Puducherry vs Tripura Match Prediction PON 15 % Chance of Winning TRI 85 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Tripura will square off in their first ever encounter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 5, 2023. Their match will be held at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur, and is going to start at 9:00 A.M IST.

Puducherry vs Tripura Chances of Winning

Puducherry has showcased terrible form in the season with just two wins in the bag out of six matches. Their last match against Kerala was no exception considering Puducherry lost the toss and were relegated to bat first. They managed to score just 116 runs before getting bowled out in 32.2 overs. Kerala went on to finish the match in just 19.5 overs, winning by six wickets with 181 balls left unused.

Tripura’s previous match against Mumbai, on the other hand, was more than desirable despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first. They ended up posting 288/5 on the board and had to find a way to defend it. During Mumbai’s innings, the rain interrupted the match in 40.1 overs after having scored 211 runs. Mumbai ended up losing by 53 runs (VJD method).

Puducherry chance of winning - 15%

Tripura chance of winning - 85%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Puducherry vs Tripura Betting Tips

Puducherry’s leading batsman is currently Paras Dogra who has accumulated 177 runs in six innings. Fabid Ahmed is a close second with 149 runs in five innings thus far. Parameeswaran Sivaraman has also managed to contribute 122 runs until now. However, their most valuable player at the moment seems to be Gaurav Yadav in the bowling unit who has captured eleven wickets in six innings. Abin Mathew trails behind with eight wickets in the bag.

Bikramkumar Das, Tripura’s opening batsman, has been an incredible player for the team considering he has garnered 286 runs in six innings, which is inclusive of four half-centuries. He has shown remarkable consistency so far in the tournament. Ganesh Satish is next in line with 232 runs in six innings, and Sudip Chatterjee has amassed 208 runs. Manisankar Murasingh has been exceptional in the bowling department, having captured a whopping 13 wickets in six innings.

Puducherry vs Tripura Toss Prediction

Puducherry and Tripura will face each other at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. Odisha and Sikkim went head-to-head at the last encounter played at this venue. Odisha won the toss and chose to bowl first, putting Sikkim to bat first and post a score on the board. However, Sikkim could only muster 111 runs and got bowled out in a mere 34.4 overs. Odisha went on to chase down the total in just 21.5 overs and ended up winning by a whopping nine wickets in the end. Considering how dominant their performance was, the toss winner of the upcoming fixture could opt for a similar strategy and field first.

Weather Report

Alur is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions with a 10% possibility of rainfall on the day of the match, and the temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry Player List

Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Manik Beri, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav, Nitin Pranaav, Ameer Zeeshan, Sidak Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Paras Dogra Batter Ameer Zeeshan Batter Fabid Ahmed (C) All-rounder Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter Sidak Singh Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler A Aravinddaraj Bowler Abin Mathew Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry seems nearly hopeless as they have been languishing in the penultimate position of the Group A standings.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Joydeep Banik, Pallab Das, Joydeb Deb, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Chiranjit Paul, Riman Saha, Tushar Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Samrat Singha.

Predicted Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Wriddhiman Saha (C) Wicket-keeper Sudip Chatterjee Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Bikramjit Debnath All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh All-rounder Rajat Dey Batter Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Rana Dutta Bowler Chiranjit Paul Bowler Parvez Sultan Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura has been in much better shape in comparison to Puducherry, especially considering their recent victory over Mumbai who have been incredibly dominant.

Puducherry vs Tripura Head-to-Head

Puducherry and Tripura are yet to lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There is no head-to-head record between the teams.

Puducherry vs Tripura Betting Odds

Bikramkumar Das to score a half-century against Puducherry

Bikramkumar Das, Tripura’s opening batter, is their leading batsman at the moment. He has managed to accumulate four half-centuries in just six innings so far. In their last match against Mumbai, he scored 70 runs from 78 deliveries. Against Railways and Saurashtra, he managed to score 68 runs from 82 balls and 59 runs from 76 balls, respectively. He was also exceptional against Sikkim earlier in the season, having scored 76 runs from 92 deliveries. His figures speak for themselves and considering his remarkable consistency, he can absolutely be expected to achieve yet another half-century in their upcoming game against Puducherry.

Puducherry vs Tripura Test KSCA Cricket Ground, null Pondicherry Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 4.65 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.161 Bet Now!

Puducherry vs Tripura Best Batters

Fabid Ahmed to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Fabid Ahmed is Puducherry’s second highest run scorer at the moment with 149 runs in five innings, including a half-century. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their previous match against Kerala, wherein he scored 44 runs from 49 deliveries, making him the top scorer of the match. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match as well.

Bikramkumar Das to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Bikramkumar Das is leading the run charts of Tripura with 286 runs in six innings, which includes four half-centuries. One of them was in their previous match against Mumbai, having scored 70 runs from 78 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 89.74. He has been incredibly consistent and can be relied upon to ride this wave of momentum in the next game as well.

Puducherry vs Tripura Best Bowlers

Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Gaurav Yadav has been incredible for Puducherry, leading the bowling attack with eleven wickets in six innings. He was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their last match against Kerala, wherein he bowled eight overs and gave away 42 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.25. He claimed one wicket during this spell. There is a good possibility he could emerge as their top bowler in the next match.

Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Manisankar Murasingh has bagged a whopping 13 wickets in six innings, making him Tripura’s leading wicket-taker. He demonstrated his wicket-taking prowess in their last match against Mumbai - in 8.1 overs, he conceded just 23 runs and bowled three maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.81. He also managed to capture four wickets during this spell. There is no doubt he is an obvious candidate to emerge as their top bowler.