respectively in the second and first round matches of the tournament. He has been in lethal form with the ball and has picked up five wickets in two matches. We predict. Gaurav Yadav will take two or more wickets against Sikkim and is the best player to bet on.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The pitch at KSCA Ground (3), Alur is a balanced track that favours both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch slows down as the game progresses and it becomes tough to bat on in the afternoon time. In the last two matches played at this venue the team batting first two matches and the average 1st innings score is 235 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first and make use of the best batting conditions early in the game.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at KSCA Ground (3), Alur on Monday, 27th November is expected to be around 21 degrees Celsius and 89% humidity, 03% precipitation and wind blowing at 08 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Puducherry Players List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Paras Dogra, Arun Karthik (wk), Gaurav Yadav, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Jay Pande, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sagar Udeshi, Aravind Akash, Abin Mathew, Akash Kargave, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Premraj Rajavelu, Manik Beri, A Aravinddaraj

Puducherry Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Damodaran Rohit All-rounder Jay Pandey Batsman Sagar Udeshi Batsman Paramerswaran Sivaraman Batsman Paras Dogra Batsman Arun Karthik Wicket Keeper Fabid Amhed All-rounder Vigneshwaran Marimattu Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler Arvind Akash Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Recent Form

Puducherry won one and lost four of the last five List A matches played. They lost their last match against Saurashtra by 80 runs.

Sikkim Players List

Arun Chettri, James Lepcha (wk), Ashish Thapa, Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Palzor Tamang, Lee Yong Lepcha, Saurav Prasad, Ankur Malik, Bhim Luitel, Md Saptulla, Pankaj Rawat, Bijay Prasad, Pranesh Chettri, Rahul Tamang, Shankar Praad

Sikkim Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Arun Chettri Batsman James Lepcha Wicket Keeper Ashish Thapa Batsman Nilesh Laminchaney Batsman Sumit Singh All-rounder Palzor Tamang All-rounder Lee Young Lepcha All-rounder Saurav Prasad Bowler Ankur Malik Bowler Bhim Luitel Bowler Mohammad Saptulla Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim lost five of their last five List A matches played. They lost their last match against Tripura by 68 runs (VJD Method)

Puducherry vs Sikkim Head to Head Record

Puducherry and Sikkim clashed off two times in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Puducherry won both the matches.

Matches Played: 02 matches

Puducherry Won: 02 matches

Sikkim Won: 00 matches

Puducherry vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Puducherry to win an opening partnership

Puducherry on average scored five runs and conceded nine for the opening wicket in the last three list A matches. On the flip side Sikkim on average scored seven runs and conceded 31 for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers and new ball bowlers of both teams, we predict Puducherry to win an opening Partnership.

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Puducherry vs Sikkim Top Batters

Paras Dogra to be the top batter for Puducherry

Vineet Dhankhar scored 23 runs in the last match against Saurashtra. He has been in fine form in recent times but is yet to play an impactful innings in the tournament. Dogra has scored 42 runs in two matches in the tournament so far and he has scored 495 runs in the last 10 List A matches played. Considering his recent form and the position he bats at, we predict Paras Dogra to be the top batter for Puducherry against Sikkim.

Ashish Thapa to be the top batter for Sikkim

Ashish Thapa scored 21 runs in 29 balls in the last match against Tripura and was second best batter for Sikkim. He has scored 26 runs in two matches in the tournament and has not been at his usual best. He is the most reliable batsman for Sikkim and we back him to come good and score runs and we predict Ashish Thapa to score a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Sikkim against Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Gaurav Yadav to be the top bowler for Puducherry

Gaurav Yadav finished with match figures of 3/26 in the last match against Saurashtra and was the top bowler for Puducherry. Gaurav has picked up five wickets in two matches and is the leading wicket taker for Puducherry in the tournament. He has picked up 39 wickets in the last 18 List A matches. Based on his recent form with the ball, we believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Puducherry against Sikkim.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Sumit Singh bowled an impactful spell in the second round against Tripura and finished with match figures of 3/66. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for Sikkim (5 wickets in 2 matches at an economy of 5.81). In the last nine List A matches, he has bagged 16 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. We predict Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim against Puducherry.