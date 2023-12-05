Puducherry vs Tripura Match Prediction
PON
15%
Chance of Winning
TRI
85%
Test
KSCA Cricket Ground
Facts:
- Gaurav Yadav is Puducherry’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with eleven wickets in six innings.
- Bikramkumar Das, Tripura’s opener, has achieved four half-centuries in just six innings.
Puducherry vs Tripura Chances of Winning
Puducherry has showcased terrible form in the season with just two wins in the bag out of six matches. Their last match against Kerala was no exception considering Puducherry lost the toss and were relegated to bat first. They managed to score just 116 runs before getting bowled out in 32.2 overs. Kerala went on to finish the match in just 19.5 overs, winning by six wickets with 181 balls left unused.
Tripura’s previous match against Mumbai, on the other hand, was more than desirable despite losing the toss and being asked to bat first. They ended up posting 288/5 on the board and had to find a way to defend it. During Mumbai’s innings, the rain interrupted the match in 40.1 overs after having scored 211 runs. Mumbai ended up losing by 53 runs (VJD method).
- Puducherry chance of winning - 15%
- Tripura chance of winning - 85%
Puducherry vs Tripura Betting Tips
Puducherry’s leading batsman is currently Paras Dogra who has accumulated 177 runs in six innings. Fabid Ahmed is a close second with 149 runs in five innings thus far. Parameeswaran Sivaraman has also managed to contribute 122 runs until now. However, their most valuable player at the moment seems to be Gaurav Yadav in the bowling unit who has captured eleven wickets in six innings. Abin Mathew trails behind with eight wickets in the bag.
Bikramkumar Das, Tripura’s opening batsman, has been an incredible player for the team considering he has garnered 286 runs in six innings, which is inclusive of four half-centuries. He has shown remarkable consistency so far in the tournament. Ganesh Satish is next in line with 232 runs in six innings, and Sudip Chatterjee has amassed 208 runs. Manisankar Murasingh has been exceptional in the bowling department, having captured a whopping 13 wickets in six innings.
Puducherry vs Tripura Toss Prediction
Puducherry and Tripura will face each other at the KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur. Odisha and Sikkim went head-to-head at the last encounter played at this venue. Odisha won the toss and chose to bowl first, putting Sikkim to bat first and post a score on the board. However, Sikkim could only muster 111 runs and got bowled out in a mere 34.4 overs. Odisha went on to chase down the total in just 21.5 overs and ended up winning by a whopping nine wickets in the end. Considering how dominant their performance was, the toss winner of the upcoming fixture could opt for a similar strategy and field first.
Weather Report
Alur is expected to witness partly cloudy conditions with a 10% possibility of rainfall on the day of the match, and the temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.
Puducherry Player List
Fabid Ahmed (c), Damodaran Rohit, Akash Kargave, Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, Abin Mathew, Aravind Akash, A Aravinddaraj, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Manik Beri, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Jay Pande, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Premraj Rajavelu, Sagar Udeshi, Saurabh Yadav, Nitin Pranaav, Ameer Zeeshan, Sidak Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Akash Kargave
|
Batter
|
Arun Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Parameeswaran Sivaraman
|
Batter
|
Paras Dogra
|
Batter
|
Ameer Zeeshan
|
Batter
|
Fabid Ahmed (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Marimuthu Vikneshwaran
|
Batter
|
Sidak Singh
|
Bowler
|
Gaurav Yadav
|
Bowler
|
A Aravinddaraj
|
Bowler
|
Abin Mathew
|
Bowler
Puducherry Team Form
Puducherry seems nearly hopeless as they have been languishing in the penultimate position of the Group A standings.
Tripura Player List
Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajay Sarkar, Kaushal Acharjee, Joydeep Banik, Pallab Das, Joydeb Deb, Bikramjit Debnath, Arjun Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Chiranjit Paul, Riman Saha, Tushar Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Samrat Singha.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Bikramkumar Das
|
Batter
|
Wriddhiman Saha (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sudip Chatterjee
|
Batter
|
Ganesh Satish
|
Batter
|
Bikramjit Debnath
|
All-rounder
|
Manisankar Murasingh
|
All-rounder
|
Rajat Dey
|
Batter
|
Abhijit Sarkar
|
Bowler
|
Rana Dutta
|
Bowler
|
Chiranjit Paul
|
Bowler
|
Parvez Sultan
|
Bowler
Tripura Team Form
Tripura has been in much better shape in comparison to Puducherry, especially considering their recent victory over Mumbai who have been incredibly dominant.
Puducherry vs Tripura Head-to-Head
Puducherry and Tripura are yet to lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There is no head-to-head record between the teams.
Puducherry vs Tripura Betting Odds
Bikramkumar Das to score a half-century against Puducherry
Bikramkumar Das, Tripura’s opening batter, is their leading batsman at the moment. He has managed to accumulate four half-centuries in just six innings so far. In their last match against Mumbai, he scored 70 runs from 78 deliveries. Against Railways and Saurashtra, he managed to score 68 runs from 82 balls and 59 runs from 76 balls, respectively. He was also exceptional against Sikkim earlier in the season, having scored 76 runs from 92 deliveries. His figures speak for themselves and considering his remarkable consistency, he can absolutely be expected to achieve yet another half-century in their upcoming game against Puducherry.
Puducherry vs Tripura
Test
KSCA Cricket Ground, null
Puducherry vs Tripura Best Batters
Fabid Ahmed to be Puducherry’s Best Batter
Fabid Ahmed is Puducherry’s second highest run scorer at the moment with 149 runs in five innings, including a half-century. He narrowly missed out on a half-century in their previous match against Kerala, wherein he scored 44 runs from 49 deliveries, making him the top scorer of the match. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the upcoming match as well.
Bikramkumar Das to be Tripura’s Best Batter
Bikramkumar Das is leading the run charts of Tripura with 286 runs in six innings, which includes four half-centuries. One of them was in their previous match against Mumbai, having scored 70 runs from 78 balls, resulting in a strike rate of 89.74. He has been incredibly consistent and can be relied upon to ride this wave of momentum in the next game as well.
Puducherry vs Tripura Best Bowlers
Gaurav Yadav to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler
Gaurav Yadav has been incredible for Puducherry, leading the bowling attack with eleven wickets in six innings. He was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in their last match against Kerala, wherein he bowled eight overs and gave away 42 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 5.25. He claimed one wicket during this spell. There is a good possibility he could emerge as their top bowler in the next match.
Manisankar Murasingh to be Tripura’s Best Bowler
Manisankar Murasingh has bagged a whopping 13 wickets in six innings, making him Tripura’s leading wicket-taker. He demonstrated his wicket-taking prowess in their last match against Mumbai - in 8.1 overs, he conceded just 23 runs and bowled three maiden overs, resulting in an economy rate of 2.81. He also managed to capture four wickets during this spell. There is no doubt he is an obvious candidate to emerge as their top bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tripura
- Puducherry to win @ 4.65 (Parimatch)
- Tripura to win @ 1.19 (Parimatch)
Parimatch