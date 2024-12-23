Punjab vs Nagaland Match Prediction
PUN
99%
Chance of Winning
NGL
1%
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium
Facts:
- Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh took just 35 balls to hit fastest List A hundred by an Indian batter
- Rongsen Jonathan of Nagaland clean bowled Tilak Varma in the last match. He finished with figures of 3/41
- Punjab left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar dismissed three batters in his first outing of Vijaya Hazare 2024-25 season
Punjab vs Nagaland Chance of Winning
Punjab demolished Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in their first outing on Saturday. After bundling out the opposition for 164 runs in 48.4 overs, they took just 12.5 overs to chase down the target. The team has a star-studded batting unit, and another thumping win on Monday is likely on the cards.
Nagaland showed fight against Hyderabad in their first outing, however fell short of the target by 42 runs. They bundled out Hyderabad for 276 in 48.1 overs before scoring 234/8 in 50 overs.
Punjab are a well-rounded team and we can expect a mammoth total from them if they get to bat first. Their batter Anmolpreet Singh broke the record for fastest LIST A hundred by an Indian batter in his first outing of the series. He took just 35 balls to slam a ton. His team looks all set for their second win.
Punjab chance of winning - 98%
Nagaland chance of winning - 2%
Punjab vs Nagaland Betting Tips
Anmolreet Singh set the stage on fire on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored a 35-ball hundred - the fastest by an Indian batter in List A cricket. His 115-run innings of 45 balls consisted of 12 fours and nine sixes. Anmolpreet, who recently went unsold at IPL 2025 auction, has a point to prove, and he has already found early rhythm. He has played 50 List A matches and scored 1607 runs at an average of 40.17.
Former Karnataka and Mumbai Indians all-rounder J Suchith was impressive for Nagaland in his outing against Hyderabad on Saturday. He scored 66 runs off 54 balls, and also bowled his full quota of 10 overs in which gave away just 52 runs. The left-arm spinner has 44 wickets from 37 List A matches.
Punjab vs Nagaland Toss Prediction
Puducherry elected to field first in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. They defeated Saurashtra by five wickets and eight balls remaining. However, Punjab might look to bat first and have a good batting practice if they win the toss. It could be their plan to prepare for the upcoming matches. In case Nagaland win the toss, they could bowl first.
Weather Report
Sunny weather has been predicted in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 23. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 19 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 25 degree celsius later in the day. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 62 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 11 km/h.
Punjab Player List
Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Ramandeep Singh , Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Baltej Singh, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Pukhraj Mann, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Sohraab Dhaliwal
Punjab Playing XI
|
Abhishek Sharma (c)
|
Batter
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Batter
|
Anmol Malhotra (wk)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Nehal Wadhera
|
Batter
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Sanvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
|
Raghu Sharma
|
Bowler
|
Baltej Singh
|
Bowler
|
Ashwani Kumar
|
Bowler
Punjab Recent Form
Punjab defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets on Saturday, and have lost only one of their last five List A matches. Their third-last match was against Nagaland, and they won it by nine wickets and 275 balls remaining.
Nagaland Player List
Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar
Nagaland Predicted Playing XI
|
Sedezhalie Rupero
|
Batter
|
Dega Nischal
|
Batter
|
Yugandhar Singh
|
Batter
|
Hem Chetri
|
Batter
|
Rongsen Jonathan (c)
|
Batter
|
Chetan Bist (wk)
|
Wicketkeeper-batter
|
Jagadeesha Suchith
|
All-rounder
|
Nabam Dol
|
Bowler
|
Imliwati Lemtur
|
All-rounder
|
Nagaho Chish
|
Bowler
|
Chopise Hopongkyu
|
Bowler
Nagaland Recent Form
Nagaland lost their first match against Hyderabad by 42 runs. They have lost each of their last five matches.
Punjab vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record
Punjab and Nagaland have played two List A matches against each other. Punjab have emerged victorious on both the occasions. They won their last match against them by nine wickets (275 balls remaining). and first one by six wickets (123 balls remaining).
Punjab vs Nagaland Odds
Punjab opening partnership to be over 19.5
The Punjab opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh are expected to score over 19.5 runs together. They scored 14 runs together against Arunachal, but are expected to come good together against Nagaland. Abhishek scored 10 off 7 against Arunachal Pradesh, while Prabhsimran chipped in with unbeaten 35 runs off 25 balls. Nagaland don't have a very experienced bowling unit, and the duo would aim to capitalise on it.
Punjab vs Nagaland
India
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, null
Punjab vs Nagaland Top Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be the top batter for Punjab
Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma can come down hard against Nagaland after his 10-run outing against Arunachal Pradesh. The India star has made a name for himself by his exceptional ability to time the ball with utmost power. He scored unbeaten 106 runs in his last T20 outing against Meghalaya on December 5. Overall, the southpaw has featured in 54 List A matches and scored 1557 runs at an average of 31.14.
Yugandhar Singh to be the top batter for Nagaland
Yugandhar Singh emerged as the leading run-scorer for Nagaland in their outing against Hyderabad. He scored 80 runs off 110 balls as Nagaland finished at 234/8 in 50 overs while chasing 277. His innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes. It was his debut List A match. Eyes will be on him once again.
Punjab vs Nagaland Top Bowlers
Mayank Markande to be the top bowler for Punjab
Talented leg-spinner Mayank Markande picked three wickets in nine overs against Arunachal. He gave away just 31 runs, also bowling two maiden overs. The 27-year-old would aim to trap Nagaland batters with his guile. Overall, the leg-spinner has played 65 List A matches and picked 104 wickets at an average of 23.44.
Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland
Imliwati Lemtur returned with impressive figures of 4/48 in 8.1 overs against Hyderabad. The left-arm spinner was one of the main reasons why Nagaland managed to bundle out Hyderabad for 276 in 48.1 overs. It would be interesting to see how the 32-year-old fares against a star-studded Punjab batting line-up. He has played 40 List A games till date and picked 43 wickets at an average of 30.25.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab
- Punjab to win @ 1.02 (Batery)
- Nagaland to win @ 13.00 (Batery)
Batery