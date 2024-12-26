Facts: Karnataka batter Smaran Ravichandran scored unbeaten 100 runs off 87 balls vs Puducherry

Punjab pacer Arshdeep Singh picked just wickets in his 10 overs for 67 runs against Nagaland

Shreyas Gopal of Karnataka scored 40 runs and picked two wickets in his previous outing against Puducherry

Punjab vs Karnataka Chance of Winning

With two wins in two matches, Punjab and Karnataka on a roll. Punjab chased down 165 against Arunachal Pradesh in just 12.5 overs and nine wickets remaining. In the second game, Punjab defeated Nagaland by five wickets.

Karnataka, on the other hand, chased down 383 against Mumbai in 46.2 overs and with seven wickets remaining. Karnataka later defeated Puducherry by three wickets. While the first win was big and comprehensive for both the teams, they were made to work a bit harder in the second match.

A mouth-watering contest is on the cards, but Punjab could have a slightly upper hand. They have a tremendous batting potential and well recognised bowlers to do the job. For Karnataka to put on a good fight, they will have to score big as a batting unit.

Punjab chance of winning - 60%

Karnataka chance of winning - 40 %

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Punjab vs Karnataka Betting Tips

Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma scored 41 off 35 balls against Nagaland. His innings scored five fours and two sixes. The first match against Arunachal Pradesh saw him score 10 off seven. The hard-hitting southpaw is a growing white-ball star of Indian cricket, and with the Champions Trophy 2025 approaching, he would be looking to make all the right headlines. Overall, he has scored 1598 runs in 55 List A matches at an average of 31.33.

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal is yet to score big in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored 47 off 48 against Mumbai, while against Puducherry he took 33 balls to score 18 runs. He scored 328 runs in nine matches at an average of 41 in the last edition. We can expect a good outing from the veteran batter.

Punjab vs Karnataka Toss Prediction

In the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground, Motera, Ahmedabad, Karnataka opted to bowl first and defeated Mumbai by seven wickets. In the second match at the venue, Mumbai opted to bowl and defeated Hyderabad. Team winning the toss is expected to field first for the third time in a row on Thursday.

Weather Report

It will be bright and sunny in Ahmedabad on Thursday, December 26. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 20 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 27-28 degree celsius as the day progresses. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 67 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 13 km/h.

Punjab Player List

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ajay Rohera, Akash Kargave, Mohit Kale, Ankit Sharma, Arun Karthik (c & wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Fabid Ahmed, Sagar Udeshi, Gaurav Yadav, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Satish Jangir, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Premraj Rajavelu, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Vijai Raja, Mohammed Aqib Jawad, Santosh Ratnaparkhe, Sabhay Chadha, Jashwanth Shreeram

Punjab Predicted Playing XI









Abhishek Sharma (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Anmol Malhotra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler











Punjab Recent Form

Punjab defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in their first match before beating Nagaland by five wickets in their second game. Overall, they have won four of their last five matches.

Karnataka Player List

Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Ramandeep Singh , Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Baltej Singh, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Pukhraj Mann, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Sohraab Dhaliwal

Karnataka Playing XI







Mayank Agarawal (c) Batter Nikin Jose Batter Aneesh KV Batter Krishnan Shrijith (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Dubey All-rounder Abhinav Manohar Batter Smaran Ravichandran Batter Shreyas Gopal Bowler Vidyadhar Patil Bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak Bowler Vasuki Koushik Bowler







Karnataka Recent Form

Karnataka defeated Mumbai by seven wickets in their first match, and then won their second match against Puducherry by three wickets. Overall, they have won four of their last five matches.

Punjab vs Karnataka Head-to-Head Record

Punjab and Karnataka have played four matches against each other, and won two matches. In their last match in 2022, Karnataka defeated Puducherry by four wickets and four balls remaining. Punjab won the previous two matches.

Punjab vs Karnataka Odds

Punjab opening partnership to be over 19.5

Punjab opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Abhishek Sharma could not add a single run to the scoreboard as Nagaland struck on the first ball of the match. Prabhsimran was caught and bowled by Nagaho Chishi. Abhishek went on to score 41. The duo had partnered for 14 runs in their first match against Arunachal Pradesh. Abhishek was dismissed for 10 in the match, while his partner scored unbeaten 35. Abhishek and Prabhsimran would be looking to stitch a handy partnership this time around. Both the openers are yet to score a fifty and they will be more determined this time to break the jinx. On a batting-friendly Motera surface. Punjab openers are expected to partner for 20 runs at least against Karnataka.

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Punjab vs Karnataka Top Batters

Anmolpreet Singh to be the top batter for Punjab

Anmolpreet Singh is in the form of his life and scored a fifty after his record-breaking hundred against Arunachal Pradesh. He slammed the fastest List A hundred by an Indian batter off just 35 balls. The innings consisted of 12 fours and nine sixes. On Monday, the 26-year-old right-hander scored 55 off 40 with the help of 12 fours. The Punjab batter has played a total of 51 List A matches and scored 1662 runs at an average of 40.53.

Nikin Jose to be the top batter for Karnataka

Karnataka opener Nikin Jose could find himself amongst runs against Punjab. He seems to be a good knick and a big knock could be round the corner. The 24-year-old scored 21 off 13 against Mumbai, and 10 off 11 against Puducherry. The right-hand batter has played 26 List A matches and scored 911 runs at an average of 45.55. He has one hundred and seven List A fifties to his name.

Punjab vs Karnataka Top Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh to be the top bowler for Punjab

Arshdeep Singh did not play against Mumbai, and was unimpressive against minnows Nagaland in the second match. He bowled 10 overs for 67 runs and one wicket. He dismissed a well set Dega Nischal, who scored 77 off 124. Arshdeep, who is India's key bowler in white-ball cricket, would surely be looking to bounce back with an impactful performance against a quality side like Karnataka. The left-arm pacer has played 26 List A matches and picked 34 wickets at an average of 29.58.

Vasuki Koushik to be the top bowler for Karnataka

Vasuki Koushik might not have been Karnataka's highest wicket-taker in their Puducherry, but he was mighty impressive once again. The right-arm pacer bowled 10 overs and gave away just 24 balls for a wicket. He dismissed opener Ajay Rohera for a first-ball duck. In the match against Mumbai where Karnataka bowlers leaked 382 runs, Vasuki Koushik gave away just 45 runs in 10 overs. The 32-year-old was Karnataka's leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24. He picked 18 wickets in nine matches at an average of 13.44. Overall, he has picked 65 wickets in 36 matches at an average of 15.23.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Punjab to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)

Karnataka to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch) Punjab are more likely to beat Karnataka in their Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. Punjab's batting line-up is their biggest advantage. While they chased down 165 against Arunachal Pradesh with 223 balls remaining. They lost just one wicket in the process. In the second match, they lost five wickets but gunned down 217 in just 34.5 overs. Arshdeep Singh entered the Punjab playing eleven in the last match, and there is also a spinner like Mayank Markande. Karnataka's batting performance dropped in the match against Puducherry where they lost seven wickets while chasing 212. Taking cue from that, Punjab looks ahead of Karnataka especially in white-ball cricket. ‌ Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







