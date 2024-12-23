Facts: Punjab batter Anmolpreet Singh took just 35 balls to hit fastest List A hundred by an Indian batter

Rongsen Jonathan of Nagaland clean bowled Tilak Varma in the last match. He finished with figures of 3/41

Punjab left-arm pacer Ashwani Kumar dismissed three batters in his first outing of Vijaya Hazare 2024-25 season

Punjab vs Nagaland Chance of Winning

Punjab demolished Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets in their first outing on Saturday. After bundling out the opposition for 164 runs in 48.4 overs, they took just 12.5 overs to chase down the target. The team has a star-studded batting unit, and another thumping win on Monday is likely on the cards.

Nagaland showed fight against Hyderabad in their first outing, however fell short of the target by 42 runs. They bundled out Hyderabad for 276 in 48.1 overs before scoring 234/8 in 50 overs.

Punjab are a well-rounded team and we can expect a mammoth total from them if they get to bat first. Their batter Anmolpreet Singh broke the record for fastest LIST A hundred by an Indian batter in his first outing of the series. He took just 35 balls to slam a ton. His team looks all set for their second win.

Punjab chance of winning - 98%

Nagaland chance of winning - 2%

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Punjab vs Nagaland Betting Tips

Anmolreet Singh set the stage on fire on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. He scored a 35-ball hundred - the fastest by an Indian batter in List A cricket. His 115-run innings of 45 balls consisted of 12 fours and nine sixes. Anmolpreet, who recently went unsold at IPL 2025 auction, has a point to prove, and he has already found early rhythm. He has played 50 List A matches and scored 1607 runs at an average of 40.17.

Former Karnataka and Mumbai Indians all-rounder J Suchith was impressive for Nagaland in his outing against Hyderabad on Saturday. He scored 66 runs off 54 balls, and also bowled his full quota of 10 overs in which gave away just 52 runs. The left-arm spinner has 44 wickets from 37 List A matches.

Punjab vs Nagaland Toss Prediction

Puducherry elected to field first in the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad. They defeated Saurashtra by five wickets and eight balls remaining. However, Punjab might look to bat first and have a good batting practice if they win the toss. It could be their plan to prepare for the upcoming matches. In case Nagaland win the toss, they could bowl first.

Weather Report

Sunny weather has been predicted in Ahmedabad on Monday, December 23. The temperature at the start of the match is expected to be close to 19 degree celsius, however, it would go up to 25 degree celsius later in the day. The humidity level in Ahmedabad will hover around 62 degree celsius, while the wind speed will be close to 11 km/h.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma (c), Anmol Malhotra (wk), Ramandeep Singh , Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Prabhsimran Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Raghu Sharma, Baltej Singh, Naman Dhir, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Gurnoor Brar, Pukhraj Mann, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Jaskaranvir Paul, Sohraab Dhaliwal

Punjab Playing XI











Abhishek Sharma (c) Batter Prabhsimran Singh Batter Anmol Malhotra (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Nehal Wadhera Batter Ramandeep Singh All-rounder Sanvir Singh All-rounder Mayank Markande Bowler Raghu Sharma Bowler Baltej Singh Bowler Ashwani Kumar Bowler







Punjab Recent Form

Punjab defeated Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets on Saturday, and have lost only one of their last five List A matches. Their third-last match was against Nagaland, and they won it by nine wickets and 275 balls remaining.

Nagaland Player List

Rongsen Jonathan (c), Imliwati Lemtur, Chetan Bist (wk), Jagadeesha Suchith, Dega Nischal, Sedezhalie Rupero, Yugandhar Singh, Hem Chetri, Nagaho Chishi, Chopise Hopongkyu, Dip Borah, Tahmeed Rahman, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Khrievitso Kense, Raja Ranjit Swarnkar

Nagaland Predicted Playing XI







Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Dega Nischal Batter Yugandhar Singh Batter Hem Chetri Batter Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chetan Bist (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jagadeesha Suchith All-rounder Nabam Dol Bowler Imliwati Lemtur All-rounder Nagaho Chish Bowler Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler















Nagaland Recent Form

Nagaland lost their first match against Hyderabad by 42 runs. They have lost each of their last five matches.

Punjab vs Nagaland Head-to-Head Record

Punjab and Nagaland have played two List A matches against each other. Punjab have emerged victorious on both the occasions. They won their last match against them by nine wickets (275 balls remaining). and first one by six wickets (123 balls remaining).

Punjab vs Nagaland Odds

Punjab opening partnership to be over 19.5

The Punjab opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh are expected to score over 19.5 runs together. They scored 14 runs together against Arunachal, but are expected to come good together against Nagaland. Abhishek scored 10 off 7 against Arunachal Pradesh, while Prabhsimran chipped in with unbeaten 35 runs off 25 balls. Nagaland don't have a very experienced bowling unit, and the duo would aim to capitalise on it.

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Punjab vs Nagaland Top Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be the top batter for Punjab

Punjab captain Abhishek Sharma can come down hard against Nagaland after his 10-run outing against Arunachal Pradesh. The India star has made a name for himself by his exceptional ability to time the ball with utmost power. He scored unbeaten 106 runs in his last T20 outing against Meghalaya on December 5. Overall, the southpaw has featured in 54 List A matches and scored 1557 runs at an average of 31.14.

Yugandhar Singh to be the top batter for Nagaland

Yugandhar Singh emerged as the leading run-scorer for Nagaland in their outing against Hyderabad. He scored 80 runs off 110 balls as Nagaland finished at 234/8 in 50 overs while chasing 277. His innings consisted of seven fours and two sixes. It was his debut List A match. Eyes will be on him once again.

Punjab vs Nagaland Top Bowlers

Mayank Markande to be the top bowler for Punjab

Talented leg-spinner Mayank Markande picked three wickets in nine overs against Arunachal. He gave away just 31 runs, also bowling two maiden overs. The 27-year-old would aim to trap Nagaland batters with his guile. Overall, the leg-spinner has played 65 List A matches and picked 104 wickets at an average of 23.44.

Imliwati Lemtur to be the top bowler for Nagaland

Imliwati Lemtur returned with impressive figures of 4/48 in 8.1 overs against Hyderabad. The left-arm spinner was one of the main reasons why Nagaland managed to bundle out Hyderabad for 276 in 48.1 overs. It would be interesting to see how the 32-year-old fares against a star-studded Punjab batting line-up. He has played 40 List A games till date and picked 43 wickets at an average of 30.25.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Punjab Punjab to win @ 1.02 (Batery)

Nagaland to win @ 13.00 (Batery) Punjab are the red-hot favourites to beat Nagaland and continue to lead the Vizay Hazare Trophy Group C points table. A look at their batting unit would explain the reason behind it. Captain Abhishek Sharma and his opening partner Prabhsimran Simran are more than capable of demolishing Nagaland on their own. The two batters are followed by the likes of Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Nehal Wadhera. Punjab also have the likes of Mayank Markande, Abhishek, Ramandeep and experienced Baltej Singh in their bowling department. The likes of pacer Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar did not even play in the first match. Nagaland, on the other hand, lack the experience of facing a team like Punjab. Hyderabad managed to score 276 against them despite not having a firepower like Punjab. Nagaland batters would also feel the heat. Only two of their batters managed to score over 25 runs in their first Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







